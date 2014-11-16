Trending

European champion Iserbyt wins junior race in Gavere

Belgian dominates in muddy Superprestige

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:44:50
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:57
3Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:19
4Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:01:22
5Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:01
6Wesley Floren (Ned)0:02:15
7Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:41
8Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:55
9Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:08
10Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:16
11Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:03:23
12Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:53
13Per Wiggers (Ned)0:04:06
14Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:04:34
15Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:04:46
16Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:04:54
17Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Spa)0:05:12
18Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:05:42
19Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)0:05:57
20Yannick Vrielink (Ned)0:06:18
21Lauri Van Den Eede (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare0:06:42
22Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele0:08:59
23Christophe Van Dieren (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
24Diego De Blaere (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
25Zoran Dhondt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
26Angelo Windels (Bel)

Junior Superprestige Standings after 4 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt60pts
2Johan Jacobs52
3Maik van der Heijden39
4Jappe Jaspers33
5Wesley Floren27
6Briek Hermans26
7Max Gulickx25
8Jens Dekker24
9Thijs Wolsink24
10Jenko Bonne22
11Tijl Pauwels19
12Jarne Driesen17
13Gianni Siebens14
14Seppe Rombouts11
15Jarno Liessens11
16Pascal Eenkhoorn10
17Victor Vandebosch10
18Lander Loockx10
19Nick Verheyen9
20Dylan Bouwmans6
21Ludwig Cords6
22Erik Boer5
23Alex Colman5
24Jente Tielemans4
25Han Devos3
26Per Wiggers3
27Jari De Clercq2
28Robbert Wagenmakers1
29Stefano Museeuw1
30Stijn Siemons1

