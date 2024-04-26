Rim brakes finally leave the WorldTour: New disc brake-equipped Giant Trinity TT bike spotted at Tour de Romandie

By Tom Wieckowski
published

Luke Plapp is riding a brand new disc brake-equipped Giant Trinity and new TT helmet at the Swiss stage race

Luke Plapp
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp has been spotted riding a brand new disc-equipped Giant time trial bike today at the Tour de Romandie. The Trinity time trial bike has been Giant's weapon against the clock for years now. It's currently also the last rim brake-equipped bike being raced at the top level, but as of today it seems that the rim brake is finally leaving the WorldTour.

Luke Plapp has got off to a strong start at Romandie. The Australian started the Stage three time trial sitting in third place overall behind stage 2 winner Thibau Nys.

Image 1 of 2
Luke Plapp
Plapp on the new Giant machine (Image credit: Getty Images)


Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.