James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) finally got the win he was aiming for at the three-day Jingle Cross event during the last day on Sunday in Iowa. It was his first win since sealing a victory during the closing event at Cincy3 two weeks ago. This time he beat the young Canadian Michael van den Ham (Trek Red Truck) and Kerry Werner (Optum).

After taking second place in the opening race on Friday and third place in the next round on Saturday, Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) took a well-deserved win during the elite women's race finale. She won by six seconds ahead of Katerina Nash (Luna), who won the first two rounds, and by 41 seconds ahead of Sunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra/Big Shark).

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement 1:06:07 2 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:00:18 3 Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 0:00:19 4 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement 0:00:51 5 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:01:02 6 Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team 0:01:03 7 Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing 8 Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR 0:01:39 9 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR 0:01:40 10 Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team 0:01:53 11 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX 0:02:21 12 Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized 0:02:30 13 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized 0:02:31 14 Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team 0:02:32 15 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:03:04 16 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team 0:03:05 17 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:03:06 18 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX 0:03:08 19 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 0:03:34 20 Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle 0:04:17 21 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:04:31 22 Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 0:04:38 23 Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles 0:05:19 24 Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio 0:05:29 25 Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noo 0:05:40 26 Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS 0:06:17 27 Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team 28 Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles 0:07:23 29 Matthew Allen (USA) LGR 0:07:35 30 Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl 0:08:18 31 Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange - 1 lap 32 Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross 33 Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce - 2 laps 34 Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth 35 Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster 36 Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing 37 Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing 38 Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons 39 Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing - 3 laps 40 Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut 41 Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster - 4 laps 42 Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix 43 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 44 Dillen Maurer (USA) 45 Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com DNF Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo DNF Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport Racing DNF Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six DNF Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony DNF Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team DNF Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle DNF Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles DNF Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe