Video: Van Dijk on winning Qatar

The 2011 Ladies Tour of Qatar winner, Ellen van Dijk (HTC-HighRoad) on the podium in Doha (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad sealed the Ladies Tour of Qatar with an impressive fourth-placed finish on the final stage and believes that the stage is now set for the men’s team to follow suit in their race, which begins on Sunday.

Van Dijk started the final stage with a 15 second lead over her teammate, Charlotte Becker, and road defensively in order to keep her GC position. Towards the end of the stage the bunch regrouped and Monia Baccaille (SC Mcipollini Giordana) took the win.

In an exclusive Cyclingnews video Van Dijk talks about her win, her team’s tactics and the men’s race.