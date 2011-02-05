Video: Stage 3 Highlights of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Baccaille wins the final stage in Doha
Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giordana) claimed the final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar in a thrilling sprint finish. It was very much an Italian affair in Doha, as Baccaille beat world champion Giorgia Bronzini into second place.
