Berden, Nash claim Jingle Cross wins
A frigid night of racing in Iowa on day 1
After an almost year-long drought, Raleigh-Clement's Ben Berden finally claimed a victory in the opening night of the Jingle Cross three-day racing weekend in Iowa City in an evening of frigid temperatures. The Belgian escaped from the field with teammate Jamey Driscoll, and then left his American companion behind to claim the victory. Brian Matter (Moment Endurance Coaching) came third 10 seconds later.
Luna's Katerina Nash continued her winning streak in the women's race, but was closely followed by Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) until the final lap, when the Czech rider surged away to her fifth straight race win.
CrossVegas winner Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro CX) rounded out the women's podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|1:02:39
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:02
|3
|Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
|0:00:10
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:15
|5
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team
|0:01:05
|6
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:01:32
|7
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:35
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:15
|9
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
|0:02:16
|10
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:20
|11
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:02:47
|12
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:03:15
|13
|Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company
|0:03:27
|14
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:03:44
|15
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:03:57
|16
|Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons
|0:04:00
|17
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|0:04:21
|18
|Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
|0:04:22
|19
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:05:02
|20
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio
|0:05:11
|21
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:24
|22
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|0:05:26
|23
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team
|0:05:27
|24
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:05:36
|25
|Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS
|0:05:47
|26
|Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce
|27
|Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|28
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|29
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|30
|Matthew Allen (USA) LGR
|31
|Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|32
|Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster
|33
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
|34
|Bryan Fosler (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servic
|35
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|36
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|37
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing
|38
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|39
|Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
|40
|Lucas Seibel (USA) Jus d'Orange
|41
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
|42
|Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
|43
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|44
|Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
|45
|Brian Staby (USA) CX Nation
|46
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|DNF
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|DNF
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|DNF
|Brandon Melott (USA) Soundpony
|DNF
|Mark Norton (USA) Team Wisconsin - KS Energy Serv
|DNF
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe
|DNF
|Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.com
|DNS
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|DNS
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNS
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|DNS
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR
|DNS
|Taylor Squillaci (USA) Get Out! New Mexico
|DNS
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|DNS
|Kolby Preble (USA) CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross
Elite Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:46:10
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|0:00:10
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
|0:00:28
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:54
|5
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:20
|6
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing
|0:01:34
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:01:52
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:57
|9
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:02:02
|10
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|0:02:28
|11
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:54
|12
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|0:03:05
|13
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:03:10
|14
|Amanda Riley-Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|15
|Brittany Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:03:16
|16
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp
|0:03:55
|17
|Katherine Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:04:10
|18
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|0:04:11
|19
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
|0:04:27
|20
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA)
|0:05:05
|21
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:05:38
|22
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee
|0:05:57
|23
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:06:06
|24
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:06:35
|25
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:06:49
|26
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:07:27
|27
|Katie Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
|28
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether p.b. KREMA Peanu
|29
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) PSIMET Racing
|DNF
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
