Good news for Uno-X Mobility - Intermarché did not apply for 2026-2028 WorldTour licence

The UCI released the official list of teams applying for WorldTour and ProTeam licences for 2026, and while the majority of the teams will remain in their same category, there have been a few significant shifts.

First, the number of teams applying for WorldTour and Women's WorldTour licences exceed the maximum allowed, meaning there will be teams that do not make the cut when the UCI finalizes its process.

There were 20 men's teams applying for WorldTour licences and a maximum of 18 allowed. Jayco-AlUla and the Liv-AlUla-Jayco women's team were not listed as having met the October 15 deadline, but presumably have WorldTour licence applications pending.

Intermarché-Wanty did not apply for a licence as their merger with Lotto is still pending. If the deal goes through, the team appears to plan to operate under Lotto's licence.

With the announcement that the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team would end after their sponsorship hunt failed, and Intermarché not applying for a licence. With Cofidis likely facing relegation after failing to meet the sporting criteria of being in the top 18 of the 2023-2025 team rankings, that opens up three new positions in the WorldTour for 2026 to 2028.

Of the 2023-2025 WorldTour teams, 15 are set to continue in the top tier of pro cycling, while four ProTeams applied to step up to the WorldTour: Israel-Premier Tech - applying as Cycling Academy - Lotto, Uno-X Mobility and Q36.5 applying as Pinarello-Q36.5. However, Q36.5 did not make the top 18 necessary to earn a WorldTour licence.

Uno-X Mobility, Lotto and Cycling Academy should get into the WorldTour if they meet the financial, ethical and organisational criteria.

On the ProTeam side, the numbers are due to shrink as three are likely to move to the WorldTour and the Wagner Bazin WB team close down.

Two new teams - George Hincapie's Modern Adventure Pro Cycling and the Italian continental outfit MBH Bank CSB Ballan - have applied for ProTeam licences, bringing the likely total for 2026 to 15, down from 17 this year.

On the women's side, the UCI stated in their press release that 16 teams applied for Women's WorldTour licences, but list only 14 as having met the October 15 deadline. Cofidis have applied for the WorldTour along with EF Education-Oatly.

The Roland team, who initially told Cyclingnews they would apply for a ProTeam licence, have now confirmed they have applied for the WorldTour. Liv-AlUla-Jayco bring the total to 16.

Neither Roland (18th) nor Cofidis (19th) will meet the criteria of being in the top 15 of the Women's Team Rankings for 2024-2025.

With the end of the Ceratizit team, EF Education-Oatly are the most likely team to get the 15th Women's WorldTour licence as they finished the cycle in 11th place overall.

Roland and Cofidis will likely remain ProTeams in 2026 and will be joined by the Lotto Ladies, who are looking to move up from a continental licence. A French new team, Ma Petite Entreprise, have applied for ProTeam status.

Men's 2026-2028 WorldTour applicants

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis (did not make top 18)

Cycling Academy (Israel-Premier Tech) - probable promotion

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

EF Education – Easypost

Groupama-FDJ United

Ineos Grenadiers

Jayco-AlUla (missed Oct. 15 deadline)

Lidl-Trek

Lotto Cycling Team - probable promotion

Movistar Team

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

Picnic PostNL

Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team Emirates XRG

Uno-X Mobility - probable promotion

XDS Astana Team

Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (did not make top 18)

Women's WorldTour applicants

AG Insurance-Soudal

Canyon-SRAM Zondacrypto

Cofidis Women (did not make top 15)

EF Education-Oatly - likely promotion

FDJ United-SUEZ

Fenix-Deceuninck

Human Powered Health

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team Women

Liv-AlUla-Jayco (did not make October 15 deadline)

Picnic PostNL

Roland (did not make top 15)

SD Worx-Protime

Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X Mobility

Men's ProTeam applicants

Burgos Burpellet-BH

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Equipo Kern Pharma

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Toscana Factory (Solution Tech-Vini Fantini)

Flanders-Baloise

Novo Nordisk

Polti-VisitMalta

TotalEnergies

Tudor

Unibet Tietema Rockets

Bardiani CSF

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling (new)

MBH Bank CSB Ballan (continental)