Thibau Nys departs team hotel to avoid sickness that caused four Belgian teammates to withdraw from Cyclo-cross World Championships on Saturday

Kay De Bruyckere misses U23 men's race in Hulst as Belgian rider at hospital with severe illness

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Pintens/Belga/Shutterstock (16496502s) Belgian Thibau Nys pictured during a press conference of the Belgian team ahead of the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hulst, The Netherlands, on Friday 30 January 2026, in Sint-Niklaas. Cyclocross World Championships Preparations Friday, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium - 30 Jan 2026
Belgian Thibau Nys speaks during a press conference of the Belgian team ahead of the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hulst on Friday (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Thibau Nys has left the Belgium team hotel after a sickness bug resulted in four riders missing their events on Saturday at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst.

Last year’s men's under-23 World Championships silver medallist Kay De Bruyckere was most severely impacted and taken to hospital.

However, not all of the Belgium squad were hit by the illness and Aaron Dockx soloed to victory in the under-23 men’s event.

Sporza also reported that elite men’s medal contender Niels Vandeputte was not ‘feeling well either’. The Belgian men's team had eight riders designated for the start Sunday, looking to unseat reigning champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands).

The team’s doctor Kris Van der Mieren told Sporza that he thought they had suffered a stomach bug, after the team’s hotel denied other claims of food poisoning.

The news outlet confirmed that Nys will not sleep at the Belgium team’s hotel tonight as a precaution. In a further piece, the hotel said that a ‘few riders’ had left the hotel, in addition to Nys.

