Third at the Giro d’Italia could be Geraint Thomas’ final Grand Tour GC performance

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers poses with his daughter on the podium as he accepts recognition for third-place finish on GC (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas and his Ineos Grenadiers teammates cracked open a beer and celebrated a successful Giro d’Italia in the shadows of the Colosseum in Rome on Sunday, with the Welshman admitting that his third place could be the final time he targets the overall classification in a Grand Tour.  

“I've been saying to a lot of people that this is the last time I'm going to race for GC. But give it a week and I'll probably start thinking about something else,” Thomas said, the fatigue and emotions of riding a 20th Grand Tour and taking a fifth podium spot clear to see.

