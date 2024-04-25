'I know I can do better' – Demi Vollering moves on from Classics, focuses on Vuelta Femenina

Last year Demi Vollering set the bar high when she walked away from the Ardennes Classics with a clean sweep to add to her already successful season start which included a Strade Bianche victory, so leaving the spring one-day races in 2024 without even one title defence clearly hasn't been easy.

Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège represented her last chance, but it was again a near miss for the SD Worx-Protime rider who is still looking for her first win on the season. After she was beaten in the small group sprint to the line by Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), it was only third place in the Monument for Vollering, to add to her second at La Flèche Wallonne Femmes.

"It was a different spring," Vollering reflected in an Instagram post late on Wednesday. "Not what I hoped for... And I know, still some nice podiums which I can be proud on, but that’s not what I aimed for. I also know that’s cycling, sometimes you win, most of the times you lose.

"Last Sunday was painful. I felt so good, and to end my favorite race like this was just a big disappointment. I thought back of my first pro year 2019, where I was so incredibly happy with a 3th place. But it isn’t enough anymore, also because I know I can do better."

Vollering is heading into 2024 on the back of a season where she not only delivered spectacularly at the one-day races but also seized the coveted yellow jersey of the Tour de France Femmes winner.

The series of highs, however, haven't flowed over to a new year and on top of that there has been considerable discussion about her future plans, with the world's top team confirming that it expects Vollering to move on next year.

"With the end of the spring season, I can also leave this unquiet start of the season behind me," said Vollering. "I know every one keeps asking me about my future, but I will not tell my story now, I will tell you when I am ready for it."

For now, she has other things to focus on, with a race that could deliver redemption, La Vuelta España Femenina, which starts on April 28.

Last year she lost the red jersey to Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on the second-last stage after an ill-timed nature break. This year the three-time defending champion has retired and Vollering, who has finished second and third at the race the last two years, looks a likely successor.

"Now the focus is already on the next goals," said Vollering. "The disappointments will not stop me, it only motivates me to do better."