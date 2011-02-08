Trending

Cyclingnews' Tour of Qatar race videos

Your one-stop page to access exclusive video from men's and women's Tours of Qatar

The bunch on the wide roads of Qatar

The bunch on the wide roads of Qatar
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Welcome to Cyclingnews' Tour of Qatar video hub. Enjoy exclusive video content from the Middle East as we capture the daily action from both the Ladies Tour of Qatar, February 2-4, and the men's Tour of Qatar, February 6-11.

Related Articles

Video: Hushovd looks ahead to Paris-Roubaix and a stage win at the Tour

Video: Prologue Highlights from the Tour of Qatar

Video: Stage One Highlights of the Tour of Qatar

Video: Haussler happy about early success at the Tour of Qatar

Video: Flecha builds up for Classics at Tour of Qatar

Tour of Qatar

Stage 5: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche

Pre-race interviews with race leader Mark Renshaw and points leader Heinrich Haussler, race highlights

Stage 4: West Bay Lagoon - Al Kharaitiyat

Pre-race interviews with Rolf Aldag, Sean Kelly and Mark Cavendish regarding Riccardo Riccò

Stage 3: Al Wakra - Mesaieed

Pre-race interview with Heinrich Haussler, race highlights

Post-race interview with race leader Heinrich Haussler

Stage 2: Camel Race Track - Doha Golf Club

Pre-race interview with Juan Antonio Flecha

Pre-race interview with race leader Tom Boonen, race highlights

Stage winner Heinrich Haussler interview

Stage 1: Dukhan - Al Khor Corniche

Pre-race interview with Roger Hammond, stage highlights

Stage winner Tom Boonen interview

Prologue: Cultural Village

Pre-race interviews with Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins, stage highlights

Stage winner Lars Boom interview

Pre-race

Mark Cavendish ready for sprints

Ladies Tour of Qatar

Stage 3: Al Dayeen - Doha Corniche

Pre-race interview with race leader Ellen van Dijk, stage highlights

Post-race interview with overall winner Ellen van Dijk

Stage 2: Museum of Islamic Art - Lusail

Stage highlights, stage winner Ellen van Dijk interview

Stage 1: Camel Race Track - Dukhan

Stage highlights, stage winner Rochelle Gilmore interview

Video in association with Flamme Rouge Media