Driscoll and McFadden win final day Jingle Cross races

Cold conditions continue in Iowa

Jamie Driscoll solos in to take the win on Sunday

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Ben Berden flies over a barrier

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Kerry Werner leads the men's field around the course on the first lap

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Meredith Miller on the front of the women's field on lap one

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Katerina Nash started out strong and was able to drop the field early in the race

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Nash rides alone through the snow covered forest

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Nash was comfortably in the lead until an ice problem in her cleat and pedal forced her to run the climb

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Luna's other rider, Maghalie Rochette, had the same ice problem in her pedals and fell back to the field

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Bikinis and snow made for an unusual sight in the Speedo Singlespeed race

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Newcomer Michael Van Den Ham flies over the barrier

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Van Den Ham leads the field on the descent from Mt Krumpit

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Optum's Kerry Werner and Michael Van Den Ham rode together, vying for the final two podium places

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The winter sun peeks through the trees as riders head back towards the finish

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The men's podium of Jamie Driscoll, Michael Van Den Ham and Kerry Werner

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Courtenay McFadden takes the win with Katerina Nash trying to close the gap

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
McFadden flashes a winner's smile after her win

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Andrew Dillman leads the main group of men up the climb

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Riders emerge from the forest descent, led by Jamie Driscoll

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Jamie Driscoll would break away to ride alone to victory

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Driscoll leads Michael Van Den Ham and the rest of the field along the snowy hill

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Yannick Eckmann got a face full of mud on his ride

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Sunny Gilbert does a smooth bike exchange to stay in contention

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Midwest rider Sunny Gilbert would go on to finish on the podium for the first time this weekend

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The Grinch lines up on the start line with the crazy or brave Iowa City Bike Club for the Speedo Singlespeed race

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Caroline Mani and Erica Zaveta negotiate the icy course in the shade of the hill

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Courtenay McFadden took advantage of Nash's mechanical issues, and surged into the lead with one lap to go

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The women's podium of Courtenay McFadden, Katerina Nash in second, and Sunny Gilbert in third

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) finally got the win he was aiming for at the three-day Jingle Cross event during the last day on Sunday in Iowa. It was his first win since sealing a victory during the closing event at Cincy3 two weeks ago. This time he beat the young Canadian Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) and Kerry Werner (Optum).

After taking second place in the opening race on Friday and third place in the next round on Saturday, Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) took a well-deserved win during the elite women's race finale. She won by six seconds ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna), who won the first two rounds, and by 41 seconds ahead of Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark).

 

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement1:06:07
2Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:18
3Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:00:19
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement0:00:51
5Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:01:02
6Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team0:01:03
7Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
8Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:01:39
9Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR0:01:40
10Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:01:53
11Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:02:21
12Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:02:30
13Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized0:02:31
14Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team0:02:32
15Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:03:04
16Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:03:05
17Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:06
18Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:03:08
19Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:03:34
20Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle0:04:17
21Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:31
22Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:04:38
23Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles0:05:19
24Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio0:05:29
25Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noo0:05:40
26Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS0:06:17
27Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
28Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles0:07:23
29Matthew Allen (USA) LGR0:07:35
30Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl0:08:18
31Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange- 1 lap
32Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
33Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce- 2 laps
34Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
35Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster
36Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing
37Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
38Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons
39Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing- 3 laps
40Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
41Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster- 4 laps
42Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
43Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
44Dillen Maurer (USA)
45Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
DNFLuke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport Racing
DNFJosh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
DNFSkyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
DNFSamuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team
DNFCorey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
DNFTravis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
DNFTyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:48:31
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:06
3Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:00:41
4Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T0:00:56
5Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:01:23
6Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:01:43
7Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut0:01:47
8Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing0:01:48
9Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:02:44
10Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:03:02
11Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:03:27
12Amanda Riley-Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:03:46
13Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes0:04:06
14Carolina Gomez (Arg) Vanderkitten CX0:04:44
15Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp0:04:59
16Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:05:07
17Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development0:05:28
18Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:05:32
19Rebecca Gross (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING0:06:01
20Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:06:28
21Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Tr0:07:16
22Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:07:35
23Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:07:36
24Brittany McConnell (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:07:37
25Katherine Shields (USA)0:08:30
26Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether p.b. KREMA Peanu0:10:04
27Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio- 1 lap
28Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
29Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
30Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio- 2 laps
31Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
32Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee
33Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
34Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
35Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
36Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
37Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
38Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
39Sarah Szefi (USA) PSIMET Racing
40Lindsay Zucco (USA) PSIMET RACING
41Annajean Dallaire (USA) Papa John's Racing Team

 

