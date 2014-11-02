Trending

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) won the elite women's race in Zonhoven on Sunday. She crossed the line ahead of VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team teammates Nikki Harris and Ellen Van Loy, confirming herself as a specialist in the sand dunes.

After losing out in Saturday's Koppenbergcross, the Belgian champion had something to prove in Zonhoven, where enormous sand dunes challenged the riders on both the climbs and the descents.

"It would have hurt to lose here," Cant said. "Sand is my specialty, and there is quite a bit here. If I had lost here I don't know what I would do. I know I am the favourite in such a course."

Cant had a less than ideal start, coming into the dunes in tenth position on the first lap, but she steadily worked her way toward the front, coming into third position. A bobble by Van Loy in the longer, gradual sandy climb put Cant into second at the end of the first lap, and then it was just a matter of time before she got around Harris.

Cant took the lead but had to keep fighting to fend off Harris, who came close but just could not get back on the wheel of the Belgian.

"I felt that I had everything under control," Cant continued. "It was important to make as few mistakes as possible on the technical sections, and survive in the longer straights."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:43:28
2Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:12
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:27
4Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:52
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash wielerploeg0:02:27
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:03:34
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:03:37
8Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:04:07
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:04:39
10Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
11Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:05:08
12Katrien Thijs (Bel)(Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:05:39
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:05:40
14Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:06:06
15Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:07:06
16Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:16
17Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:07:37
18Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)0:07:58
19Hannah Payton (GBr)
20Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
21Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
22Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
23Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
24Amira Mellor (GBr)
25Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
26Laura Krans (Ned)
27Marie Jackson (GBr)
28Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team

