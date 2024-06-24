Ineos Grenadiers announce Tour de France squad with Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal as co-leaders

By
published

Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock to play support roles but 'also looking to race aggressively' for British team

Carlos Rodríguez won the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Carlos Rodríguez won the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers have announced their star-studded roster for the 2024 Tour de France with breakthrough star at last year’s Tour, Carlos Rodríguez and 2019 winner, Egan Bernal, spearheading their GC ambitions. 

Rodríguez was excellent at the Tour in 2023, taking a stage win ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 14 and managing fifth overall in Paris despite a late crash. He arrives off the back of a recent stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné and overall victory at the Tour de Romandie.

