Image 1 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates Contador style after winning the sprint

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates Contador style after winning the sprint
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 27

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was frustrated to lose touch before the finish

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was frustrated to lose touch before the finish
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 3 of 27

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) has been solid thus far in the Tour of Qatar.

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) has been solid thus far in the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) would endure a difficult day.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) would endure a difficult day.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 27

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Nikolas Maes before the start.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Nikolas Maes before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 27

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets in some sea air.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets in some sea air.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 27

Simon Clark (Astana) chats with Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek).

Simon Clark (Astana) chats with Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek).
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 27

Tom Boonen, Nikolas Maes and Giovanni Visconti on the start line in Al Wakra.

Tom Boonen, Nikolas Maes and Giovanni Visconti on the start line in Al Wakra.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 27

Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly) was one of the day's main aggressors.

Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly) was one of the day's main aggressors.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 27

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets in the miles in Qatar.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets in the miles in Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 27

White jersey Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) in full flight.

White jersey Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) in full flight.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 27

It was a long day for Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who lost over half an hour.

It was a long day for Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), who lost over half an hour.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) gets cleaned up before mounting the podium.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) gets cleaned up before mounting the podium.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 27

Eddy Merckx and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) before the start.

Eddy Merckx and Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 27

Sandy Casar (FDJ) is building for Paris-Nice.

Sandy Casar (FDJ) is building for Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 27

Not many managers have riders from other teams queuing up to have their picture with them before the start of races, but Sean Kelly is a man apart.

Not many managers have riders from other teams queuing up to have their picture with them before the start of races, but Sean Kelly is a man apart.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 17 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the gold jersey in Masaieed.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) takes the gold jersey in Masaieed.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 18 of 27

Henrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) talks to the media

Henrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) talks to the media
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 19 of 27

Haussler pulls on the golden leader's jersey

Haussler pulls on the golden leader's jersey
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 20 of 27

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rides to the finish knowing he has lost the leader's golden jersey

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) rides to the finish knowing he has lost the leader's golden jersey
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 21 of 27

The riders pass a mosque

The riders pass a mosque
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 27

There were no camels but plenty of echelons in Qatar

There were no camels but plenty of echelons in Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 27

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) tries to chase the leaders after a puncture

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) tries to chase the leaders after a puncture
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 25 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) beats Renshawand Bennati at the line

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) beats Renshawand Bennati at the line
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) looks happy in the golden race leader's jersey

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) looks happy in the golden race leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 27

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his second stage win

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates his second stage win
(Image credit: AFP)

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took control of the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar with his second consecutive sprint victory on Wednesday.

On a day when the wind once again wreaked havoc on the peloton, Haussler and his teammates expertly handled the conditions and were able to take full advantage when race leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step) punctured and lost touch with the lead echelon 40km from the finish.

After recording a narrow win over Daniel Bennati (Leopard Trek) the previous day, Haussler was a considerably more comfortable winner in Mesaieed. The Australian launched his sprint from behind Mark Renshaw's (HTC-Highroad) and surged past him in the final 50 metres, while Bennati was again frustrated in third place after leading out the sprint. Haussler won so well, he even had time to sit up as he crossed the line to celebrate a perfectly-timed effort.

"Today was just all about timing," Haussler said afterwards. "The others went pretty early and I was just left with a gap in the sprint."

While Haussler was celebrating, Tom Boonen was left to rue the misfortune of puncturing just as the group of strongmen was about to catch the day's early break. In spite of a valiant attempt to get back on, first alone, and then as part of a sizeable chase group, Boonen was unable to make contact with the Garmin-Cervélo express up front.

Once the gap went above 1:15 with 20km to go, Boonen became resigned to losing his chance of overall victory in the most frustrating of circumstances. He ultimately came home in a group some 3:02 behind and admitted that even if he had bridged the gap, he would not have been competitive in the sprint.

"I realised I had to try and go to the front of the group and lead the chase," Boonen said. "But even if I'd closed the gap, I'd still have been dead at the finish."

Garmin-Cervélo was driving on the front when Boonen punctured and Roger Hammond offered an honest assessment of the situation. "In races like this you can't wait," he explained. "We didn't speed up but then we couldn't wait either."

His thoughts were echoed by Haussler. "It's unfortunate for Tom," he said. "A flat tyre is probably the worst way to lose a yellow jersey."

Renshaw now second overall, Cavendish shows his form

Mark Renshaw moves up to second overall as a result of Boonen's misfortune. The Australian took the second intermediate sprint 30km from home, and his teammate Bernard Eisel was a notable presence on the front of the lead group of 25 riders in the finale, as he attempted to put Renshaw into the overall lead. He shut down Simon Clarke's (Astana) bid for glory in the run-in to the finish and then led out the sprint, but it would prove to be Heinrich Haussler's day.

Haussler enjoys a fierce rivalry with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and the Manxman was a notable presence in the select lead group until he lost contact 6km from the line. He explained afterwards that he was simply caught on the back of the echelon at the wrong time and found himself squeezed out. He crossed the line 1:33 behind Haussler.

The state of Cavendish's form in the wake of his prologue crash remains a conundrum. The tough nature of the stage meant that only the very strongest riders in the field were left at the front of race in the finale and Cavendish was among them. But he will nonetheless be disappointed that his positioning saw him slip out of the lead group for the second time in three stages.

Early chaos

While Cavendish came a cropper in the wind in the finale, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) surprisingly lost contact early on during the stage and ultimately came home in a group that contained over half the peloton, at a massive 32:50 behind Heinrich Haussler.

An early tailwind made for another high speed start on a course made up of three 50km circuits, and the bunch split several times in the opening kilometres. Just as it appeared to be regrouping, the day's main break forged clear into a headwind after covering 36km. The sextet of Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Alexander Kristoff (BMC) Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Russell Downing (Team Sky) opened a huge gap in a short period of time, and led by 12:15 ahead of the first intermediate sprint after 52km.

When the peloton eventually began to pick up the pursuit, there chaotic scenes in the crosswinds behind. Cancellara and Cavendish were among those caught out and while the Swiss would never see the front end of the race again, Cavendish to his credit, managed to make his way up to the leaders.

In a high speed final 50km, the initial six breakaways were caught and soon afterwards, the front group of fifty riders split in two. The scene appeared set for a Haussler-Boonen showdown until the unfortunate Belgian suffered a flat tyre and handed the initiative to Garmin-Cervélo.

While stage winner Haussler naturally took the plaudits, the men in black and blue also had Hammond, Gabriel Rasch and Johan Van Summeren in the front group. They may be 3,000 miles from Flanders, but the classics shadow boxing continues apace.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo3:28:04
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
4Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
11Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
12Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
14Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:05
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:07
18Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
19Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:19
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
21Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:22
22Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:28
24Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:44
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:33
26Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:07
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:02
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
31Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
32Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
34Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
35Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
36Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
41Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
45Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
48Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
50William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
51Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:34
53Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:41
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:32:50
55Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
57Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
58Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
59Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
60Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
61Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
63Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
64Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
65Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
68Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
69Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
71Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
72Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
73Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
74Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
75Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
76Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
79Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
80David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
81Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
82Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
83Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
84Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
85Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
86Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
87Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
89Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
91Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
94Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
95Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
98Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
100Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
101Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
102Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
103Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
104Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
106Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
107Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
108Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
110Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
111Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
112Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
114Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
115Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
117Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
118Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNSFrancesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNFGrégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Al Wukair, 52.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
3Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Al Wukair, 117.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 3 - Mesaieed, 150.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo15pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad12
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek9
4Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ7
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD5
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling3
9Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
10Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:28:04
2Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:05
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:19
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:28
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:07
7Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:03:02
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:41
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:32:50
14Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
22Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
24Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
26Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
28Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo10:24:20
2Team Leopard-Trek0:00:33
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:36
4HTC - Highroad0:01:32
5Sky Procycling0:01:59
6FDJ0:02:54
7Pro Team Astana0:03:13
8Quick Step Cycling Team0:03:22
9Katusha Team0:04:27
10Skil-Shimano0:06:01
11BMC Racing Team0:35:49
12An Post-Sean Kelly0:50:25
13Lampre - ISD1:05:32
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:08:34
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
16Geox - TMC1:38:22

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo9:34:30
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:15
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:18
5Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:28
6Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:30
8Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:37
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:46
11Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:54
12Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:29
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:30
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:11
15Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:31
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:17
17Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:22
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:28
19Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:05:29
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:32
21Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:05:34
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:05:50
24Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:51
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:10
26Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:51
27Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:11
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:36
29Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:08:26
30Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:29
31Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:08:31
32Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:33
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:08:36
34Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:38
35Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:13:22
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:15:29
37Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:15:50
38Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:54
39Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:58
40William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:15:59
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:16:00
42Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:16:01
43Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:16:03
45Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:16:06
46Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:07
47Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:08
48Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:42
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:18:15
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:16
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:16
52Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:51
53Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:40
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:33:07
55Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:15
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:38:18
57Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:21
58Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:38:26
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
60Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:59
61Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:39
62Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:45:41
63Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:45:45
64John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:46
65Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:45:47
67Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:48
68Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
69Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:45:49
70Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
71Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:45:50
73Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:45:51
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:52
77Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
78Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:45:54
79Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
81Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:55
83Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:45:56
85Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
86Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:45:57
87Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:45:58
88Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:46:00
89Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:46:23
90Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:46:46
91Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:46:52
92Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
93Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:47:02
94Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:48:21
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:48:32
96Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:22
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:49:38
98Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:49:40
99Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:42
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:50:50
101Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:50:52
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:50:53
103Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:50:54
104Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
105Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:50:55
106Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:50:56
108Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:00
109Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:51:02
110Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:51:09
111David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:51:13
112Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:51:21
113Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:51:30
114Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:51:38
115Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:52:01
116Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:52:03
117Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:07
118Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:52:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo43pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad29
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek29
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team24
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team23
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling15
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12
8Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ11
9Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team10
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD9
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
12Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
13Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
14Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
16Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
17Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
18Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
21Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
22Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
23Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek1
24Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-3
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling-9
27Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-10
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad-10
29Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-13
30Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad-14
31Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-14
32Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-14
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad-15
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team-15
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad-15
36Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano-15
37Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team-15
38Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD-15
39John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team-15
40Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-15
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano-15
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team-15
43Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad-15
45Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling-15
46Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
48Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo-15
49Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
50Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-15
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana-15
53Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano-15
54Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
55Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team-15
56Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC-15
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team-15
58Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC-15
59Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
60Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-15
61Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team-15
62Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-15
63Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
64Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
65Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
66Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling-15
67Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek-15
68Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-15
69Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
70Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team-15
71Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
72Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-15
73Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
74Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
75Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
76Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
77Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
78Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
79Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC-15
80David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC-15
81Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-15
82Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek-15
83Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
84Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-15
85Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
86Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
87Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC-15

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9:36:00
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:58
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:02
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:04:04
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:04:20
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:06
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:14:33
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:14:37
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:12
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:16:45
11Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:21
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:26:10
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:36:48
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:37:29
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:44:09
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:44:17
17Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:44:19
18Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:44:20
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:44:21
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:22
22Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:44:24
23Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:44:26
25Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:44:30
26Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:45:32
27Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:49:20
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:49:23
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:49:24
30Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
31Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:25
32Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:26
33Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:30
34Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:50:08
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:51:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo28:44:52
2Team Leopard-Trek0:00:23
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:03:58
4Sky Procycling0:06:48
5HTC - Highroad0:06:52
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:23
7Katusha Team0:19:43
8FDJ0:20:33
9Pro Team Astana0:25:46
10Skil-Shimano0:28:26
11BMC Racing Team1:00:53
12An Post-Sean Kelly1:28:04
13Lampre - ISD1:35:43
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1:43:49
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:46:15
16Geox - TMC2:16:15

 

