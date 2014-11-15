Image 1 of 23 The men's podium of Ben Berden in first, James Driscoll, and Brian Matter. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 23 Crystal Anthony tried to chase down Katerina Nash and Courtney McFadden. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 23 The men start in a cloud of dust on the start line. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 23 The men's field starts up Mt. Krumpit in front of crazy fans. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 5 of 23 Katerina Nash rode off alone to take the win. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 6 of 23 Katerina Nash was strong on the climbs. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 7 of 23 Nash celebrates with fans as she wins. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 8 of 23 A big men's field runs into a traffic jam on the first lap. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 9 of 23 Kerry Werner of Optum heads for the finish. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 10 of 23 The women's field heads out in cold temperatures under the big lights. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 11 of 23 The men's leaders summit Mt. Krumpit in front of a big crowd. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 12 of 23 MacFadden leads Nash over the barriers. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 13 of 23 Courtney McFadden leads Nash down the finish straight with one lap to go. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 14 of 23 Raleigh/Clement riders Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll dropped the rest of the field and rode together to the finish. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 15 of 23 Ben Berden and James Driscoll run over the Yule Log barriers. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 16 of 23 Ben Berden finally dropped Driscoll and rolled across the finish line alone. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 17 of 23 Temperatures in the teens didn't scare fans away, but kept them bundled up. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 18 of 23 Adam Craig bunny hops the barriers. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 19 of 23 James Driscoll rolls through a fast turn on the grass. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 20 of 23 Yannick Eckmann powers up the climb with fans screaming their support. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 21 of 23 Riders dealt with a cloud of dust on the flyover instead of mud. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 22 of 23 French champion Caroline Mani tried to stay close to the leaders. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 23 of 23 The women's podium of Katerina Nash in first, Courtney McFadden in second, and Merideth Miller. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

After an almost year-long drought, Raleigh-Clement's Ben Berden finally claimed a victory in the opening night of the Jingle Cross three-day racing weekend in Iowa City in an evening of frigid temperatures. The Belgian escaped from the field with teammate Jamey Driscoll, and then left his American companion behind to claim the victory. Brian Matter (Moment Endurance Coaching) came third 10 seconds later.

Luna's Katerina Nash continued her winning streak in the women's race, but was closely followed by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) until the final lap, when the Czech rider surged away to her fifth straight race win.

CrossVegas winner Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro CX) rounded out the women's podium.

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement 1:02:39 2 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement 0:00:02 3 Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching 0:00:10 4 Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 5 Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team 0:01:05 6 Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing 0:01:32 7 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:01:35 8 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:02:15 9 Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T 0:02:16 10 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:02:20 11 Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh / Clement 0:02:47 12 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team 0:03:15 13 Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company 0:03:27 14 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX 0:03:44 15 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:03:57 16 Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons 0:04:00 17 Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony 0:04:21 18 Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles 0:04:22 19 Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles 0:05:02 20 Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio 0:05:11 21 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:05:24 22 Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles 0:05:26 23 Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team 0:05:27 24 Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross 0:05:36 25 Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS 0:05:47 26 Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce 27 Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team 0:06:46 28 Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 29 Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six 30 Matthew Allen (USA) LGR 31 Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing 32 Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster 33 Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl 34 Bryan Fosler (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servic 35 Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team 36 Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth 37 Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing 38 Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut 39 Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix 40 Lucas Seibel (USA) Jus d'Orange 41 Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster 42 Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing 43 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 44 Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart 45 Brian Staby (USA) CX Nation 46 Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange DNF Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo DNF Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR DNF Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX DNF Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling DNF Hugo Robinson (GBr) DNF Brandon Melott (USA) Soundpony DNF Mark Norton (USA) Team Wisconsin - KS Energy Serv DNF Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe DNF Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com DNS Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized DNS Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team DNS Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized DNS Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR DNS Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico DNS Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team DNS Kolby Preble (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross

Elite Women