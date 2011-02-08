Trending

Haussler wins high-speed Tour of Qatar sprint

Garmin-Cervelo leader beats Bennati and Galimzyanov

Image 1 of 33

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) retains the gold jersey.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) retains the gold jersey.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 2 of 33

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) waits beside the podium with Tom Boonen.

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) waits beside the podium with Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 3 of 33

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) was thrilled to take the win.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) was thrilled to take the win.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 33

Heinrich Haussler celebrates his stage victory but is not happy with Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) after the Italian squeezed him close to the barriers

Heinrich Haussler celebrates his stage victory but is not happy with Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) after the Italian squeezed him close to the barriers
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 33

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) immediately after winning stage two of the Tour of Qatar.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) immediately after winning stage two of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 33

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the start line.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the start line.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 33

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the points jersey.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) in the points jersey.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 33

Matt Brammeier joined HTC-Highroad from An Post-Sean Kelly.

Matt Brammeier joined HTC-Highroad from An Post-Sean Kelly.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 33

Eddy Merckx shares some advice with Tom Boonen.

Eddy Merckx shares some advice with Tom Boonen.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 33

Mark Cavendish's bike is built for speed

Mark Cavendish's bike is built for speed
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 33

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was the overnight leader.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was the overnight leader.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 33

The FDJ team get ready.

The FDJ team get ready.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 33

Tom Boonen with his Quick Step team.

Tom Boonen with his Quick Step team.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 33

An Post-Sean Kelly team before the start.

An Post-Sean Kelly team before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 33

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) with his manager Luca Scinto.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) with his manager Luca Scinto.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 33

Lars Boom (Rabobank) gets in a camel ride before the start.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) gets in a camel ride before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 17 of 33

The peloton gathers for the start of stage two.

The peloton gathers for the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 18 of 33

Irish champion Matt Brammeier is enjoying life at HTC-Highroad

Irish champion Matt Brammeier is enjoying life at HTC-Highroad
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 19 of 33

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) is one of French cycling's most exciting young talents

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) is one of French cycling's most exciting young talents
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 20 of 33

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) swaps his Lapierre for a camel.

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) swaps his Lapierre for a camel.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 21 of 33

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) still bears the scars of his prologue fall.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) still bears the scars of his prologue fall.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 22 of 33

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch.

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 23 of 33

Garmin-Cervelo showed their strength on stage two.

Garmin-Cervelo showed their strength on stage two.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 24 of 33

FDJ were prominent on the front on stage 2.

FDJ were prominent on the front on stage 2.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 25 of 33

Maarten Wynants (Rabobank)

Maarten Wynants (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 26 of 33

An Post-Sean Kelly are the only Continental team at the race.

An Post-Sean Kelly are the only Continental team at the race.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 27 of 33

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 28 of 33

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the Tour of Qatar leader's jersey

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the Tour of Qatar leader's jersey
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 29 of 33

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in the white points jersey

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in the white points jersey
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 30 of 33

Mark Cavendish started the stage heavily bandaged but managed to finish 12th in the sprint

Mark Cavendish started the stage heavily bandaged but managed to finish 12th in the sprint
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 33

Haussler wins the sprint but turns his attention to Bennati

Haussler wins the sprint but turns his attention to Bennati
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 33

Haussler, Bennati and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) at full speed

Haussler, Bennati and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) at full speed
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 33

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) smiles after retaining the Tour of Qatar's golden leader's jersey

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) smiles after retaining the Tour of Qatar's golden leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) gave an early indication of his 2011 ambitions with a thrilling sprint victory on stage two of the Tour of Qatar. The Australian won a tight dual with Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) in the finishing straight to move within one second of Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) gold jersey.

Related Articles

Peloton ready for tenth Tour of Qatar

Boom happy after Tour of Qatar prologue success

Boonen puts injury troubles behind him at Tour of Qatar

Video: Stage One Highlights of the Tour of Qatar

Video: Haussler happy about early success at the Tour of Qatar

Like Boonen, who took the honours the previous day, Haussler's 2010 campaign was ruined by a knee injury and he was delighted to draw a line under a difficult period.

"It's nice to get a win in, especially after last year," Haussler said afterwards. "It's good to start off in a positive way."

Haussler's win came at the expense of Daniele Bennati, who has been showing signs of strong form in Qatar this week. The Italian's confidence was reflected by the way in which his Leopard Trek team, commanded by Fabian Cancellara, seized control of what Haussler termed a chaotic finale. While HTC-Highroad, Quick Step and Garmin-Cervélo were among the teams vying for dominance at the head of the peloton, it was ultimately the Luxembourg team that led out the sprint.

 

 

"Team Leopard went on the front in the last k," Haussler said. "I was on Bennati's wheel and they pretty much did the work for me."

Race leader Boonen was also fighting for the prime position on Bennati's wheel, but Haussler held his ground and then managed to come around Bennati in the closing 100 metres to take the win in a tight finish. Russian youngster Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) came home in third place, while Boonen could only manage sixth.

"I had already used up a lot of my teammates before the sprint began," Boonen said. "My pacesetters Nikolas Maes and Andreas Stauff both had mechanical problems. Andreas tried to help lead me out even with a flat front tyre, but I had to find my own way. But that's cycling."

While Boonen has the consolation of retaining the gold jersey, albeit with just one second of an advantage over Haussler, HTC-Highroad duo Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw could only manage 12th and 14th on the stage, respectively. Overall, Renshaw now lies in third place, at four seconds.

An early break

Like the previous day, stage two got underway at a rapid pace, but with wind conditions rather less dangerous than on Monday, a repeat of such a fractious opening was never on the cards.

Instead, after a brief flurry of attacking, the break of the day powered clear just 7km after the start at the Camel Race Track, and the peloton showed little interest in closing it down. Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) were the instigators of the move, and they were soon joined by the evergreen Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly), Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) and Manuel Quinziato (BMC).

The quintet rapidly built up a healthy advantage, and by the 25km point, they were already 6:00 clear of the peloton. At this point, Garmin-Cervélo began to chase behind in a bid to keep tabs on the flying break, although their pursuit was tempered momentarily when Jack Bobridge took a tumble. The Australian got quickly back into the fray, however, and thereafter, Garmin-Cervélo, along with FDJ and Quick Step, never let the gap stretch out any further.

Up front, the stylish Ignatiev was doing metronomic turns on the front of the break, while the Italian champion Visconti also contributed generously to the effort. Indeed, the five men worked well together, and covered 50.8km in the first hour of racing.

However, as they rode on into the desert, with only the occasional errant camel on the roadside for company, their lead was gradually whittled down and they must have known in their heart of hearts that outsmarting the sprinters's teams was unlikely.

30km from the line, their lead was down to 3:30, and from there on in, the pace racheted upwards in the peloton behind. With 15km to go, they had just 50 seconds in hand, and when Visconti crashed out of the move soon afterward after hitting a bump in the road, the game was up.

The juncture was finally made 8km out, with Lars Boom and his Rabobank team prominent in the chase, along with Team Sky. With 4km to go, Fabian Cancellara put in a monstrous turn on the front that strung out the entire peloton and set the scene for another bunch finish.

The Swiss rider's show of strength is an ominous portent of his early season form, but ultimately it was one of his big rivals for April honours who had the most to smile about on stage two, as Heinrich Haussler streaked to his fine sprint victory.

Full results
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:04:03
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
8Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
14Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
15Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
22Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
23Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
24Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
25John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
28Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
30Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
31Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
34Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
38Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
39Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
40Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
41Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
42Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
44Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
46William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
47Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
50Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
53Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
54Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
56Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
60Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
68Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
70Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
71Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
74Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
75Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
78Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
81Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
82Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
84Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
85Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
86Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
88Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
89Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
91Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
92Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
93Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
94Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
95Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
96Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
98Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:19
99Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:21
101Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
103Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:39
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:00:41
105Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:54
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:02
107Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
108Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:01:04
109Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
110Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
113Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:07
114Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:20
115Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
116Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:42
117Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
118Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:43
119Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:39
122Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:02:53
123Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:50
124Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:53

Sprint 1 - Sub Station, 39km
1Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad2
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwaiya Farm, 97.5 Km
1Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Points - Doha Golf Club, 135.5km
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo15pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek12
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
4Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
7Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
8Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
10Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Young riders
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:04:03
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
16Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
26Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
31Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:21
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:39
33Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:07
34Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:42
35Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:43
37Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:02:53

Teams
1Quick Step Cycling Team9:12:09
2HTC - Highroad
3Team Garmin - Cervelo
4Team Leopard-Trek
5Pro Team Astana
6An Post-Sean Kelly
7Bmc Racing Team
8Sky Procycling
9Katusha Team
10Skil-Shimano
11Geox - TMC
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13FDJ
14Lampre - ISD
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

General Classification after stage 2
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6:06:35
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:01
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:08
5Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:09
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:10
7Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:16
8Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
9Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:19
10Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
11Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
12Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:40
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:46
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
18Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:58
19Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:13
20Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:14
21Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:15
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:17
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:18
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:05:19
25Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:05:20
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:05:21
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:22
29Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
31Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:23
32Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
33Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
34Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:25
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:05:27
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
38Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:29
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:00
40Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:27
41Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:42
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:39
43Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:40
44Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:12:42
45Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:12:46
46Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
47John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
48Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:12:48
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:12:49
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
55Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:12:50
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
57Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
58Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
59Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
60Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
61Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:12:51
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
64Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
65Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:52
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:12:53
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
69Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:54
70Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:55
71Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
72Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
73Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
74Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
76Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
77Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
78Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:57
79Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
80Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
81Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:12:58
83Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:12:59
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:01
85Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:24
86Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:13:47
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
88Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:53
89Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
90Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:14:03
91Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:26
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:31
93Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:33
94Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:15:04
95Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:05
96Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:22
97Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:15:27
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:33
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:23
100Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:39
101Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:41
102Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:43
103Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:51
104Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:17:53
105Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:54
106Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:17:55
107Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
108Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:56
109Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:57
111Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:01
113Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:03
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:18:10
115David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:18:14
116Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:15
117Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:22
118Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:18:31
119Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:18:39
120Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:19:02
121Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:19:04
122Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:08
123Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:19:41
124Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:19:42

Points classification
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo28pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team24
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek20
4Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek12
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling12
8Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team10
9Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team9
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
11Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling6
15Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
16Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad5
17Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
18Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
19Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
22Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
23Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
24Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
25Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek1
26Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad1
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1
28Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1

Young rider classification
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team6:07:28
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:21
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:04:26
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:27
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:04:29
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:30
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:04:32
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:07
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:47
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:55
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:11:57
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:58
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:59
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:01
18Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:02
19Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
20Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:03
21Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:04
22Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:08
23Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:13:10
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:33
25Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:38
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:14:11
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:58
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:01
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:17:02
30Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
31Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:03
32Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:04
33Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:08
35Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:22
36Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:46
37Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:48
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:18:49

Teams classification
1Team Leopard-Trek18:20:22
2Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:10
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:46
4Sky Procycling0:04:59
5HTC - Highroad0:05:30
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:57
7Katusha Team0:15:26
8FDJ0:17:49
9Skil-Shimano0:22:35
10Pro Team Astana0:22:43
11Bmc Racing Team0:25:14
12Lampre - ISD0:30:21
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:35:25
14An Post-Sean Kelly0:37:49
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:37:51
16Geox - TMC0:38:03

 

Latest on Cyclingnews