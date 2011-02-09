Video: Flecha builds up for Classics at Tour of Qatar

Juan Antonio Flecha ( Team Sky ) has had a mixed Tour of Qatar as he builds up for the Spring Classics.

The Spaniard crashed after crossing the line in the prologue but has since bounced back and sits comfortably in the top ten overall.

Although he lacks the speed to challenge the likes of Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo), Flecha is one of the most experienced riders in the bunch and knows how to read a race – skills he’s demonstrated perfectly on the flat, windy conditions in Qatar.

Flecha is using the race as part of his build-up for the Classics where he will help to leads Sky’s challenge.

Video in association with Flamme Rouge Media

