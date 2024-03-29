EF Education-EasyPost reveal black and white retro kit for Tour of Flanders

By Stephen Farrand
published

‘It is an homage to all of the riders who have rattled over the cobbles and pushed through wind’ says US WorldTour team

Image 1 of 4
EF Education-EasyPost for 2024 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: EF Education-Easy Post)

EF Education-EasyPost will ride the men’s and women’s Tour of Flanders in a retro-style black and white kit, with special edition black Cannondale bikes, in a homage to Flemish racing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1