Berden, Nash claim Jingle Cross wins

A frigid night of racing in Iowa on day 1

The men's podium of Ben Berden in first, James Driscoll, and Brian Matter.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Crystal Anthony tried to chase down Katerina Nash and Courtney McFadden.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The men start in a cloud of dust on the start line.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The men's field starts up Mt. Krumpit in front of crazy fans.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Katerina Nash rode off alone to take the win.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Katerina Nash was strong on the climbs.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Nash celebrates with fans as she wins.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
A big men's field runs into a traffic jam on the first lap.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Kerry Werner of Optum heads for the finish.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The women's field heads out in cold temperatures under the big lights.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The men's leaders summit Mt. Krumpit in front of a big crowd.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
MacFadden leads Nash over the barriers.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Courtney McFadden leads Nash down the finish straight with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Raleigh/Clement riders Ben Berden and Jamey Driscoll dropped the rest of the field and rode together to the finish.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Ben Berden and James Driscoll run over the Yule Log barriers.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Ben Berden finally dropped Driscoll and rolled across the finish line alone.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Temperatures in the teens didn't scare fans away, but kept them bundled up.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Adam Craig bunny hops the barriers.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
James Driscoll rolls through a fast turn on the grass.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Yannick Eckmann powers up the climb with fans screaming their support.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Riders dealt with a cloud of dust on the flyover instead of mud.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
French champion Caroline Mani tried to stay close to the leaders.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The women's podium of Katerina Nash in first, Courtney McFadden in second, and Merideth Miller.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

After an almost year-long drought, Raleigh-Clement's Ben Berden finally claimed a victory in the opening night of the Jingle Cross three-day racing weekend in Iowa City in an evening of frigid temperatures. The Belgian escaped from the field with teammate Jamey Driscoll, and then left his American companion behind to claim the victory. Brian Matter (Moment Endurance Coaching) came third 10 seconds later.

Luna's Katerina Nash continued her winning streak in the women's race, but was closely followed by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) until the final lap, when the Czech rider surged away to her fifth straight race win.

CrossVegas winner Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro CX) rounded out the women's podium.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement1:02:39
2James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:00:02
3Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching0:00:10
4Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
5Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team0:01:05
6Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:01:32
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:35
8Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:15
9Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T0:02:16
10Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:20
11Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:02:47
12Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:03:15
13Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company0:03:27
14Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:03:44
15Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:03:57
16Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons0:04:00
17Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony0:04:21
18Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles0:04:22
19Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles0:05:02
20Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio0:05:11
21Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:24
22Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles0:05:26
23Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team0:05:27
24Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:05:36
25Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS0:05:47
26Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce
27Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team0:06:46
28Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
29Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
30Matthew Allen (USA) LGR
31Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
32Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster
33Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
34Bryan Fosler (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servic
35Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
36Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
37Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing
38Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
39Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
40Lucas Seibel (USA) Jus d'Orange
41Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
42Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
43Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
44Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
45Brian Staby (USA) CX Nation
46Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
DNFTroy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
DNFJake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
DNFJeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
DNFHugo Robinson (GBr)
DNFBrandon Melott (USA) Soundpony
DNFMark Norton (USA) Team Wisconsin - KS Energy Serv
DNFTyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe
DNFJim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com
DNSLogan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized
DNSJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNSCody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
DNSBenjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR
DNSTaylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
DNSGarrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
DNSKolby Preble (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross

Elite Women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:46:10
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:00:10
3Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T0:00:28
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:00:54
5Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:20
6Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing0:01:34
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:01:52
8Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:57
9Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:02:02
10Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut0:02:28
11Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:54
12Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross0:03:05
13Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:03:10
14Amanda Riley-Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
15Brittany Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:03:16
16Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp0:03:55
17Katherine Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:04:10
18Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes0:04:11
19Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health0:04:27
20Caroline Dezendorf (USA)0:05:05
21Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:05:38
22Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee0:05:57
23Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio0:06:06
24Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:06:35
25Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:06:49
26Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:07:27
27Katie Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
28Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether p.b. KREMA Peanu
29Lindsay Zucco (USA) PSIMET Racing
DNFRebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel

