Facing WorldTour relegation, Cofidis round out 2026 roster with young Italian talent

WorldTour squad reinforces with pair of young talents ahead of likely three-year spell in cycling's second division

LAGNIEU, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Edoardo Zamperini of Italy and Team Arkea - B&amp;amp;B Hotels competes during the 37th Tour de l&amp;apos;Ain 2025, Stage 1 a 163km stage from Feillens to Lagnieu on August 06, 2025 in Lagnieu, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Edoardo Zamperini (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young Italian rider Edoardo Zamperini has signed a two-year deal with Cofidis to complete the squad's roster for 2026.

In what they called a “commitment to entering a new era”, the French squad added one more young rider to their team, following the addition of French prospect Camille Charret a day prior.

A puncheur-climber, Zamperini claimed the U23 Italian road race in 2024 before joining the Arkéa–B&B Hôtels Continental Team this season, where he claimed one UCI victory, a stage win at the Orlen Nations Grand Prix in Poland back in May.

“I’m very excited to be joining Cofidis. It’s one of the most well-known and strongest teams in the world. Having raced with a French team before, I’m familiar with their way of working, their methods, and their ability to support the development of young riders,” said Zamperini in a press release.

“I enjoy hilly races, tough races, and medium mountain stages as well… I want to dedicate myself to helping my teammates and continue improving next season, and I hope to seize my own opportunities and aim for victories as early as 2027. I’m really thrilled for the season to start!”

After three years with the Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais, Charret joined WorldTour squad Arkéa–B&B Hôtels as a stagiaire at the end of 2025 before moving to Cofidis for the 2026 season.

“I’m a rider with a puncheur–rouleur profile,” Charret said in a release. “I like to keep all possibilities open, both on the road and on the track. And I know I still have plenty of room for improvement.”

Although Cofidis has applied for a WorldTour licence for 2026, the team is likely to face relegation after failing to rank among the top 18 teams in the 2023–2025 sporting standings.

