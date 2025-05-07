'I'll go insane after a week' – Geraint Thomas eager to stay involved in cycling post-retirement

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Tour de Romandie – the Welshman is retiring at the end of 2025

Geraint Thomas is mooting the possibility of moving into a management or staff role with Ineos Grenadiers after his retirement at the end of the current season, the Welshman has revealed.

Speaking in an interview with the Guardian, Thomas said he "would love to stay involved in some capacity" after hanging up his wheels, imagining he'd "go insane after a week" of no training or racing.

"It's been mentioned, but it's something I haven't spoken properly about. I love cycling and the team, so would love to stay involved in some capacity," Thomas said.

"I've been used to targeting races and going after something and really dedicating myself, so if I just go home to Cardiff, take Max to school and do nothing the rest of the day, I'll go insane after a week."

The 38-year-old Thomas confirmed his retirement back in February, with one final Tour de France his main goal of the season before he rides the final race of his career at the Tour of Britain in September.

He told Cyclingnews at the Volta ao Algarve that "nothing's concrete at all" regarding any post-racing role with Ineos. Speaking this week, he told the Guardian that he still has a lot to offer beyond racing.

"I think I've got a lot to offer on performance and going after bike races," he said. "There'd be a lot to learn as well, which is also exciting. It all depends on the role I'd end up doing, but that's the type of challenge I'd be looking for."

Before he calls time on a 19-year pro career, which sees him count the Tour de France, Paris-Nice, the Tour de Suisse and the Critérium du Dauphiné among 25 wins, Thomas will tackle one last race in front of home crowds.

He's set to start the Tour de Suisse next month before taking on the Tour de France for a 14th time. The Deutschland Tour would be next on the agenda in August before he heads to the Tour of Britain in September, with the race set to visit his home city of Cardiff.

"It'll be amazing. It will be full circle: finishing my career on the roads in Cardiff. There will be lots of friends and family there. I can't think of a better way to finish," Thomas said, before reflecting on his career.

"Bike racing is all I have ever known. It's certainly been up and down, but you just remember the good times. Even the bad times are character-building, by getting through them, learning from it and growing from it. It makes you stronger for sure."

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) engages with fans prior to the 2025 Tour De Romandie (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

However he bids farewell to the sport come the end of the season, and whether he shifts into a backroom role or not, Thomas will likely be able to look back on a more positive Ineos season than the previous campaign.

In 2024, the team picked up just 14 wins as tensions behind the scenes led to a staff overhaul during the winter, as 30 new members joined. Tom Pidcock also left with Q36.5 buying out his contract following a straining of relations between the multi-disciplinary star and his team.

Already in 2025, Ineos have taken 10 victories and scored podium finishes at Algarve, Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico, and the Tour of the Alps. Thymen Arensman will be looking to add another to the collection at the upcoming Giro d'Italia.

Thomas dismissed the idea that Pidcock was a major problem at Ineos last year, however, noting that reports from the outside had an effect on perception, too.

"I don't think whatever issues Tom had were the reason for the whole team lacking a couple of results. I miss him, he'd still be great to have around. He's still riding well, isn't he?" he said.

"The narrative around the team is a big thing. I stay in my own little bubble, most of the time, and I've still been able to be successful.

"Now that there are more positive stories about the way the team is racing, that also helps. When people are writing negative stuff all the time, it's easy to believe it."

Following this month's Giro and hopefully more positive stories for Ineos and Thomas, he'll head to France, racing in a support role for their Spanish GC hope Carlos Rodríguez.

Thomas said that his final season has combined the romance and sentiment of a farewell and the daily business of "racing, preparation and being as good as I can for July".

He admitted, however, that he has maybe been a little bit too relaxed during the season so far, which has seen him race 30 days – including the Tour Down Under, Volta ao Algarve, Volta a Catalunya, and Tour de Romandie.

"It's a different mindset this year as I'm not going for the general classification. It's been a little too relaxed, maybe, so it's time to knuckle down, diet and everything," Thomas said.

"Bike riders have always been skinny. It's more the whole package. Everyone is just stronger. Everyone is training better.

"Losing those few kilos makes a big difference these days. They always have done, but even more so now, the whole peloton is getting better. Before, it was just a couple of people in every team going to altitude or whatever, but now it's whole teams that are on it."