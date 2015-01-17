Gallery: Trek Factory Racing range available for customisation
New colours for Cancellara, Mollema and Schleck
Trek Bicycle has announced that its top of the range road bikes will be available for customisation and purchase, as part of the brand’s Project One programme. The new Emonda, Domane and Madone bikes, all raced by Trek Factory Racing in 2015, and incorporating the new Viper Red design, will be available for the public to buy.
"The combination of Project One and the team puts Trek in the unique position of being able to offer these bikes to the world," said Trek Road Brand Manager Michael Mayer.
"Racing is at the heart of what we do, and offering this connection between cyclists and the pinnacle of their sport is something we're proud to be a part of."
This year Trek Factory Racing will target the Spring Classics and the Tour de France. Fabian Cancellara will look to defend his Tour of Flanders title in April, while also gunning for Paris-Roubaix. The team have also bolstered their stage racing capabilities with the signing of Bauke Mollema from Belkin.
The Dutch rider has targeted the Tour de France as his biggest objective for the season.
