Death threats, insults and disqualification as an emoji in Strava post sparks controversy at Tour of Mentougou

Mario Aparicio ejected from race over Strava post that organisers say 'violated the spirit of sportsmanship

LAGUNAS DE NEILA, SPAIN - AUGUST 09: Mario Aparicio of Spain and Team Burgos Burpellet BH crosses the finish line during the 47th Vuelta a Burgos 2025, Stage 5 a 138.3km stage from Quintana del Pidio to Lagunas de Neila 1866m on August 09, 2025 in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Mario Aparicio (Burgos Burpellet BH) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second edition of the Tour of Mentougou descended into controversy after Spanish rider Mario Aparicio (Burgos Burpellet BH) was ejected for making "inappropriate remarks on his personal social media platform" after the opening stage on Sunday, according to the race organisers, who are demanding a public apology.

Aparicio uploaded his file from the first stage to Strava with "E1 tour mentougou" with two emoji: a pig and the Chinese flag.

While Aparicio left the country, his teammates continued to dominate the UCI 2.2-ranked race, winning the first and third stages of the three-day race and sweeping the overall podium with Clément Alleno taking the victory, García finishing second and Antonio Angulo in third.

Alleno won the points classification, García the mountains classification and Burgos BH also won the teams classification.

