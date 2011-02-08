Cyclingnews' Tour of Qatar race videos
Your one-stop page to access exclusive video from men's and women's Tours of Qatar
Welcome to Cyclingnews' Tour of Qatar video hub. Enjoy exclusive video content from the Middle East as we capture the daily action from both the Ladies Tour of Qatar, February 2-4, and the men's Tour of Qatar, February 6-11.
Tour of Qatar
Stage 5: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
Pre-race interviews with race leader Mark Renshaw and points leader Heinrich Haussler, race highlights
Stage 4: West Bay Lagoon - Al Kharaitiyat
Pre-race interviews with Rolf Aldag, Sean Kelly and Mark Cavendish regarding Riccardo Riccò
Stage 3: Al Wakra - Mesaieed
Pre-race interview with Heinrich Haussler, race highlights
Post-race interview with race leader Heinrich Haussler
Stage 2: Camel Race Track - Doha Golf Club
Pre-race interview with Juan Antonio Flecha
Pre-race interview with race leader Tom Boonen, race highlights
Stage winner Heinrich Haussler interview
Stage 1: Dukhan - Al Khor Corniche
Pre-race interview with Roger Hammond, stage highlights
Stage winner Tom Boonen interview
Prologue: Cultural Village
Pre-race interviews with Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins, stage highlights
Stage winner Lars Boom interview
Pre-race
Mark Cavendish ready for sprints
Ladies Tour of Qatar
Stage 3: Al Dayeen - Doha Corniche
Pre-race interview with race leader Ellen van Dijk, stage highlights
Post-race interview with overall winner Ellen van Dijk
Stage 2: Museum of Islamic Art - Lusail
Stage highlights, stage winner Ellen van Dijk interview
Stage 1: Camel Race Track - Dukhan
Stage highlights, stage winner Rochelle Gilmore interview
Video in association with Flamme Rouge Media
