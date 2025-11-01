Facing WorldTour relegation, Cofidis round out 2026 roster with young Italian talent

Young Italian rider Edoardo Zamperini has signed a two-year deal with Cofidis to complete the squad's roster for 2026.

In what they called a “commitment to entering a new era”, the French squad added one more young rider to their team, following the addition of French prospect Camille Charret a day prior.

The pair join Hugo Page, Jenthe Biermans, and Alex Kirsch among the riders on the incoming list for next season, when the team may well be competing at Pro level below the WorldTour.

A puncheur-climber, Zamperini claimed the U23 Italian road race in 2024 before joining the Arkéa–B&B Hôtels Continental Team this season, where he claimed one UCI victory, a stage win at the Orlen Nations Grand Prix in Poland back in May.

“I’m very excited to be joining Cofidis. It’s one of the most well-known and strongest teams in the world. Having raced with a French team before, I’m familiar with their way of working, their methods, and their ability to support the development of young riders,” said Zamperini in a press release.

“I enjoy hilly races, tough races, and medium mountain stages as well… I want to dedicate myself to helping my teammates and continue improving next season, and I hope to seize my own opportunities and aim for victories as early as 2027. I’m really thrilled for the season to start!”

Charret, 19, also turned heads in 2024 when he beat rising star Paul Seixas to win the French Junior Championships in Alsace. Not only did he win the road race, but he was also a member of the mixed relay team that claimed the title.

On the track, he took a silver medal in the junior world championships in the individual pursuit, as well as winning the French junior title in both the Madison and the pursuit.

After three years with the Vélo Club Villefranche Beaujolais, Charret joined WorldTour squad Arkéa–B&B Hôtels as a stagiaire at the end of 2025 before moving to Cofidis for the 2026 season.

“I’m a rider with a puncheur–rouleur profile,” Charret said in a release. “I like to keep all possibilities open, both on the road and on the track. And I know I still have plenty of room for improvement.”

Although Cofidis has applied for a WorldTour licence for 2026, the team is likely to face relegation after failing to rank among the top 18 teams in the 2023–2025 sporting standings.