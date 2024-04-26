Rim brakes finally leave the WorldTour: New disc brake-equipped Giant Trinity TT bike spotted at Tour de Romandie

Luke Plapp has been spotted riding a brand new disc-equipped Giant time trial bike today at the Tour de Romandie. The Trinity time trial bike has been Giant's weapon against the clock for years now. It's currently also the last rim brake-equipped bike being raced at the top level, but as of today it seems that the rim brake is finally leaving the WorldTour.

Luke Plapp has got off to a strong start at Romandie. The Australian started the Stage three time trial sitting in third place overall behind stage 2 winner Thibau Nys.

This Trinity update comes right after Giant updated its top-flight TCR road offering in early March. We don't know for sure yet, but we assume this new bike will keep the Trinity name.

The Trinity looks to have finally dropped the rim brakes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whats new?

A frame designed around disc brakes is the first and biggest talking point when it comes to the new bike. As well as increased all-around stopping power, it is a particular advantage in wet time trials. The switch to disc brakes means that the Jayco-AlUla team will be able to utilise wider wheels and tyres which should contribute to a faster overall frame and wheel package.

In terms of frame design, some areas do appear to feature fairly big design changes. The pictures below of Simon Yates and Plapp provide a useful side-by-side comparison. Starting at the front of the bike, the new disc brake-equipped bike now features a deeper fork leg compared to the relatively shallow unit on the rim brake model. The fork legs themselves are fairly wide and there was plenty of space for Plapp's Vittoria Corsa Speed tyres.

The headtube junction is also different and has possibly received an update to take advantage of the UCI rules which are newer than the current Trinity frame design.

The downtube of the frame could be slightly narrower, though this could be a visual effect due to the large Giant logo. Front tyre clearance at the downtube also seems to have increased slightly.

Moving back, a more slender-looking top tube leads into the new seatstay / seat tube junction. This uses a different, slimmer shape, and this area of the frame has clearly received attention, almost certainly as a result of the reworked chainstays and dropout arrangement now that the rim brake equipment isn't being used. The seatpost of the bike also appears to use a narrower cross-section than the outgoing bike.

Image 1 of 2 Plapp on the new Giant machine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yates on the rim brake model (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new helmet too?

We didn't recognise Plapp's time trial helmet either (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plapp also appeared to be using a time trial helmet we didn't recognise. Jayco AlUla use the Giant Rivet TT helmet, but this new all-white model appears to have squared-off sides and a rear section that the Rivet doesn't use, it also has a large front visor.

With the Tour of Italy and Criterium du Dauphine looming on the horizon, to be followed by the Tour de France and Paris Olympics later in the summer, this could just be the beginning of an onslaught of brand-new road race, aero, and time trial equipment. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for new tech and will update this story when we receive more info on the new time trial bike.