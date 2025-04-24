Uno‑X Mobility to race as 7‑Eleven at Liège-Bastogne-Liège for one day only in iconic changeout jersey of the 80s

Men's and women's teams swap red and yellow for green, white and red to revive 'a piece of cycling history' in tribute to American team and Merckx

The Uno-X Mobility team will change their colours for Liège-Bastogne-Liège
The Uno-X Mobility team will change their colours for Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Uno-X Mobility)

The Uno‑X Mobility team will become 7‑Eleven for Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège to celebrate sponsor Reitan's links with 7-Eleven in Scandinavia and the 40th anniversary of the American team's Monument Classic debut.

Magnus Cort, Anouska Koster, and the rest of the men's and women's teams will swap their usual red and yellow race clothing for the iconic green and red colours that 7-Eleven raced in during the late 80s.

