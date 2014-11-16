European champion Iserbyt wins junior race in Gavere
Belgian dominates in muddy Superprestige
Junior Men: Gavere -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:44:50
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:01:22
|5
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:02:15
|7
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|8
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|9
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|10
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|11
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:03:23
|12
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:53
|13
|Per Wiggers (Ned)
|0:04:06
|14
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|15
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:04:46
|16
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|17
|Jokin Alberdi Mendizabal (Spa)
|0:05:12
|18
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|19
|Jon Gil Ranero (Spa)
|0:05:57
|20
|Yannick Vrielink (Ned)
|0:06:18
|21
|Lauri Van Den Eede (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|0:06:42
|22
|Erik Boer (Ned) VA-Cycling Team Zele
|0:08:59
|23
|Christophe Van Dieren (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
|24
|Diego De Blaere (Bel) K.V.C. Deinze Vzw
|25
|Zoran Dhondt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|26
|Angelo Windels (Bel)
|1
|Eli Iserbyt
|60
|pts
|2
|Johan Jacobs
|52
|3
|Maik van der Heijden
|39
|4
|Jappe Jaspers
|33
|5
|Wesley Floren
|27
|6
|Briek Hermans
|26
|7
|Max Gulickx
|25
|8
|Jens Dekker
|24
|9
|Thijs Wolsink
|24
|10
|Jenko Bonne
|22
|11
|Tijl Pauwels
|19
|12
|Jarne Driesen
|17
|13
|Gianni Siebens
|14
|14
|Seppe Rombouts
|11
|15
|Jarno Liessens
|11
|16
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|10
|17
|Victor Vandebosch
|10
|18
|Lander Loockx
|10
|19
|Nick Verheyen
|9
|20
|Dylan Bouwmans
|6
|21
|Ludwig Cords
|6
|22
|Erik Boer
|5
|23
|Alex Colman
|5
|24
|Jente Tielemans
|4
|25
|Han Devos
|3
|26
|Per Wiggers
|3
|27
|Jari De Clercq
|2
|28
|Robbert Wagenmakers
|1
|29
|Stefano Museeuw
|1
|30
|Stijn Siemons
|1
