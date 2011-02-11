Video: Hushovd looks ahead to Paris-Roubaix and a stage win at the Tour

Image 1 of 16 David Millar and Christian Vande Velde decide to split the bill on a coffee stop ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 16 Christian Vande Velde shows his two daughters around the team bus (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 3 of 16 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 4 of 16 Tyler Farrar has his bike measured before a ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 5 of 16 Thor Hushovd check his bike (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 6 of 16 Girona is host to the Garmin-Cervelo team camp (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 7 of 16 David Zabriskie and Ryder Hesjedal: the definition of team bonding (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 8 of 16 The riders crowd around the computer to check out the latest on Cyclingnews.com (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 9 of 16 Lionel Marie and Bingen Fernandez will step up their duties this year (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 10 of 16 The riders tuck into lunch (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 11 of 16 The Garmin and ex-Cervelo Test Team riders bond over lunch (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 12 of 16 Poor weather meant the riders were often forced to train in doors (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 13 of 16 Matt Rabin works on Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 14 of 16 Lionel Marie at the wheel of the car (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 15 of 16 Vande Velde arrives for training with two of his biggest fans (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 16 of 16 David Zabriskie models a new line of clothing (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is planning his season around the Classics before aiming for a stage win at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

In this video from the Garmin-Cervélo team camp in Girona, he tells Cyclingnews about his race programme for the year. He explains how Tyler Farrar will be the team’s hope for the points jersey at the Tour, while he will be chasing stage wins and enjoying racing the Tour in his World Champion’s jersey. The team’s goal from day one, he says, is to aim for stage wins in France, and see what happens with the General Classification.

The 33 year old Norweigan is confident that the new team will be successful in the Classics, and says that every member of the squad is capable of winning. He doesn’t think the number of strong riders the squad has is a problem, saying they will need to race smartly, and be able to play on each others' strengths. He will ride all the Classics with the team, but his biggest goal for the Spring will be achieving his first win at Paris-Roubaix.

Since winning the Road World Championship in Geelong in October, Hushovd has had an increase in media interest and requests for appearances – but he hasn’t let that interfere with his training, and is still feeling good after the team training camp in Calpe.

