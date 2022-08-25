GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT 2022 route

Image 1 of 1 GP de Plouay 2022 - Map and Profile (Image credit: GP de Plouay ) Image 1 of 1

Organisers have introduced a new parcours for this year's edition with a 159.5km route that includes an opening 127km loop.

The race then finishes on 2.5 laps of a 11.7km local circuit around Plouay.

The overall elevation remains the same from last year's circuit-style race at just over 2,100m.