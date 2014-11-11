Fourth straight victory for Cant
Verschueren and Wyman round out podium
Elite Women: Niel - Niel
Newly crowned European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) continued her winning ways by completing a race long solo in Niel, Belgium, part of the Soudal Classics cyclo-cross series.
Cant quickly gapped her rivals on the tough course along the Rupel river near Antwerp. The slippery off-camber sections and the long sand section quickly showed who had the best legs.
“It was very tough, constantly going up and down,” Cant told Sport.be. “I made mistakes too on the off-camber section but on a demanding course like this one that’s no issue. I felt the sequence of races in my legs and then this course isn’t a present.”
Indeed, Cant took some tumbles on the muddy course but the women behind her struggled too. In a good battle for second place it was young Jolien Verschueren who bested British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team). Ellen van Loy was fourth ahead of Githa Michiels.
There’s isn’t a general classification for the Soudal Classics.
It’s the fourth win in a row for Sanne Cant and her eighth win in thirteen races this season. After this race Cant plans to race at the Bpost Bank Trophy round in Asper-Gavere. Wyman plans to train in Malaga, Spain.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|6
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|9
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|10
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|11
|Laure Bouteloup (Fra)
|12
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|13
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|14
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|15
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|16
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|17
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|18
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|19
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|20
|Helga Sibick (Bel) Napoleon Games - ST Martinus CT - Kerksken
|21
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|22
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|23
|Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
|24
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|25
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|26
|Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|27
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|28
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|29
|Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|30
|Ayse Cakir (Tur)
|31
|Mesude Senol (Tur)
|32
|Busra Onder (Tur)
|33
|Beyza Kahveci (Tur)
