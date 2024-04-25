'I know I can do better' – Demi Vollering moves on from Classics, focuses on Vuelta Femenina

By Simone Giuliani
published

'Last Sunday was painful' says SD Worx-Protime rider after taking third in Liège-Bastogne-Liège title defence

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime crosses the finish line as third place during the 8th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Demi Vollering (SD Worx - Protime) after Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year Demi Vollering set the bar high when she walked away from the Ardennes Classics with a clean sweep to add to her already successful season start which included a Strade Bianche victory, so leaving the spring one-day races in 2024 without even one title defence clearly hasn't been easy.

Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège represented her last chance, but it was again a near miss for the SD Worx-Protime rider who is still looking for her first win on the season. After she was beaten in the small group sprint to the line by Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), it was only third place in the Monument for Vollering, to add to her second at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.