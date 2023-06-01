Garmin releases new Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro smartwatches with new software and built-in flashlight

Garmin has just released two new smart adventure watches, the Epix Pro and Fenix 7 Pro. Whilst the Fenix and Epix were already in the Garmin smartwatch range, both models have been given the 'Pro' treatment, meaning iterative improvement, rather than a full-blown overhaul.

This means both models get a range of hardware and software updates as well as new features which should mean they compete with the best cycling watches. The Epix Pro remains the range-topper (and most expensive) and in Garmin's words "the ultimate high-performance smartwatch." The Fenix 7 Pro focuses on delivering excellent battery life, partly thanks to solar charging functions and delivers a range of training tools.

A key hardware standout for both models is the inclusion of a built-in, front-mounted LED flashlight. The watches share a lot of the same updates but there are a few differences which we will cover below.

Epix Pro Gen2 Models all have 32GB of memory (and 42,000 golf course maps pre loaded) (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Epix Pro

The new top-tier Epix Pro series benefits from a range of new software and features which, as we understand it, will also trickle down to the Fenix 7 and non-pro Epix models. The 98-gram Epix Pro is available in 42mm, 47mm and 51mm face sizes and gets a new built-in LED flashlight with variable light intensities, strobe mode and red safety light. The strobe mode can even match your running cadence, should you require this feature.

There is also a new optical heart rate sensor for more accurate HR readings, a storage increase of 32GB across all models as well as a range of new metrics and data pages to make use of.

Multi-band GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) is now also included as standard this was something previously only featured on the most expensive 'sapphire' model. The Epix also features an AMOLED screen display compared to the Fenix 7's MIP Display.

Prices for the Epix Pro start from £829.99/$899.00 rising to £999.99/$1,099.99 for the largest Sapphire edition.

Epix Pro models now have a built-in LED flashlight, there's also a strobe mode (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

The Fenix 7 Pro is also available in three screen case sizes, and like the Epix, these are 42mm, 47mm and 51mm too. For adventurers that require a solar charging feature, Garmin claims you can now get up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode when you make use of solar charging mode in three hours of direct sunlight per day, based on 50,000-Lux conditions. (Lux measures light level intensity.)

The Fenix 7 also benefits from the same heart rate sensor improvements that the Epix gets. MIP (memory in display) screen display as well as advanced training features like endurance and hill scores.

The Fenix 7 Pro also get a few tweaks in the form of additional activity profiles to choose from and improved mapping capabilities.

Prices for the Fenix 7 Pro start from £749.99/$799.00 rising to £929.99/$999.99 for the 51mm Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition.