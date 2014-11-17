Cyclo-cross shorts: Cant at the top of her game in Gavere

Image 1 of 7 Sanne Cant (Belgium) finished fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Nash was comfortably in the lead until an ice problem in her cleat and pedal forced her to run the climb (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 7 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 7 Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Sanne Cant (Belgium) was fourth in the worlds road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Powers celebrates his impressive win (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Cant at the top of her game in Gavere; Belgian champ on a winning streak

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) is on a winning streak on the European cyclo-cross circuit after adding five consecutive victories to her palmares with her most recent win at the elite women’s race at the Superprestige Gavere on November 16. She won the muddy race ahead of VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team teammates Nikki Harris and Ellen Van Loy.

It was the fifth of a series of remarkable wins for Cant, who also claimed the Soudal Classics-Jaarmarktcross Niel ahead of Jolien Verschueren (Wielerteam Decock) and Helen Wyman (Kona) on November 11.

Before that, Cant secured the elite women’s title at the European Cyclo-cross Championships held on November 8 in Germany. It was a close win against runner-up Pavla Havlikova from the Czech Republic, Nikki Harris from Great Britain in third and the previous year’s winner Wyman in fourth.

She also took solo victories in the elite women’s races at the Superprestige Ruddervoorde on November 9 ahead of Wyman and Van Loy, and at the Superprestige Zonhoven on November 2 ahead of Harris and Van Loy.



Nys leads Superprestige after Gavere

Belgium champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) is leading the Superprestige series after the first four rounds that have been held in Gieten, Zonhoven, Ruddervoorde and most recently Gavere on Sunday.

Although he has yet to win a round, he is leading the series after the Superprestige Gavere with 52 points ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (BKCP Powerplus) with 50 points, Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano) 49 points, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) also 49 points and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) with 48 points.

"In the past I won the series by winning every round, maybe I can win the series now without winning a single round. That would be unique as well."

The Superprestige series continues with round five at the GP de la Région Wallonne Francorchamps on November 23, round six in Diegem on December 28, round seven in Hoogstraten on February 8 and the finale in Middelkerke on February 14.

Nash on a roll in US cyclo-cross

Mountain bike specialist Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) has been on a winning roll during the most recent USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross (Pro CX) events held at the Cincy 3 on October 31 and November 1 in Ohio, Derby City Cup on November 8 and 9 in Kentucky, and Jingle Cross held from November 14 to 16 in Iowa.

After taking double wins at Cincy 3’s UCI C2 Harbin Park and UCI C1 Kings Cross After Dark, Nash again captured back-to-back wins at the Derby City Cup 1 and 2 rounds, with C1 and C2 ranks. “I should take a break a lot more often,” Nash said. “I kind of recovered after the mountain bike season. It’s been a good start to the cross season.”

She went on to win the first two rounds last weekend at Jingle Cross where Friday’s race was a C2 and Saturday’s race was a C1. Her streak came to an end, however, during the final day on Sunday where Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) took a well-deserved win after placing on the podium during the first two rounds.

Juniors contest ‘cross in Kentucky and Gavere

Junior cyclo-cross races were offered in conjunction with the elites races at both the Derby City Cup on November 8 and 9 in Kentucky, US, and at the Superprestige Gavere on November 16 in Belgium.

Lance Haidet topped the podium in the opening round at the Derby City Cup ahead of Spencer Petrov and Gavin Haley. Petrov went on to win the second round, in what was a similar podium, with Haidet taking second place and Haley third once again.

Belgium’s Eli Iserbyt (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) took the victory in the junior race in Gavere on Sunday. He won the race by nearly a minute over his nearest competitors Jappe Jaspers and Thijs Wolsink both from the Lares - Doltcini Cycling team.

Iserbyt is having a successful season with multiple wins, most recently in the junior races at the World Cup in Valkenburg, Ruddervoorde and at the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

World Cup heads to Koksijde

The top cyclo-cross riders in the world will head to the second round of the World Cup series held in Koksijde, Belgium on November 22. Riders will contest one of the most unique cyclo-cross circuits known for its sand dunes along the North Sea coast in West Flanders.

The opening round of the World Cup was held in Valkenburg on October 19 where Lars van der Haar won the elite men’s race and Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won the elite women’s race.

After Koksijde, the series will continue in Milton Keynes in Great Britain on November 29, Namur in Belgium on December 21, Heusden-Zolder in Belgium on December 26 and Hoogerheide in the Netherlands on January 25.

USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross standings

Men 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus 938 pts 2 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement 846 3 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement 719 4 Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy 466 5 Stephen Hyde (USA) Jam Fund 446