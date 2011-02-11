Video: Hushovd looks ahead to Paris-Roubaix and a stage win at the Tour
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is planning his season around the Classics before aiming for a stage win at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.
In this video from the Garmin-Cervélo team camp in Girona, he tells Cyclingnews about his race programme for the year. He explains how Tyler Farrar will be the team’s hope for the points jersey at the Tour, while he will be chasing stage wins and enjoying racing the Tour in his World Champion’s jersey. The team’s goal from day one, he says, is to aim for stage wins in France, and see what happens with the General Classification.
The 33 year old Norweigan is confident that the new team will be successful in the Classics, and says that every member of the squad is capable of winning. He doesn’t think the number of strong riders the squad has is a problem, saying they will need to race smartly, and be able to play on each others' strengths. He will ride all the Classics with the team, but his biggest goal for the Spring will be achieving his first win at Paris-Roubaix.
Since winning the Road World Championship in Geelong in October, Hushovd has had an increase in media interest and requests for appearances – but he hasn’t let that interfere with his training, and is still feeling good after the team training camp in Calpe.
