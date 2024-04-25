'You have to get the notion that he’s unbeatable out of your head' - Nibali calls on Tadej Pogačar's Giro rivals to be inventive

By Barry Ryan
published

The two-time champion stresses that the Giro is a marathon, not a sprint

Vincenzo Nibali
Tadej Pogacar and Vincenzo Nibali after this year's Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vincenzo Nibali has warned that Tadej Pogačar’s path to Giro d’Italia victory is unlikely to prove as straightforward as it seems. The Slovenian lines up for his Giro debut next month as the sole favourite for overall victory, but Nibali insisted that the corsa rosa is always capable of producing the unexpected.

“He’s going to have to sweat it out for overall victory, in a Grand Tour, nothing ever truly comes easy,” Nibali told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

