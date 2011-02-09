Haussler wins again and takes overall lead
Video: Boonen dropped from front echelon after puncture
Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) took control of the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar with his second consecutive sprint victory on Wednesday.
On a day when the wind once again wreaked havoc on the peloton, Haussler and his teammates expertly handled the conditions and were able to take full advantage when race leader Tom Boonen (Quick Step) punctured and lost touch with the lead echelon 40km from the finish.
After recording a narrow win over Daniel Bennati (Leopard Trek) the previous day, Haussler was a considerably more comfortable winner in Mesaieed. The Australian launched his sprint from behind Mark Renshaw's (HTC-Highroad) and surged past him in the final 50 metres, while Bennati was again frustrated in third place after leading out the sprint. Haussler won so well, he even had time to sit up as he crossed the line to celebrate a perfectly-timed effort.
Video in association with Flamme Rouge Media
"Today was just all about timing," Haussler said afterwards. "The others went pretty early and I was just left with a gap in the sprint."
While Haussler was celebrating, Tom Boonen was left to rue the misfortune of puncturing just as the group of strongmen was about to catch the day's early break. In spite of a valiant attempt to get back on, first alone, and then as part of a sizeable chase group, Boonen was unable to make contact with the Garmin-Cervélo express up front.
Once the gap went above 1:15 with 20km to go, Boonen became resigned to losing his chance of overall victory in the most frustrating of circumstances. He ultimately came home in a group some 3:02 behind and admitted that even if he had bridged the gap, he would not have been competitive in the sprint.
"I realised I had to try and go to the front of the group and lead the chase," Boonen said. "But even if I'd closed the gap, I'd still have been dead at the finish."
Garmin-Cervélo was driving on the front when Boonen punctured and Roger Hammond offered an honest assessment of the situation. "In races like this you can't wait," he explained. "We didn't speed up but then we couldn't wait either."
His thoughts were echoed by Haussler. "It's unfortunate for Tom," he said. "A flat tyre is probably the worst way to lose a yellow jersey."
Renshaw now second overall, Cavendish shows his form
Mark Renshaw moves up to second overall as a result of Boonen's misfortune. The Australian took the second intermediate sprint 30km from home, and his teammate Bernard Eisel was a notable presence on the front of the lead group of 25 riders in the finale, as he attempted to put Renshaw into the overall lead. He shut down Simon Clarke's (Astana) bid for glory in the run-in to the finish and then led out the sprint, but it would prove to be Heinrich Haussler's day.
Haussler enjoys a fierce rivalry with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and the Manxman was a notable presence in the select lead group until he lost contact 6km from the line. He explained afterwards that he was simply caught on the back of the echelon at the wrong time and found himself squeezed out. He crossed the line 1:33 behind Haussler.
The state of Cavendish's form in the wake of his prologue crash remains a conundrum. The tough nature of the stage meant that only the very strongest riders in the field were left at the front of race in the finale and Cavendish was among them. But he will nonetheless be disappointed that his positioning saw him slip out of the lead group for the second time in three stages.
Early chaos
While Cavendish came a cropper in the wind in the finale, Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) surprisingly lost contact early on during the stage and ultimately came home in a group that contained over half the peloton, at a massive 32:50 behind Heinrich Haussler.
An early tailwind made for another high speed start on a course made up of three 50km circuits, and the bunch split several times in the opening kilometres. Just as it appeared to be regrouping, the day's main break forged clear into a headwind after covering 36km. The sextet of Andrew Fenn (An Post-Sean Kelly), Alexander Kristoff (BMC) Ronan Van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano), Tanel Kangert (Astana), Stijn Neirynck (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Russell Downing (Team Sky) opened a huge gap in a short period of time, and led by 12:15 ahead of the first intermediate sprint after 52km.
When the peloton eventually began to pick up the pursuit, there chaotic scenes in the crosswinds behind. Cancellara and Cavendish were among those caught out and while the Swiss would never see the front end of the race again, Cavendish to his credit, managed to make his way up to the leaders.
In a high speed final 50km, the initial six breakaways were caught and soon afterwards, the front group of fifty riders split in two. The scene appeared set for a Haussler-Boonen showdown until the unfortunate Belgian suffered a flat tyre and handed the initiative to Garmin-Cervélo.
While stage winner Haussler naturally took the plaudits, the men in black and blue also had Hammond, Gabriel Rasch and Johan Van Summeren in the front group. They may be 3,000 miles from Flanders, but the classics shadow boxing continues apace.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3:28:04
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:05
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:07
|18
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|19
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:22
|22
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|24
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:33
|26
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:07
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:02
|29
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|30
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|32
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|34
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|41
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|45
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|48
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|53
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:41
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:32:50
|55
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|58
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|59
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|60
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|61
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|64
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|65
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|68
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|69
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|73
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|76
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|79
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|80
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|81
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|82
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|84
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|85
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|86
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|87
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|91
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|95
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|103
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|104
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|105
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|106
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|107
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|111
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|114
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|115
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|117
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|118
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|DNS
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|12
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|9
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|7
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|5
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:28:04
|2
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:05
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:19
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:07
|7
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:02
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:41
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:32:50
|14
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|22
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|26
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|10:24:20
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:33
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|HTC - Highroad
|0:01:32
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:59
|6
|FDJ
|0:02:54
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:13
|8
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:04:27
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|0:06:01
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:49
|12
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:50:25
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|1:05:32
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:08:34
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|16
|Geox - TMC
|1:38:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9:34:30
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:04
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:15
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|6
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:30
|8
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:37
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|11
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:54
|12
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:29
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|15
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:31
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|17
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:28
|19
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:29
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:32
|21
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:34
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:50
|24
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:51
|25
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|27
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:11
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:36
|29
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:08:26
|30
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:29
|31
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:08:31
|32
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:33
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:08:36
|34
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:38
|35
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:13:22
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:29
|37
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:15:50
|38
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:54
|39
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|40
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:59
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:00
|42
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:16:01
|43
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:03
|45
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:06
|46
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|47
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|48
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:42
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:15
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:16
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|52
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:51
|53
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:40
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:33:07
|55
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:15
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:18
|57
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:21
|58
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:38:26
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|60
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:59
|61
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:45:39
|62
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:45:41
|63
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:45
|64
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:46
|65
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:47
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:48
|68
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|69
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:49
|70
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|71
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:50
|73
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|75
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:45:51
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:52
|77
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:45:54
|79
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:55
|83
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|84
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:45:56
|85
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:45:57
|87
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:58
|88
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:46:00
|89
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:46:23
|90
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:46:46
|91
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:46:52
|92
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|93
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:47:02
|94
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:48:21
|95
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:32
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:22
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:49:38
|98
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:49:40
|99
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:42
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:50:50
|101
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:50:52
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:50:53
|103
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:54
|104
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|105
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:50:55
|106
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:50:56
|108
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:00
|109
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:51:02
|110
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:51:09
|111
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:51:13
|112
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:21
|113
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:51:30
|114
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:51:38
|115
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:52:01
|116
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:52:03
|117
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:07
|118
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:52:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|29
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|29
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|15
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|11
|9
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|10
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|9
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|12
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|13
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|16
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|18
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|21
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|22
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|23
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|24
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-3
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|-9
|27
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-10
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|-10
|29
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-13
|30
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|-14
|31
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-14
|32
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-14
|33
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|-15
|35
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|36
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|37
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-15
|38
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|39
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|40
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-15
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|43
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|45
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|-15
|46
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|48
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-15
|49
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|50
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|53
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|55
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|56
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|-15
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|58
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-15
|59
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|60
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|61
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|-15
|62
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|63
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|64
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|65
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|66
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|-15
|67
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-15
|68
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|69
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|70
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-15
|71
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|72
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|73
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|74
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|75
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|76
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|77
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|78
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|79
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|-15
|80
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-15
|81
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|82
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|-15
|83
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|84
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|85
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|86
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|87
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9:36:00
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:58
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:02
|4
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:04
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:20
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:06
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:33
|8
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:45
|11
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:21
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:26:10
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:36:48
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:37:29
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:44:09
|16
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:44:17
|17
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:44:19
|18
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:44:20
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:44:21
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:22
|22
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:44:24
|23
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:44:26
|25
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:44:30
|26
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:45:32
|27
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:49:20
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:49:23
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:49:24
|30
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:25
|32
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:26
|33
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:30
|34
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:50:08
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:51:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|28:44:52
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:23
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:48
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:06:52
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:19:43
|8
|FDJ
|0:20:33
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:25:46
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|0:28:26
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:00:53
|12
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|1:28:04
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|1:35:43
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1:43:49
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:46:15
|16
|Geox - TMC
|2:16:15
