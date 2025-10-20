Good news for Uno-X Mobility - Intermarché did not apply for 2026-2028 WorldTour licence

Uno-X Mobility team&#039;s Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen celebrates on the podium after winning the 11th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 156.8 km starting and finishing in Toulouse, southwestern France, on July 16, 2025.
Jonas Abrahamsen won a stage of the Tour de France in 2025 for Uno-X Mobility (Image credit: Getty Images)
The UCI released the official list of teams applying for WorldTour and ProTeam licences for 2026, and while the majority of the teams will remain in their same category, there have been a few significant shifts.

First, the number of teams applying for WorldTour and Women's WorldTour licences exceed the maximum allowed, meaning there will be teams that do not make the cut when the UCI finalizes its process.

Intermarché-Wanty did not apply for a licence as their merger with Lotto is still pending. If the deal goes through, the team appears to plan to operate under Lotto's licence.

With the announcement that the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team would end after their sponsorship hunt failed, and Intermarché not applying for a licence. With Cofidis likely facing relegation after failing to meet the sporting criteria of being in the top 18 of the 2023-2025 team rankings, that opens up three new positions in the WorldTour for 2026 to 2028.

Men's 2026-2028 WorldTour applicants

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis (did not make top 18)
  • Cycling Academy (Israel-Premier Tech) - probable promotion
  • Decathlon CMA CGM Team
  • EF Education – Easypost
  • Groupama-FDJ United
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Jayco-AlUla (missed Oct. 15 deadline)
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Lotto Cycling Team - probable promotion
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Picnic PostNL
  • Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates XRG
  • Uno-X Mobility - probable promotion
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (did not make top 18)

Women's WorldTour applicants

  • AG Insurance-Soudal
  • Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto
  • Cofidis Women (did not make top 15)
  • EF Education-Oatly - likely promotion
  • FDJ United-SUEZ
  • Fenix-Deceuninck
  • Human Powered Health
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team Women
  • Liv-AlUla-Jayco (did not make October 15 deadline)
  • Picnic PostNL
  • Roland (did not make top 15)
  • SD Worx-Protime
  • Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Mobility

Men's ProTeam applicants

  • Burgos Burpellet-BH
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
  • Equipo Kern Pharma
  • Euskaltel-Euskadi
  • Toscana Factory (Solution Tech-Vini Fantini)
  • Flanders-Baloise
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Polti-VisitMalta
  • TotalEnergies
  • Tudor
  • Unibet Tietema Rockets
  • Bardiani CSF
  • Modern Adventure Pro Cycling (new)
  • MBH Bank CSB Ballan (continental)

Women's ProTeam applicants

