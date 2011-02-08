Haussler wins high-speed Tour of Qatar sprint
Garmin-Cervelo leader beats Bennati and Galimzyanov
Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) gave an early indication of his 2011 ambitions with a thrilling sprint victory on stage two of the Tour of Qatar. The Australian won a tight dual with Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) in the finishing straight to move within one second of Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) gold jersey.
Like Boonen, who took the honours the previous day, Haussler's 2010 campaign was ruined by a knee injury and he was delighted to draw a line under a difficult period.
"It's nice to get a win in, especially after last year," Haussler said afterwards. "It's good to start off in a positive way."
Haussler's win came at the expense of Daniele Bennati, who has been showing signs of strong form in Qatar this week. The Italian's confidence was reflected by the way in which his Leopard Trek team, commanded by Fabian Cancellara, seized control of what Haussler termed a chaotic finale. While HTC-Highroad, Quick Step and Garmin-Cervélo were among the teams vying for dominance at the head of the peloton, it was ultimately the Luxembourg team that led out the sprint.
"Team Leopard went on the front in the last k," Haussler said. "I was on Bennati's wheel and they pretty much did the work for me."
Race leader Boonen was also fighting for the prime position on Bennati's wheel, but Haussler held his ground and then managed to come around Bennati in the closing 100 metres to take the win in a tight finish. Russian youngster Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) came home in third place, while Boonen could only manage sixth.
"I had already used up a lot of my teammates before the sprint began," Boonen said. "My pacesetters Nikolas Maes and Andreas Stauff both had mechanical problems. Andreas tried to help lead me out even with a flat front tyre, but I had to find my own way. But that's cycling."
While Boonen has the consolation of retaining the gold jersey, albeit with just one second of an advantage over Haussler, HTC-Highroad duo Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw could only manage 12th and 14th on the stage, respectively. Overall, Renshaw now lies in third place, at four seconds.
An early break
Like the previous day, stage two got underway at a rapid pace, but with wind conditions rather less dangerous than on Monday, a repeat of such a fractious opening was never on the cards.
Instead, after a brief flurry of attacking, the break of the day powered clear just 7km after the start at the Camel Race Track, and the peloton showed little interest in closing it down. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) were the instigators of the move, and they were soon joined by the evergreen Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) and Manuel Quinziato (BMC).
The quintet rapidly built up a healthy advantage, and by the 25km point, they were already 6:00 clear of the peloton. At this point, Garmin-Cervélo began to chase behind in a bid to keep tabs on the flying break, although their pursuit was tempered momentarily when Jack Bobridge took a tumble. The Australian got quickly back into the fray, however, and thereafter, Garmin-Cervélo, along with FDJ and Quick Step, never let the gap stretch out any further.
Up front, the stylish Ignatiev was doing metronomic turns on the front of the break, while the Italian champion Visconti also contributed generously to the effort. Indeed, the five men worked well together, and covered 50.8km in the first hour of racing.
However, as they rode on into the desert, with only the occasional errant camel on the roadside for company, their lead was gradually whittled down and they must have known in their heart of hearts that outsmarting the sprinters's teams was unlikely.
30km from the line, their lead was down to 3:30, and from there on in, the pace racheted upwards in the peloton behind. With 15km to go, they had just 50 seconds in hand, and when Visconti crashed out of the move soon afterward after hitting a bump in the road, the game was up.
The juncture was finally made 8km out, with Lars Boom and his Rabobank team prominent in the chase, along with Team Sky. With 4km to go, Fabian Cancellara put in a monstrous turn on the front that strung out the entire peloton and set the scene for another bunch finish.
The Swiss rider's show of strength is an ominous portent of his early season form, but ultimately it was one of his big rivals for April honours who had the most to smile about on stage two, as Heinrich Haussler streaked to his fine sprint victory.
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:04:03
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|23
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|24
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|25
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|30
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|34
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|38
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|40
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|41
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|42
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|45
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|46
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|47
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|48
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|53
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|54
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|56
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|60
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|68
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|70
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|71
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|74
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|78
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|84
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|88
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|89
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|91
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|92
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|93
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|94
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|97
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|98
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:19
|99
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:21
|101
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|103
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|104
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:00:41
|105
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:54
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:02
|107
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|108
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:04
|109
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|110
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:07
|114
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|115
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|116
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:42
|117
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|118
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:43
|119
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:39
|122
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:53
|123
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:50
|124
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:53
|1
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|8
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:04:03
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|26
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|31
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:21
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|33
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:07
|34
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:42
|35
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:43
|37
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:53
|1
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|9:12:09
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|Team Leopard-Trek
|5
|Pro Team Astana
|6
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|8
|Sky Procycling
|9
|Katusha Team
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|11
|Geox - TMC
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6:06:35
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:01
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:04
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:08
|5
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:10
|7
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:16
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|10
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|11
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20
|12
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:58
|19
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:14
|21
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:15
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:18
|24
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:19
|25
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:21
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|29
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|31
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:23
|32
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|33
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:25
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:27
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:29
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|40
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|41
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:39
|43
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:40
|44
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:42
|45
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:46
|46
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|48
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:48
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:49
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|55
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:12:50
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|57
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|58
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|59
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|60
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|61
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:12:51
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|64
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|65
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:52
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:53
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:54
|70
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:55
|71
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|73
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|76
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|77
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|78
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|79
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|80
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|81
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:12:58
|83
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:59
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:01
|85
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:24
|86
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:47
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|88
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:53
|89
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|90
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:14:03
|91
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:26
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:31
|93
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|94
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:04
|95
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:05
|96
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:22
|97
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:27
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:33
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:23
|100
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:39
|101
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:41
|102
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:43
|103
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:51
|104
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:53
|105
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:54
|106
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:55
|107
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|108
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:56
|109
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:57
|111
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:01
|113
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:03
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:18:10
|115
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:18:14
|116
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:15
|117
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:22
|118
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:18:31
|119
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:18:39
|120
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:02
|121
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:19:04
|122
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:08
|123
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:41
|124
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:19:42
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|20
|4
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|12
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|11
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|15
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|5
|17
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|18
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|19
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|22
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|23
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|24
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|25
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|26
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|1
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|28
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6:07:28
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:21
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:26
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:27
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:29
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:30
|7
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:32
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:55
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:57
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:58
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:59
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:01
|18
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:02
|19
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|20
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|21
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:04
|22
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:08
|23
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:13:10
|24
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:33
|25
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:38
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:11
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:58
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:01
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:17:02
|30
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:03
|32
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:04
|33
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:08
|35
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:22
|36
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:46
|37
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:48
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:18:49
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|18:20:22
|2
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:10
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:59
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:05:30
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:15:26
|8
|FDJ
|0:17:49
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:22:35
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:22:43
|11
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:25:14
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:21
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:35:25
|14
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:37:49
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:37:51
|16
|Geox - TMC
|0:38:03
