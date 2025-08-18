Elisa Longo Borghini to return to racing next week in preparation for big World Championships goal

By published

Italian to race Kreiz Breizh Elites Féminin and GP de Plouay ahead of altitude camp before targeting world title in Rwanda

MONTE NERONE, ITALY - JULY 12: (L-R) Silvia Persico of Italy and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ compete during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 7 a 150km stage from Fermignano to Monte Nerone 1396m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2025 in Monte Nerone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team ADQ's Elisa Longo Borghini will return to racing next week for the first time since abandoning the Tour de France Femmes, as she builds towards trying to win her first elite rainbow jersey at the World Championships in Rwanda.

Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women for the second time in July, but then had to abandon the Tour de France after just stages due to a gastrointestinal illness.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian will form part of the UAE Team ADQ line-up for a double header of French races next week, Thursday's Kreiz Breizh Elites Féminin and then the WorldTour Classic Lorient Agglomération, formerly the GP de Plouay, on Saturday.

"I'd love, once – maybe it's a dream, who knows – to win the World Championships. Dreaming is for free."

One of the nations ranked high enough to qualify for the maximum of seven riders, Italy were initially only planning to send four riders to Rwanda – with the high costs associated with the far-flung location seeing several teams shrink their budget and so squad size. They have now decided to send six elite women to back Longo Borghini's ambitions.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.