French cycling champion Cindy Morvan killed in Calais

A feeling of shock has rippled through the cycling community following the death of former French track champion, Cindy Morvan, who was allegedly shot and killed in Calais on Friday, according to a report in the l'Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Morvan was 39 years old and the mother of two children.

Boulogne-sur-Mer Deputy Prosecutor, Patrick Leleu, confirmed to AFP that Morvan was killed in her apartment building in Calais (Pas-de-Calais) on October 31 by a woman with a "high-calibre weapon".

Deputy Prosecutor Leleu also confirmed that the alleged assailant was "the current partner of the victim's ex-partner". The alleged assailant was later found deceased in her car parked in a nearby lot, and a letter was found in which she expressed "apologies for her actions," stated Leleu.

Several people, including the alleged assailant's partner, are expected to be questioned as part of the investigation opened for voluntary homicide, according to Deputy Prosecutor Leleu.

The French Cycling Federation (FFC) described Morvan as a passionate volunteer who had been involved in our sport for many years, a member of the Union Vélo Club (UVC) Calais, a former French junior track champion, and a certified coach.

"Cindy was particularly committed to the development of women's cycling in the Nord Pas de Calais region. She was also a member of the FFC Ambassadors team. The French Cycling Federation extends its deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, saying NO to all forms of violence. Cindy, we will not forget you, and our thoughts are especially with your two children."

Calais Mayor Natacha Bouchart paid tribute to Morvan on Facebook, saying that she "embodied commitment and the passing on of knowledge," adding that "I cannot understand or accept that such a tragedy could occur," referring to "violence that nothing can excuse."