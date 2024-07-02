Tadej Pogacar's stage winning marginal gains: Upgraded parts, a ceramic bottom bracket and lightweight bolts

By
published

Team UAE Emirates appears to be embracing their inner weight weenie in a possible quest to save some extra grams

Tadej Pogacar's Colnago V4RS at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tadej Pogacar has, unsurprisingly, got off to a strong start at this years Tour de France. The Slovenian superstar has already donned the yellow jersey for a day and we covered his yellow accented bike yesterday. That bike will have been put away for now though as Richard Carapaz has taken over the race lead, but may now have to come back out of the cupboard again as Pogacar has retaken the race lead in fine style following a sensational attack, and hair raising descent over the Col du Galibier. 

Post Giro, UAE Team Emirates sports manager Matxin Joxean Fernandez commented that Pogacar "didn't finish tired", and gave an insight into potential weight-saving upgrades ahead of the Tour. In an interview first published by BiciPro.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.