The men't podium of Jeremy Powers in first, Stephen Hyde in second, and Logan Owen taking third
Nash tries to get some feeling back in her hands at the finish
Taking her second win of the weekend, Katerina Nash celebrates
Logan Owen struggles to put his chain back on after dropping it in the sand section
Owen and Powers were able to ride the very steep Mt. Krimpet
Powers celebrates his impressive win
Starting the kids race, the Grinch leads them off the line
The women's podium of Katerina Nash, Caroling Mani in second, and Courtenay McFadden taking another podium in third

Jeremy Powers (Aspire) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) fought through the snow and cold conditions to win the men's and women's races in Saturday's Jingle 2 Cross race, respectively, the second event of the three-day racing weekend in Iowa City.

Powers produced a smooth and controlled ride, bunny hoping the barriers and gaining time on his rivals on the Mt. Krimpet climb. He went on to win alone, 32 seconds ahead of his rivals, with early race leader Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund Cycling Team) in second and Logan Owen (California Giant / Specialized) taking third at 56 seconds.

Nash also used the testing climb of Mt. Krimpet to dominate her race and then opened her lead in the testing sand section. It was her second win of the three-race weekend after also winning Friday evening's Jingle Cross 1 race in the dark.

Caroling Mani (Raleigh / Clement) finished 17 second behind, with Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) taking another podium in third at 27 seconds.

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus 1:01:41 2 Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:00:56 4 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement 0:01:22 5 Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching 0:01:28 6 Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX 0:01:46 7 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement 0:01:54 8 Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team 0:02:06 9 Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:02:16 10 Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg 0:02:17 11 Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX 0:02:38 12 Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team 0:02:59 13 Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing 0:03:37 14 Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle 0:03:46 15 Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR 0:03:55 16 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team 0:04:03 17 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized 0:04:21 18 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 0:04:33 19 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR 0:04:39 20 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized 0:05:23 21 Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized 0:05:30 22 Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T 23 Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport Racing 0:05:31 24 Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 0:06:05 25 Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony 0:06:13 26 Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle 0:06:25 27 Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross 0:06:30 28 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX 0:06:31 29 Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team 0:07:09 30 Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles 31 Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noo 0:07:17 32 Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles 0:07:19 33 Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio 0:07:22 34 Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons 0:08:21 35 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:09:48 36 Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth 37 Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar 38 Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster 39 Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles 40 Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company 41 Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team 42 Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange 43 Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six 44 Matthew Allen (USA) LGR 45 Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS 46 Mark Norton (USA) Team Wisconsin - KS Energy Serv 47 Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing 48 Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut 49 Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl 50 Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing 51 Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix 52 Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci 53 Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce 54 Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing 55 Lucas Seibel (USA) Jus d'Orange 56 Dillen Maurer (USA) 57 Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster 58 Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart 59 Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe DNF Bryan Fosler (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servic DNF Samuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team DNF Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo DNF Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team DNF Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team