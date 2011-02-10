Video: Cavendish, Aldag and Kelly react to Ricco doping news

Riccardo Ricco (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The cycling world is still in shock after the hospitalisation of Riccardo Riccò, and the subsequent allegations made about the Vacansoleil rider.

Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews before today's fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar, HTC-Highroad’s Rolf Aldag describes his anger and lack of surprise, and need for teams to act together to make it clear that doping is unacceptable.

Sean Kelly, Eurosport commentator and manager of Continental team An Post-Sean Kelly, says he can't understand Riccò's risk-taking, and that he would never have signed Riccò to his own team.

However, the strongest reaction comes from HTC-Highroad's Mark Cavendish, who while hoping Riccò will recover, reiterates his view that the sport is better-off without him, and he has some strongly-worded suggestions for what the Italian rider's future may hold.