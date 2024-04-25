New SRAM Red groupset spotted in the wild at Tour de Romandie

By Josh Croxton
published

Lidl-Trek's Simone Consonni uses groupset in opening stages

Simone Consonni carrying his bike, which has a new SRAM Red shifter
(Image credit: Getty Images: Luc Claessen)

There are plenty of rumours swirling around the bike industry about an upcoming update to SRAM's top-of-the-line Red AXS groupset. There have been patent filings, early prototype testing and leaked images, but one thing that's missing is the groupset being spotted in the wild beneath one of SRAM's sponsored teams. 

But today that changes, as Lidl-Trek's Simone Consonni was photographed by Getty Images photographer, Luc Claessen, at the start of stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie carrying his Trek Madone sporting what is clearly a new version of a SRAM shift/brake lever. 

Josh Croxton
Tech Editor

As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too. 


On the bike, 32-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium. 