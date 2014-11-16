Powers, Nash win Jingle Cross 2 in the snow
Cold conditions make a hard race
Jeremy Powers (Aspire) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) fought through the snow and cold conditions to win the men's and women's races in Saturday's Jingle 2 Cross race, respectively, the second event of the three-day racing weekend in Iowa City.
Powers produced a smooth and controlled ride, bunny hoping the barriers and gaining time on his rivals on the Mt. Krimpet climb. He went on to win alone, 32 seconds ahead of his rivals, with early race leader Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund Cycling Team) in second and Logan Owen (California Giant / Specialized) taking third at 56 seconds.
Nash also used the testing climb of Mt. Krimpet to dominate her race and then opened her lead in the testing sand section. It was her second win of the three-race weekend after also winning Friday evening's Jingle Cross 1 race in the dark.
Caroling Mani (Raleigh / Clement) finished 17 second behind, with Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) taking another podium in third at 27 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|1:01:41
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:00:56
|4
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:22
|5
|Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
|0:01:28
|6
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX
|0:01:46
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:54
|8
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team
|0:02:06
|9
|Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:16
|10
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:02:17
|11
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:02:38
|12
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:02:59
|13
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:03:37
|14
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
|0:03:46
|15
|Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR
|0:03:55
|16
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:04:03
|17
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:04:21
|18
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:33
|19
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR
|0:04:39
|20
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized
|0:05:23
|21
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:05:30
|22
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
|23
|Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport Racing
|0:05:31
|24
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:06:05
|25
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony
|0:06:13
|26
|Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
|0:06:25
|27
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:06:30
|28
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:06:31
|29
|Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team
|0:07:09
|30
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
|31
|Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noo
|0:07:17
|32
|Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:07:19
|33
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio
|0:07:22
|34
|Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons
|0:08:21
|35
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:09:48
|36
|Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
|37
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|38
|Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster
|39
|Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
|40
|Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company
|41
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|42
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange
|43
|Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
|44
|Matthew Allen (USA) LGR
|45
|Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS
|46
|Mark Norton (USA) Team Wisconsin - KS Energy Serv
|47
|Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
|48
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|49
|Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
|50
|Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing
|51
|Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
|52
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
|53
|Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce
|54
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
|55
|Lucas Seibel (USA) Jus d'Orange
|56
|Dillen Maurer (USA)
|57
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
|58
|Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
|59
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe
|DNF
|Bryan Fosler (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servic
|DNF
|Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|DNF
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:40:13
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:17
|3
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic
|0:00:27
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
|0:01:05
|6
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:01:17
|7
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|0:01:28
|8
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:47
|9
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg
|0:02:04
|10
|Amanda Riley-Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:02:22
|11
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
|12
|Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp
|0:02:30
|13
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:34
|14
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing
|0:02:38
|15
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:02:50
|16
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:02:51
|17
|Carolina Gomez (Arg) Vanderkitten CX
|0:02:56
|18
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|0:03:55
|19
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:56
|20
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Tr
|0:04:06
|21
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA)
|0:04:16
|22
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:04:28
|23
|Brittany Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|24
|Katherine Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:04:54
|25
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:04:57
|26
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:04:58
|27
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:19
|28
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:05:27
|29
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:05:51
|30
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:06:00
|31
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:06:17
|32
|Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee
|0:06:51
|33
|Sarah Szefi (USA) PSIMET Racing
|0:06:53
|34
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:07:13
|35
|Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether p.b. KREMA Peanu
|0:07:39
|36
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling
|0:08:48
|37
|Katie Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
|38
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) PSIMET RACING
|DNF
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|DNF
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
|DNS
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|DNS
|Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
|DNS
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
