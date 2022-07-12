Durbridge out of Tour de France with COVID-19
By Daniel Ostanek , Patrick Fletcher published
Australian positive ahead of stage 10 after getting through rest day round of testing
Team BikeExchange-Jayco announced on Tuesday morning that Luke Durbridge has become the fourth rider to leave the Tour de France after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Australian was among the 165 riders in the peloton who tested negative for the virus during the UCI-mandated rest day testing undertaken by all riders following the end of stage 9 in Châtel.
However, his team announced on Tuesday ahead of stage 10 to Morzine that Durbridge had tested positive after suffering mild symptoms.
"Unfortunately, Luke Durbridge has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," read a statement issued by the team on social media.
"Durbridge has very mild symptoms & will not start today’s stage 10."
Durbridge joins Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) on the list of riders to fall victim to the virus so far during the Tour.
The all-negative outcome to the round of rest day testing came as a surprise, given the string of positive tests in the build-up to the Tour, along with the cases that had emerged during the race itself, particularly among team staff.
The UCI requires all riders to undergo tests on the two main rest days during a Grand Tour, although, under new regulations this is now antigen rapid testing, with a follow-up PCR test to be carried out in the event of a positive result.
The UCI dos not demand additional testing but "strongly recommends" that teams themselves carry out antigen tests "if possible daily but at least every two to three days".
After exiting the race, Guillaume Martin expressed doubts that this internal testing is taking place among some teams, suggesting the mild symptoms he reported to his team doctor would have gone unreported elsewhere.
Riders can technically continue in the Tour de France if they return a positive result, depending on the CT score of their test, which indicates viral load and therefore contagiousness. Bob Jungels tested positive on the two days before the Tour but with only faint traces of the virus, which led the UCI to let him start, after consultation with doctors from his team and the race.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.