Gallery: Trek Factory Racing range available for customisation

Image 1 of 13 The Trek Factory Racing Domane for 2015 (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 2 of 13 Trek Factory Racing's new colours (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 3 of 13 The 2015 Madone will be used by the Trek Factory Racing team (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 4 of 13 "Go and take it" is under the top tube. (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 5 of 13 The new Trek Madone in action (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 6 of 13 The new Trek Racing road bikes in action (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 7 of 13 New team kit and new colours for the Trek Factory Racing bikes (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 8 of 13 Trek Factory Racing enjoy some sunny training in Spain (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 9 of 13 Trek Factory racing will target the Tour de France and Classics this season (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 10 of 13 Trek Factory Racing 2015 (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 11 of 13 The fork details on the new Trek Factory Racing bikes (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 12 of 13 The Trek Factory Racing Emonda for 2015 (Image credit: Trek Bicycles) Image 13 of 13 Trek Factory Racing's team issue Madone for 2015 (Image credit: Trek Bicycles)

Trek Bicycle has announced that its top of the range road bikes will be available for customisation and purchase, as part of the brand’s Project One programme. The new Emonda, Domane and Madone bikes, all raced by Trek Factory Racing in 2015, and incorporating the new Viper Red design, will be available for the public to buy.

"The combination of Project One and the team puts Trek in the unique position of being able to offer these bikes to the world," said Trek Road Brand Manager Michael Mayer.

"Racing is at the heart of what we do, and offering this connection between cyclists and the pinnacle of their sport is something we're proud to be a part of."

This year Trek Factory Racing will target the Spring Classics and the Tour de France. Fabian Cancellara will look to defend his Tour of Flanders title in April, while also gunning for Paris-Roubaix. The team have also bolstered their stage racing capabilities with the signing of Bauke Mollema from Belkin.

The Dutch rider has targeted the Tour de France as his biggest objective for the season.

