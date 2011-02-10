Video: Haussler on leading the Tour of Qatar and Mark Cavendish's apology
Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) took control of the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar with his second consecutive sprint victory on Wednesday. The Classics specialist exclusively told Cyclingnews that he and his teammates had targeted the leader's jersey - previously held by Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and treated stage three as a one day race.
