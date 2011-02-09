Image 1 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates Contador style after winning the sprint (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 27 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was frustrated to lose touch before the finish (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 27 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) has been solid thus far in the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 27 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) would endure a difficult day. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 27 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Nikolas Maes before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 27 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets in some sea air. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 27 Simon Clark (Astana) chats with Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 27 Tom Boonen, Nikolas Maes and Giovanni Visconti on the start line in Al Wakra. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 27 Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly) was one of the day's main aggressors. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 27 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets in the miles in Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 27 White jersey Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) in full flight. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 27 It was a long day for Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who lost over half an hour. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) gets cleaned up before mounting the podium. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 27 Eddy Merckx and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 27 Sandy Casar (FDJ) is building for Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 27 Not many managers have riders from other teams queuing up to have their picture with them before the start of races, but Sean Kelly is a man apart. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the gold jersey in Masaieed. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 27 Henrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) talks to the media (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 27 Haussler pulls on the golden leader's jersey (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 27 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rides to the finish knowing he has lost the leader's golden jersey (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 27 The riders pass a mosque (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 27 There were no camels but plenty of echelons in Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 27 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) tries to chase the leaders after a puncture (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) beats Renshawand Bennati at the line (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) looks happy in the golden race leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 27 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his second stage win (Image credit: AFP)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took control of the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar with his second consecutive sprint victory on Wednesday.

On a day when the wind once again wreaked havoc on the peloton, Haussler and his teammates expertly handled the conditions and were able to take full advantage when race leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step) punctured and lost touch with the lead echelon 40km from the finish.

After recording a narrow win over Daniel Bennati (Leopard Trek) the previous day, Haussler was a considerably more comfortable winner in Mesaieed. The Australian launched his sprint from behind Mark Renshaw's (HTC-Highroad) and surged past him in the final 50 metres, while Bennati was again frustrated in third place after leading out the sprint. Haussler won so well, he even had time to sit up as he crossed the line to celebrate a perfectly-timed effort.

"Today was just all about timing," Haussler said afterwards. "The others went pretty early and I was just left with a gap in the sprint."

While Haussler was celebrating, Tom Boonen was left to rue the misfortune of puncturing just as the group of strongmen was about to catch the day's early break. In spite of a valiant attempt to get back on, first alone, and then as part of a sizeable chase group, Boonen was unable to make contact with the Garmin-Cervélo express up front.

Once the gap went above 1:15 with 20km to go, Boonen became resigned to losing his chance of overall victory in the most frustrating of circumstances. He ultimately came home in a group some 3:02 behind and admitted that even if he had bridged the gap, he would not have been competitive in the sprint.

"I realised I had to try and go to the front of the group and lead the chase," Boonen said. "But even if I'd closed the gap, I'd still have been dead at the finish."

Garmin-Cervélo was driving on the front when Boonen punctured and Roger Hammond offered an honest assessment of the situation. "In races like this you can't wait," he explained. "We didn't speed up but then we couldn't wait either."

His thoughts were echoed by Haussler. "It's unfortunate for Tom," he said. "A flat tyre is probably the worst way to lose a yellow jersey."

Renshaw now second overall, Cavendish shows his form

Mark Renshaw moves up to second overall as a result of Boonen's misfortune. The Australian took the second intermediate sprint 30km from home, and his teammate Bernard Eisel was a notable presence on the front of the lead group of 25 riders in the finale, as he attempted to put Renshaw into the overall lead. He shut down Simon Clarke's (Astana) bid for glory in the run-in to the finish and then led out the sprint, but it would prove to be Heinrich Haussler's day.

Haussler enjoys a fierce rivalry with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and the Manxman was a notable presence in the select lead group until he lost contact 6km from the line. He explained afterwards that he was simply caught on the back of the echelon at the wrong time and found himself squeezed out. He crossed the line 1:33 behind Haussler.

The state of Cavendish's form in the wake of his prologue crash remains a conundrum. The tough nature of the stage meant that only the very strongest riders in the field were left at the front of race in the finale and Cavendish was among them. But he will nonetheless be disappointed that his positioning saw him slip out of the lead group for the second time in three stages.

Early chaos

While Cavendish came a cropper in the wind in the finale, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) surprisingly lost contact early on during the stage and ultimately came home in a group that contained over half the peloton, at a massive 32:50 behind Heinrich Haussler.

An early tailwind made for another high speed start on a course made up of three 50km circuits, and the bunch split several times in the opening kilometres. Just as it appeared to be regrouping, the day's main break forged clear into a headwind after covering 36km. The sextet of Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Alexander Kristoff (BMC) Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Russell Downing (Team Sky) opened a huge gap in a short period of time, and led by 12:15 ahead of the first intermediate sprint after 52km.

When the peloton eventually began to pick up the pursuit, there chaotic scenes in the crosswinds behind. Cancellara and Cavendish were among those caught out and while the Swiss would never see the front end of the race again, Cavendish to his credit, managed to make his way up to the leaders.

In a high speed final 50km, the initial six breakaways were caught and soon afterwards, the front group of fifty riders split in two. The scene appeared set for a Haussler-Boonen showdown until the unfortunate Belgian suffered a flat tyre and handed the initiative to Garmin-Cervélo.

While stage winner Haussler naturally took the plaudits, the men in black and blue also had Hammond, Gabriel Rasch and Johan Van Summeren in the front group. They may be 3,000 miles from Flanders, but the classics shadow boxing continues apace.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3:28:04 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 12 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 14 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:05 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:07 18 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 19 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 21 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:22 22 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:28 24 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:44 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:33 26 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:07 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:02 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 31 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 32 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 34 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 35 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 41 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 45 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 46 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 47 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 48 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 49 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 51 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:34 53 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:41 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:32:50 55 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 57 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 58 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 59 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 60 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 61 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 62 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 63 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 64 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 65 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 68 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 69 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 70 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 71 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 72 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 73 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 74 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 75 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 76 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 79 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 80 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 81 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 82 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 83 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 84 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 85 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 86 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 87 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 88 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 89 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 91 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 92 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 94 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 95 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 98 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 101 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 103 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 104 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 105 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 106 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 107 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 108 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 110 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 111 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 112 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 113 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 114 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 115 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 116 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 117 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 118 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team DNS Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNF Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Al Wukair, 52.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair, 117.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 3 - Mesaieed, 150.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 9 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 7 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 5 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 3 9 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 10 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:28:04 2 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:05 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:19 5 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:28 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:07 7 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:03:02 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:41 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:32:50 14 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 24 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 26 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 28 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin - Cervelo 10:24:20 2 Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:33 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 4 HTC - Highroad 0:01:32 5 Sky Procycling 0:01:59 6 FDJ 0:02:54 7 Pro Team Astana 0:03:13 8 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:03:22 9 Katusha Team 0:04:27 10 Skil-Shimano 0:06:01 11 BMC Racing Team 0:35:49 12 An Post-Sean Kelly 0:50:25 13 Lampre - ISD 1:05:32 14 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:08:34 15 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 16 Geox - TMC 1:38:22

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9:34:30 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:15 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:18 5 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 6 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:30 8 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:37 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:46 11 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:54 12 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:29 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:30 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:11 15 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:31 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:17 17 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:22 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:28 19 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:05:29 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:32 21 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:05:34 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:05:50 24 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:51 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:10 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:51 27 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:11 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:36 29 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:08:26 30 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:29 31 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:08:31 32 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:33 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:08:36 34 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:38 35 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:13:22 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:15:29 37 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:15:50 38 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:54 39 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:58 40 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:15:59 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:16:00 42 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:16:01 43 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:16:03 45 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:16:06 46 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:07 47 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:08 48 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:42 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:18:15 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:18:16 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:16 52 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:51 53 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:40 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:33:07 55 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:15 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:38:18 57 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:21 58 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:38:26 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 60 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:59 61 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:39 62 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:45:41 63 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:45:45 64 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:46 65 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:45:47 67 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:48 68 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 69 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:45:49 70 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 71 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:45:50 73 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 74 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:45:51 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:52 77 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 78 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:45:54 79 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 81 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:55 83 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 84 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:45:56 85 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 86 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:45:57 87 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:45:58 88 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:46:00 89 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:46:23 90 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:46:46 91 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:46:52 92 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 93 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:47:02 94 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:48:21 95 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:48:32 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:22 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:49:38 98 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:49:40 99 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:42 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:50:50 101 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:50:52 102 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:50:53 103 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:50:54 104 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 105 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:50:55 106 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:50:56 108 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:00 109 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:51:02 110 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:51:09 111 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:51:13 112 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:51:21 113 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:51:30 114 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:51:38 115 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:52:01 116 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:52:03 117 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:07 118 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:52:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 29 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 29 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 15 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 8 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 11 9 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 10 10 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 9 11 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 12 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 13 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 14 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 16 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 18 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 21 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 22 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 23 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 24 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -3 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling -9 27 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -10 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad -10 29 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -13 30 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad -14 31 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -14 32 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -14 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad -15 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team -15 35 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad -15 36 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano -15 37 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team -15 38 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD -15 39 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team -15 40 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -15 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano -15 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team -15 43 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad -15 45 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling -15 46 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 48 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo -15 49 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 50 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -15 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana -15 53 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano -15 54 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 55 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team -15 56 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC -15 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team -15 58 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC -15 59 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 60 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ -15 61 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team -15 62 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -15 63 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 64 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 65 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 66 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling -15 67 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek -15 68 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -15 69 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 70 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team -15 71 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 72 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ -15 73 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 74 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 75 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 76 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 77 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 78 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 79 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC -15 80 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC -15 81 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -15 82 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek -15 83 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 84 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ -15 85 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 86 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 87 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC -15

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9:36:00 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:58 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:02 4 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:04:04 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:20 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:06 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:14:33 8 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:14:37 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:12 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:16:45 11 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:21 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:26:10 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:36:48 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:37:29 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:44:09 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:44:17 17 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:44:19 18 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:44:20 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:44:21 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:22 22 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:44:24 23 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:44:26 25 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:44:30 26 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:45:32 27 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:49:20 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:49:23 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:49:24 30 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:25 32 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:26 33 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:30 34 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:50:08 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:51:11