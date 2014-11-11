Sanne Cant outsprints Marianne Vos in Lille (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Newly crowned European champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) continued her winning ways by completing a race long solo in Niel, Belgium, part of the Soudal Classics cyclo-cross series.

Cant quickly gapped her rivals on the tough course along the Rupel river near Antwerp. The slippery off-camber sections and the long sand section quickly showed who had the best legs.

“It was very tough, constantly going up and down,” Cant told Sport.be. “I made mistakes too on the off-camber section but on a demanding course like this one that’s no issue. I felt the sequence of races in my legs and then this course isn’t a present.”

Indeed, Cant took some tumbles on the muddy course but the women behind her struggled too. In a good battle for second place it was young Jolien Verschueren who bested British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team). Ellen van Loy was fourth ahead of Githa Michiels.

There’s isn’t a general classification for the Soudal Classics.

It’s the fourth win in a row for Sanne Cant and her eighth win in thirteen races this season. After this race Cant plans to race at the Bpost Bank Trophy round in Asper-Gavere. Wyman plans to train in Malaga, Spain.

