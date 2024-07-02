Tadej Pogacar's stage winning marginal gains: Upgraded parts, a ceramic bottom bracket and lightweight bolts

Tadej Pogacar has, unsurprisingly, got off to a strong start at this years Tour de France. The Slovenian superstar has already donned the yellow jersey for a day and we covered his yellow accented bike yesterday. That bike will have been put away for now though as Richard Carapaz has taken over the race lead, but may now have to come back out of the cupboard again as Pogacar has retaken the race lead in fine style following a sensational attack, and hair raising descent over the Col du Galibier.

Post Giro, UAE Team Emirates sports manager Matxin Joxean Fernandez commented that Pogacar "didn't finish tired", and gave an insight into potential weight-saving upgrades ahead of the Tour. In an interview first published by BiciPro.

“We’ve tested some new things on the bikes, mainly with regard to lightening them, and we did time trial testing,” Matxin said.

“Small things, but they make the difference. The bikes are the same as at the Giro, but we’ve tried to lighten them a bit.”

We have been keeping an eye out for some of the aforementioned weight-saving moves during the start of the Tour and have been excited to see things like aftermarket, lightweight parts and upgraded bolts. Cyclignews snapped Pogacar's number two bike on the ground at the Tour and we've taken a look at what we think are some of these upgrades.

It's common knowledge that UAE-Emirates has a deal with purveyors of carbon exotica Carbon-Ti and there is a range of its components fitted to the bike. There are also some new parts we haven't seen before like a Spanish ceramic bottom bracket, an upgraded derailleur hanger and what appears to be some upgraded brake caliper hardware. We love seeing these upgraded parts, it almost reminds us of buying parts online for our own bikes and feels refreshing in the current era. Long may the weight weenie moves continue in the peloton.

Check out our bumper Tour de France tech gallery for lots more detailed tech shots.

The Absolute Black disc pads were fitted at the Giro. Spot the upgraded caliper bolts, and removed rubber bleed port covers, and the oil-slick brake hose nut in the background too. We think the disc pads save two grams over stock Dura-Ace ones (Image credit: Alen Milavec - Colnago)

Hulk sticker, and a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer, a smaller and more aero model than the Roam (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

These look like Carbon-Ti X hubs to us, the drive-side cutouts in the hub shell are the giveaway. I have no idea what the L means, but these hubs retail at about €465 and weigh a claimed sub-200 grams (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Here we can see the Carbon-Ti thru-axles which weigh a claimed 23 grams, and X-Rotors, as well as the Carbon-Ti lockring which weighs 8 grams, about the same as the Shimano units (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Carbon-Ti lightweight headset top cap bolt; it's great to still see mods like this (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A Prologo Nago R4 147mm saddle, with centerline neatly marked, this saddle weighs a claimed 159 grams in the carbon railed option (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

We think this is a change from the Giro: A CNC'd alloy, direct mount hanger from Frames and Gear. It weighs a claimed 12 grams and promises a shifting improvement (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

And Pogacar's yellow bike from Stage three featured a gold one. The brand also makes them in blue, purple, and oil slick (Image credit: Alen Milavec - Colnago)

A Powerset ceramic T47 bottom bracket from the Spanish brand Bikeone was fitted to the yellow bike from Stage Three. We don't know if this is a new part or has been used before, but they retail for €399 (Image credit: Alen Milavec - Colnago)