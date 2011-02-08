Image 1 of 33 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) retains the gold jersey. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 33 Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) waits beside the podium with Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 33 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) was thrilled to take the win. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 33 Heinrich Haussler celebrates his stage victory but is not happy with Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) after the Italian squeezed him close to the barriers (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 33 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) immediately after winning stage two of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 33 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the start line. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 33 Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the points jersey. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 33 Matt Brammeier joined HTC-Highroad from An Post-Sean Kelly. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 33 Eddy Merckx shares some advice with Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 33 Mark Cavendish's bike is built for speed (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 33 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was the overnight leader. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 33 The FDJ team get ready. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 33 Tom Boonen with his Quick Step team. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 33 An Post-Sean Kelly team before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 33 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) with his manager Luca Scinto. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 33 Lars Boom (Rabobank) gets in a camel ride before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 33 The peloton gathers for the start of stage two. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 33 Irish champion Matt Brammeier is enjoying life at HTC-Highroad (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 33 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) is one of French cycling's most exciting young talents (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 33 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) swaps his Lapierre for a camel. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 33 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) still bears the scars of his prologue fall. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 33 HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 23 of 33 Garmin-Cervelo showed their strength on stage two. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 24 of 33 FDJ were prominent on the front on stage 2. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 33 Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 26 of 33 An Post-Sean Kelly are the only Continental team at the race. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 27 of 33 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 28 of 33 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the Tour of Qatar leader's jersey (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 29 of 33 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in the white points jersey (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 30 of 33 Mark Cavendish started the stage heavily bandaged but managed to finish 12th in the sprint (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 33 Haussler wins the sprint but turns his attention to Bennati (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 33 Haussler, Bennati and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) at full speed (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 33 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) smiles after retaining the Tour of Qatar's golden leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) gave an early indication of his 2011 ambitions with a thrilling sprint victory on stage two of the Tour of Qatar. The Australian won a tight dual with Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) in the finishing straight to move within one second of Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) gold jersey.

Like Boonen, who took the honours the previous day, Haussler's 2010 campaign was ruined by a knee injury and he was delighted to draw a line under a difficult period.

"It's nice to get a win in, especially after last year," Haussler said afterwards. "It's good to start off in a positive way."

Haussler's win came at the expense of Daniele Bennati, who has been showing signs of strong form in Qatar this week. The Italian's confidence was reflected by the way in which his Leopard Trek team, commanded by Fabian Cancellara, seized control of what Haussler termed a chaotic finale. While HTC-Highroad, Quick Step and Garmin-Cervélo were among the teams vying for dominance at the head of the peloton, it was ultimately the Luxembourg team that led out the sprint.

"Team Leopard went on the front in the last k," Haussler said. "I was on Bennati's wheel and they pretty much did the work for me."

Race leader Boonen was also fighting for the prime position on Bennati's wheel, but Haussler held his ground and then managed to come around Bennati in the closing 100 metres to take the win in a tight finish. Russian youngster Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) came home in third place, while Boonen could only manage sixth.

"I had already used up a lot of my teammates before the sprint began," Boonen said. "My pacesetters Nikolas Maes and Andreas Stauff both had mechanical problems. Andreas tried to help lead me out even with a flat front tyre, but I had to find my own way. But that's cycling."

While Boonen has the consolation of retaining the gold jersey, albeit with just one second of an advantage over Haussler, HTC-Highroad duo Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw could only manage 12th and 14th on the stage, respectively. Overall, Renshaw now lies in third place, at four seconds.

An early break

Like the previous day, stage two got underway at a rapid pace, but with wind conditions rather less dangerous than on Monday, a repeat of such a fractious opening was never on the cards.

Instead, after a brief flurry of attacking, the break of the day powered clear just 7km after the start at the Camel Race Track, and the peloton showed little interest in closing it down. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) were the instigators of the move, and they were soon joined by the evergreen Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) and Manuel Quinziato (BMC).

The quintet rapidly built up a healthy advantage, and by the 25km point, they were already 6:00 clear of the peloton. At this point, Garmin-Cervélo began to chase behind in a bid to keep tabs on the flying break, although their pursuit was tempered momentarily when Jack Bobridge took a tumble. The Australian got quickly back into the fray, however, and thereafter, Garmin-Cervélo, along with FDJ and Quick Step, never let the gap stretch out any further.

Up front, the stylish Ignatiev was doing metronomic turns on the front of the break, while the Italian champion Visconti also contributed generously to the effort. Indeed, the five men worked well together, and covered 50.8km in the first hour of racing.

However, as they rode on into the desert, with only the occasional errant camel on the roadside for company, their lead was gradually whittled down and they must have known in their heart of hearts that outsmarting the sprinters's teams was unlikely.

30km from the line, their lead was down to 3:30, and from there on in, the pace racheted upwards in the peloton behind. With 15km to go, they had just 50 seconds in hand, and when Visconti crashed out of the move soon afterward after hitting a bump in the road, the game was up.

The juncture was finally made 8km out, with Lars Boom and his Rabobank team prominent in the chase, along with Team Sky. With 4km to go, Fabian Cancellara put in a monstrous turn on the front that strung out the entire peloton and set the scene for another bunch finish.

The Swiss rider's show of strength is an ominous portent of his early season form, but ultimately it was one of his big rivals for April honours who had the most to smile about on stage two, as Heinrich Haussler streaked to his fine sprint victory.

Full results 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:04:03 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 8 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 22 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 23 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 25 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 29 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 30 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 31 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 34 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 38 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 39 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 40 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 41 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 42 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 44 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 46 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 47 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 50 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 53 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 54 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 56 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 57 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 58 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 60 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 68 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 70 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 71 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 74 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 75 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 78 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 82 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 84 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 85 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 86 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 88 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 89 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 91 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 92 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 93 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 94 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 96 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 97 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 98 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:19 99 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 100 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:21 101 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 103 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:39 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:00:41 105 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:54 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:02 107 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 108 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:04 109 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 110 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 113 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:07 114 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:20 115 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 116 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:42 117 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 118 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:43 119 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:39 122 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:02:53 123 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:50 124 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:53

Sprint 1 - Sub Station, 39km 1 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwaiya Farm, 97.5 Km 1 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Points - Doha Golf Club, 135.5km 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 7 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 8 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 10 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Young riders 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:04:03 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 16 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 26 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:19 31 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:21 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:39 33 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:07 34 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:42 35 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:43 37 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:02:53

Teams 1 Quick Step Cycling Team 9:12:09 2 HTC - Highroad 3 Team Garmin - Cervelo 4 Team Leopard-Trek 5 Pro Team Astana 6 An Post-Sean Kelly 7 Bmc Racing Team 8 Sky Procycling 9 Katusha Team 10 Skil-Shimano 11 Geox - TMC 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 FDJ 14 Lampre - ISD 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

General Classification after stage 2 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6:06:35 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:01 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:08 5 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:10 7 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:16 8 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17 9 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 10 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 11 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:20 12 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:40 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:46 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 18 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:58 19 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:13 20 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:14 21 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:15 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:17 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:18 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:05:19 25 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:05:20 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:05:21 28 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:22 29 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 31 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:23 32 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 33 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 34 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:25 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:05:27 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 38 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:29 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:00 40 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:27 41 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:42 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:39 43 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:40 44 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:12:42 45 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:12:46 46 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 48 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:12:48 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 52 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:12:49 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 55 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:12:50 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 57 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 58 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 59 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 60 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 61 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:12:51 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 65 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:52 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:12:53 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 69 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:54 70 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:55 71 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 72 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 73 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 74 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 76 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 77 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 78 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:57 79 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 80 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 81 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:12:58 83 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:12:59 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:01 85 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:24 86 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:13:47 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 88 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:53 89 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 90 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:14:03 91 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:26 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:31 93 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:33 94 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:15:04 95 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:05 96 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:22 97 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:15:27 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:33 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:23 100 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:39 101 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:41 102 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:16:43 103 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:51 104 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:17:53 105 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:54 106 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:17:55 107 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 108 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:56 109 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:57 111 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:01 113 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:03 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:18:10 115 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:18:14 116 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:15 117 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:22 118 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:18:31 119 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:18:39 120 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:19:02 121 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:19:04 122 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:19:08 123 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:19:41 124 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:19:42

Points classification 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 20 4 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 8 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 9 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 11 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 15 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 5 17 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 18 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 19 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 22 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 23 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 24 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 25 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 26 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 1 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1 28 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1

Young rider classification 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 6:07:28 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:21 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:04:26 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:27 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:29 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:30 7 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:04:32 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:07 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:55 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:11:57 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:58 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:59 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:01 18 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:02 19 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 20 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:03 21 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:04 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:08 23 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:13:10 24 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:33 25 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:38 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:14:11 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:58 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:01 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:17:02 30 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:03 32 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:04 33 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:08 35 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:22 36 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:46 37 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:48 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:18:49