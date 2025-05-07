'I'll go insane after a week' – Geraint Thomas eager to stay involved in cycling post-retirement

By published

'I think I've got a lot to offer on performance and going after bike races' Welshman says, having been linked with future Ineos staff role

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Tour de Romandie – the Welshman is retiring at the end of 2025
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Tour de Romandie – the Welshman is retiring at the end of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas is mooting the possibility of moving into a management or staff role with Ineos Grenadiers after his retirement at the end of the current season, the Welshman has revealed.

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian, Thomas said he "would love to stay involved in some capacity" after hanging up his wheels, imagining he'd "go insane after a week" of no training or racing.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.