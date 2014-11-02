Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) won the elite women's race in Zonhoven on Sunday. She crossed the line ahead of VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team teammates Nikki Harris and Ellen Van Loy, confirming herself as a specialist in the sand dunes.

After losing out in Saturday's Koppenbergcross, the Belgian champion had something to prove in Zonhoven, where enormous sand dunes challenged the riders on both the climbs and the descents.

"It would have hurt to lose here," Cant said. "Sand is my specialty, and there is quite a bit here. If I had lost here I don't know what I would do. I know I am the favourite in such a course."

Cant had a less than ideal start, coming into the dunes in tenth position on the first lap, but she steadily worked her way toward the front, coming into third position. A bobble by Van Loy in the longer, gradual sandy climb put Cant into second at the end of the first lap, and then it was just a matter of time before she got around Harris.

Cant took the lead but had to keep fighting to fend off Harris, who came close but just could not get back on the wheel of the Belgian.

"I felt that I had everything under control," Cant continued. "It was important to make as few mistakes as possible on the technical sections, and survive in the longer straights."

