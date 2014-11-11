Trending

Sanne Cant outsprints Marianne Vos in Lille

Newly crowned European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) continued her winning ways by completing a race long solo in Niel, Belgium, part of the Soudal Classics cyclo-cross series.

Cant quickly gapped her rivals on the tough course along the Rupel river near Antwerp. The slippery off-camber sections and the long sand section quickly showed who had the best legs.

“It was very tough, constantly going up and down,” Cant told Sport.be. “I made mistakes too on the off-camber section but on a demanding course like this one that’s no issue. I felt the sequence of races in my legs and then this course isn’t a present.”

Indeed, Cant took some tumbles on the muddy course but the women behind her struggled too. In a good battle for second place it was young Jolien Verschueren who bested British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team). Ellen van Loy was fourth ahead of Githa Michiels.

There’s isn’t a general classification for the Soudal Classics.

It’s the fourth win in a row for Sanne Cant and her eighth win in thirteen races this season. After this race Cant plans to race at the Bpost Bank Trophy round in Asper-Gavere. Wyman plans to train in Malaga, Spain.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
2Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Githa Michiels (Bel)
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
7Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
9Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
10Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
11Laure Bouteloup (Fra)
12Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
13Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
14Christine Vardaros (USA)
15Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
16Hannah Payton (GBr)
17Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
18Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
19Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
20Helga Sibick (Bel) Napoleon Games - ST Martinus CT - Kerksken
21Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
22Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
23Marlies Beckers (Bel) B-Cycle Team
24Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
25Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
26Jessika Timmermans (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
27Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
28Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
29Chris Van Dorsselaere (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
30Ayse Cakir (Tur)
31Mesude Senol (Tur)
32Busra Onder (Tur)
33Beyza Kahveci (Tur)

