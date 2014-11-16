Driscoll and McFadden win final day Jingle Cross races
Cold conditions continue in Iowa
James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) finally got the win he was aiming for at the three-day Jingle Cross event during the last day on Sunday in Iowa. It was his first win since sealing a victory during the closing event at Cincy3 two weeks ago. This time he beat the young Canadian Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) and Kerry Werner (Optum).
After taking second place in the opening race on Friday and third place in the next round on Saturday, Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) took a well-deserved win during the elite women's race finale. She won by six seconds ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna), who won the first two rounds, and by 41 seconds ahead of Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|1:06:07
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:18
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:00:19
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:51
|5
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:01:02
|6
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team
|0:01:03
|7
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|8
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:39
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR
|0:01:40
|10
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:01:53
|11
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:02:21
|12
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:02:30
|13
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized
|0:02:31
|14
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team
|0:02:32
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:03:04
|16
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:03:05
|17
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:03:06
|18
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:03:08
|19
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:03:34
|20
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
|0:04:17
|21
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:31
|22
|Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:04:38
|23
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:05:19
|24
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio
|0:05:29
|25
|Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noo
|0:05:40
|26
|Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS
|0:06:17
|27
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|28
|Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
|0:07:23
|29
|Matthew Allen (USA) LGR
|0:07:35
|30
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
|0:08:18
|31
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange
|- 1 lap
|32
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|33
|Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce
|- 2 laps
|34
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|35
|Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster
|36
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing
|37
|Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
|38
|Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons
|39
|Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|- 3 laps
|40
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|41
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
|- 4 laps
|42
|Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
|43
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|44
|Dillen Maurer (USA)
|45
|Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|DNF
|Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport Racing
|DNF
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|DNF
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|DNF
|Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team
|DNF
|Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
|DNF
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|DNF
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|0:48:31
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:00:41
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
|0:00:56
|5
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:23
|6
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:43
|7
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|0:01:47
|8
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing
|0:01:48
|9
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:02:44
|10
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:03:27
|12
|Amanda Riley-Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:03:46
|13
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:06
|14
|Carolina Gomez (Arg) Vanderkitten CX
|0:04:44
|15
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp
|0:04:59
|16
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:05:07
|17
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|0:05:28
|18
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:05:32
|19
|Rebecca Gross (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING
|0:06:01
|20
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:06:28
|21
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Tr
|0:07:16
|22
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:07:35
|23
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:07:36
|24
|Brittany McConnell (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:07:37
|25
|Katherine Shields (USA)
|0:08:30
|26
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether p.b. KREMA Peanu
|0:10:04
|27
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|- 1 lap
|28
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|29
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|30
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio
|- 2 laps
|31
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
|32
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee
|33
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|34
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|35
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|36
|Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
|37
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|38
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|39
|Sarah Szefi (USA) PSIMET Racing
|40
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) PSIMET RACING
|41
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
