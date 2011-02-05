Trending

Video: Stage 3 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Baccaille wins the final stage in Doha

A clean-sweep of the competitions in 2011 for Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad)

A clean-sweep of the competitions in 2011 for Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) claimed the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in a thrilling sprint finish. It was very much an Italian affair in Doha, as Baccaille beat world champion Giorgia Bronzini into second place.

Related Articles

Video: Stage 1 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Video: Stage 2 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Video: Cavendish ready for sprints at Tour of Qatar

Video: Van Dijk on winning Qatar

Cooke to benefit from MCipollini-Giordana move

Video: Prologue Highlights from the Tour of Qatar

 