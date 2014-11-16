Trending

Powers, Nash win Jingle Cross 2 in the snow

Cold conditions make a hard race

The men't podium of Jeremy Powers in first, Stephen Hyde in second, and Logan Owen taking third

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Jeremy Durrin flies over a barrier

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Katerina Nash shows great form as she flies over the barriers

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Nash tries to get some feeling back in her hands at the finish

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Nash leads McFadden in the sand after taking the lead on the climb

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Taking her second win of the weekend, Katerina Nash celebrates

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Logan Owen struggles to put his chain back on after dropping it in the sand section

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Owen flies through a corner, leading the men's field back towards the finish line

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Owen and Powers were able to ride the very steep Mt. Krimpet

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Bunny hopping the barriers, Jeremy Powers continues his smooth riding

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Powers celebrates his impressive win

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Powers has plenty of time to celebrate his win with fans in the snow

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The women's field heads toward the first turn

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Meridith Miller leads riders through the sand pit

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
A rider heads through the big sand pit as snow begins to fly

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Yannik Eckmann leads the main group of pursuers on the climb

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Starting the kids race, the Grinch leads them off the line

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Stephen Hyde gets away from Owen on the sand section

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Stephen Hyde leads Logan Owen over the barriers

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Stephen Hyde gets the hole shot in the men's race

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The kid's race had some mighty cute riders in the race

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Raleigh/Clement's Caroline Mani hurdles the barriers

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Mani leads Merideth Miller past the pits

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
With another big ride, Courtenay McFadden leads Nash over the Yule logs

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The men's field leaves the start area in a cloud of dust

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
The women's podium of Katerina Nash, Caroling Mani in second, and Courtenay McFadden taking another podium in third

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Jeremy Powers (Aspire) and Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) fought through the snow and cold conditions to win the men's and women's races in Saturday's Jingle 2 Cross race, respectively, the second event of the three-day racing weekend in Iowa City.

Powers produced a smooth and controlled ride, bunny hoping the barriers and gaining time on his rivals on the Mt. Krimpet climb. He went on to win alone, 32 seconds ahead of his rivals, with early race leader Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund Cycling Team) in second and Logan Owen (California Giant / Specialized) taking third at 56 seconds.

Nash also used the testing climb of Mt. Krimpet to dominate her race and then opened her lead in the testing sand section. It was her second win of the three-race weekend after also winning Friday evening's Jingle Cross 1 race in the dark.

Caroling Mani (Raleigh / Clement) finished 17 second behind, with Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) taking another podium in third at 27 seconds.

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus1:01:41
2Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund Cycling Team0:00:32
3Logan Owen (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:00:56
4James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:01:22
5Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching0:01:28
6Zach Mcdonald (USA) KCCX0:01:46
7Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh / Clement0:01:54
8Adam Craig (USA) Giant factory Off-Road team0:02:06
9Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:16
10Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:02:17
11Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:02:38
12Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:02:59
13Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:03:37
14Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle0:03:46
15Troy Wells (USA) Team CLIF BAR0:03:55
16Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:04:03
17Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:04:21
18Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:04:33
19Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team CLIF BAR0:04:39
20Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized0:05:23
21Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:05:30
22Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T
23Luke Haley (USA) VO2 Multisport Racing0:05:31
24Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:06:05
25Skyler Mackey (USA) Soundpony0:06:13
26Corey Stelljes (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle0:06:25
27Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:06:30
28Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:06:31
29Josh Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Raod Team0:07:09
30Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles
31Steven Stefko (USA) First City Cycling Team p/b Noo0:07:17
32Dominic Talerico (USA) Foundry Cycles0:07:19
33Nicholas Lemke (USA) HiFi/TheFeed/CraftHairStudio0:07:22
34Joserph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wiscons0:08:21
35Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:48
36Travis Monroe (USA) Vertical Earth
37Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
38Max Judelson (USA) Rock Lobster
39Alex Martin (USA) Revolution Cycles
40Ian Haupt (USA) Milwaukee Bicycle Company
41Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
42Vance Fletcher (USA) Bicycle Exchange
43Josh Bauer (USA) Twin Six
44Matthew Allen (USA) LGR
45Nate Kullbom (USA) ATLAS
46Mark Norton (USA) Team Wisconsin - KS Energy Serv
47Gerald Drummond (USA) De Pijp Racing
48Jason Siegle (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
49Dallas Fowler (USA) Kuhl
50Jay Strothman (USA) Off The Front racing
51Zachary Carlson (USA) RBM/Matrix
52Joshua Johnson (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
53Ryan Travelstead (USA) Scalo Veloce
54Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Southwest Racing
55Lucas Seibel (USA) Jus d'Orange
56Dillen Maurer (USA)
57Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/HRS/Rocklobster
58Zach Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
59Tyler Cloutier (USA) Cutaway USA p/b Blackhand Coffe
DNFBryan Fosler (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servic
DNFSamuel Bramel (USA) Minnesota Cycling Team
DNFShawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
DNFCarl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:40:13
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:00:17
3Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:00:27
4Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:46
5Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross T0:01:05
6Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:01:17
7Gabriella Durrin (GBr)0:01:28
8Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:47
9Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg0:02:04
10Amanda Riley-Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:02:22
11Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut
12Samantha Schneider (USA) ISCorp0:02:30
13Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:34
14Erica Zaveta (USA) Amy D. Racing0:02:38
15Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:02:50
16Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:02:51
17Carolina Gomez (Arg) Vanderkitten CX0:02:56
18Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross0:03:55
19Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes0:03:56
20Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Tr0:04:06
21Caroline Dezendorf (USA)0:04:16
22Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio0:04:28
23Brittany Mcconnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
24Katherine Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:04:54
25Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:04:57
26Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:04:58
27Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:05:19
28Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:05:27
29Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:05:51
30Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:06:00
31Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:06:17
32Katherine Kelter (USA) Team Colavita/Parisi Coffee0:06:51
33Sarah Szefi (USA) PSIMET Racing0:06:53
34Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) The Fix Studio0:07:13
35Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG-Bellwether p.b. KREMA Peanu0:07:39
36Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling0:08:48
37Katie Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
38Lindsay Zucco (USA) PSIMET RACING
DNFKelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
DNFMarsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
DNSEmily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
DNSAlly Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
DNSAnnajean Dallaire (USA) Papa John's Racing Team

