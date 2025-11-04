French cycling champion Cindy Morvan killed in Calais

By published

'We will not forget you, and our thoughts are especially with your two children' says French Cycling Federation in tribute

Cindy Morvan

A feeling of shock has rippled through the cycling community following the death of former French track champion, Cindy Morvan, who was allegedly shot and killed in Calais on Friday, according to a report in the l'Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Morvan was 39 years old and the mother of two children.

The French Cycling Federation (FFC) described Morvan as a passionate volunteer who had been involved in our sport for many years, a member of the Union Vélo Club (UVC) Calais, a former French junior track champion, and a certified coach.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.