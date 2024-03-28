'I'm the last of the romantic racers' - Alberto Bettiol returns to the Tour of Flanders with form and ambition

By Stephen Farrand
published

EF Education rider balances his emotive style of racing with life in the modern peloton

Alberto Bettiol went on the attack at Dwars door Vlaanderen only to be struck by cramp
Alberto Bettiol went on the attack at Dwars door Vlaanderen only to be struck by cramp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberto Bettiol is an emotive person and an instinctive racer but his recent results and performances have convinced him that he can take on Mathieu van der Poel and anyone else at Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

Bettiol and his EF Education-EasyPost team sense that he is on a roll this spring after winning Milano-Torino and making the selection on the Poggio, and finishing fifth at Milan-San Remo. 

