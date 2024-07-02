Tadej Pogacar's stage winning marginal gains: Upgraded parts, a ceramic bottom bracket and lightweight bolts
Team UAE Emirates appears to be embracing their inner weight weenie in a possible quest to save some extra grams
Tadej Pogacar has, unsurprisingly, got off to a strong start at this years Tour de France. The Slovenian superstar has already donned the yellow jersey for a day and we covered his yellow accented bike yesterday. That bike will have been put away for now though as Richard Carapaz has taken over the race lead, but may now have to come back out of the cupboard again as Pogacar has retaken the race lead in fine style following a sensational attack, and hair raising descent over the Col du Galibier.
Post Giro, UAE Team Emirates sports manager Matxin Joxean Fernandez commented that Pogacar "didn't finish tired", and gave an insight into potential weight-saving upgrades ahead of the Tour. In an interview first published by BiciPro.
“We’ve tested some new things on the bikes, mainly with regard to lightening them, and we did time trial testing,” Matxin said.
“Small things, but they make the difference. The bikes are the same as at the Giro, but we’ve tried to lighten them a bit.”
We have been keeping an eye out for some of the aforementioned weight-saving moves during the start of the Tour and have been excited to see things like aftermarket, lightweight parts and upgraded bolts. Cyclignews snapped Pogacar's number two bike on the ground at the Tour and we've taken a look at what we think are some of these upgrades.
It's common knowledge that UAE-Emirates has a deal with purveyors of carbon exotica Carbon-Ti and there is a range of its components fitted to the bike. There are also some new parts we haven't seen before like a Spanish ceramic bottom bracket, an upgraded derailleur hanger and what appears to be some upgraded brake caliper hardware. We love seeing these upgraded parts, it almost reminds us of buying parts online for our own bikes and feels refreshing in the current era. Long may the weight weenie moves continue in the peloton.
Check out our bumper Tour de France tech gallery for lots more detailed tech shots.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.