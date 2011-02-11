Guardini wins in Doha Corniche as Renshaw takes overall
HTC-Highroad wrap up overall at Tour of Qatar
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) underlined why he is one of Italian cycling’s most prized young talents with a wonderful sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour of Qatar. The neo-professional took the win ahead of his fellow countryman Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step), while Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) finished safely in the pack and secured the overall victory.
After dominating the flat stages at January’s Tour de Langkawi, Guardini showed that those five wins were no flash in the pan with an intelligent sprint on Doha’s Al Corniche. The 21-year-old found himself boxed in 300 metres from the line but refused to panic. Instead he bided his time to find space when Theo Bos (Rabobank) moved off the barriers and then unleashed a devastating finishing kick.
While Bos faded to finish in 3rd, Francesco Chicchi was closing fast all the way to the line on the opposite side of the road, but Guardini’s explosive acceleration 100 metres out was enough to see him get the nod in a tight finish over the man who won this stage twelve months ago. Ironically, Guardini revealed afterwards that it was Chicchi himself who had explained the subtleties of the finishing straight to him.
“300 metres out I was still back in 15th or 20th place, but I remembered that Chicchi told me that he was well back 300 metres out last year too, it’s a strange finish,” Guardini said. “I believed until the end, and little by little the riders in front fell away as there was a head wind and I managed to go on the right hand side.”
Guardini also pointed out that he was conscious to launch his sprint on that side of the road. “The finish was slightly curving to the right, so I had a slightly shorter path by going down the right hand side,” he said.
Neither overall winner Mark Renshaw, nor second-placed Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) made any real impact in what was a chaotic final sprint. After Leopard Trek had marshalled the finishes earlier the week in the hope of piloting Daniele Bennati to victory, Friday’s final stage saw the entire bunch arrive together.
Earlier in the stage, however, Renshaw had managed to pick up a bonus second behind the breakaway on each of the intermediate sprints, meaning that he was content to mark his fellow countryman Haussler in the final in order to wrap up the gold jersey.
“We were really hoping a breakaway would get clear,” Renshaw explained. “But those sprints gave me the confidence for the finish to follow Haussler, which was the tactic.”
Renshaw is nominally Mark Cavendish’s lead-out man at HTC-Highroad, but when handed his opportunity to lead in Qatar, he grabbed it with both hands. “I didn’t expect to be in the position of winning the Tour of Qatar at the start of the week,” he said. “Unfortunately Mark Cavendish had his crash [in the prologue] and the focus shifted to me.”
Early chaos
The final stage of the Tour of Qatar had no sooner begun before it was halted again after a crash at the rear of the peloton saw a number of riders take a tumble. As the crash took place in the neutralised zone, the race was stopped to allow the fallers to retake their place in the bunch. Among those to go down were Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), and the Italian champion, already the victim of two crashes earlier in the week, abandoned soon afterwards.
By the first intermediate sprint, the pair had five minutes over the peloton. Renshaw took the sprint for third and he would repeat the feat on the second sprint in Doha, thus opening his lead over Heinrich Haussler to 8 seconds ahead of the finale.
Van Avermaet and Bagdonas continued to battle gamely up front on the nine laps of the 6km course up and down Doha’s Al Corniche, but with the Garmin-Cervélo-led bunch gradually notching up the pace, the must surely have known that theirs was a futile endeavour. With two laps to go, their lead was down a minute, and they were swallowed up soon afterwards as the peloton sped towards the finish.
The final lap saw the first bona fide bunch sprint of the race as it was the first stage in which the wind hadn’t seriously depleted the peloton. From the chaos, it was Guardini who emerged victorious, while Renshaw had already done more than enough to take a deserved overall win.
As ever, the Tour of Qatar has provided some interesting pointers as to who might be the power players at the classics in April, but it may also have been a very significant step forwards in the careers of two fast finishers, Guardini and Renshaw.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:44:06
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|16
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|19
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|32
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|37
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|43
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|44
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|45
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|47
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|55
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|60
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:09
|63
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|65
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|66
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|67
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|70
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|72
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|75
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|76
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:13
|77
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|78
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|79
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|80
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|81
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:25
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:28
|84
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|86
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|87
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:39
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|89
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|94
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|96
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|103
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|104
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:08
|105
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:16
|106
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|107
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|109
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:31
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:48
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|114
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:29
|115
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|DNS
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|7
|5
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|6
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|7
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|4
|8
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2:44:06
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|17
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:13
|22
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|24
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:28
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|26
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:41
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|28
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|29
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:08
|31
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:16
|32
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:30
|33
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|35
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|8:12:18
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|3
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|HTC - Highroad
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|FDJ
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Geox - TMC
|12
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|15
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:18
|16
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15:31:04
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:08
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:17
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:38
|6
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|7
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:42
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:05
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:40
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|13
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:04:39
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|15
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:05:20
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:36
|18
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:00
|20
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:23
|21
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:06:30
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:10
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:28
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:08:42
|27
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:26
|29
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|30
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:35
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:14
|32
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:13:42
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:14:09
|34
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:14:48
|35
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:38
|37
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:08
|38
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:21
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:42
|40
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:46
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:55
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:33
|43
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:21:34
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:19
|45
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|46
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:18
|47
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:25:00
|48
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:05
|49
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:33
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:27
|51
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:36:19
|52
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:36:37
|53
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:38:08
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:12
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:39:17
|56
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:39:42
|57
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:59
|58
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:42:20
|59
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:45:48
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:00
|61
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:46:09
|62
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:17
|63
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:46:42
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:43
|65
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:46:58
|66
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:17
|67
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:26
|68
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:47:57
|69
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:06
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:36
|71
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:38
|72
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:41
|73
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:50:44
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:47
|75
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:50:49
|76
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:50
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:51
|78
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:50:52
|79
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:51:01
|80
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:51:15
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:51:44
|82
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:53:09
|83
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:13
|84
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:05
|85
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:54:09
|86
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:54:14
|87
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:54:45
|88
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:54:48
|89
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:54:50
|90
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:54:55
|91
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:55:21
|92
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:55:27
|93
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:55:30
|94
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:56:00
|95
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:01
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:57:31
|98
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:57:36
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:39
|100
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:58:14
|101
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:58:37
|102
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:58:41
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:58:46
|104
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:59:53
|105
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:59:55
|106
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1:00:01
|107
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:12
|108
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:00:17
|109
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:29
|110
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:32
|111
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1:00:34
|112
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1:00:37
|113
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:00:38
|114
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1:01:02
|115
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|46
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|41
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|19
|8
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|18
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|10
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|11
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|10
|14
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|15
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|19
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|20
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|21
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|25
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|26
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|27
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|28
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|29
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-3
|31
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-5
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|-9
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|-9
|34
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-10
|35
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|-10
|36
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-12
|37
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|-14
|38
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-14
|39
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-14
|40
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|-15
|41
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|43
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-15
|44
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|-15
|45
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|-15
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|47
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|-15
|48
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|49
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|50
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-15
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|52
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|53
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|55
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|56
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|58
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|60
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|61
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|62
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-15
|63
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|64
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|65
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|66
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|67
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|68
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|69
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|70
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|71
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|-15
|72
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|73
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-15
|74
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|76
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|77
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-15
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|79
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|80
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|81
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-15
|82
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|-15
|83
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|84
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|85
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|86
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|87
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|-15
|88
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|89
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15:33:00
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:40
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:04
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:14
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:32
|6
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:30
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:59
|8
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:37
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:31
|11
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:23
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:34:41
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:03
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:44:21
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:47
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:45:02
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:21
|18
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:01
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:46:40
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:45
|21
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:48:56
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:49:05
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:49:48
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:52:49
|25
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:52:52
|26
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:54
|27
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:53:25
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:05
|29
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:55:35
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:56:18
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:57:57
|32
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:57:59
|33
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:58:38
|34
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:58:41
|35
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:59:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|46:34:58
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:56
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:54
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:07:38
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:20:23
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:28:00
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:31:40
|10
|FDJ
|0:34:45
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:02:19
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|1:45:20
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1:46:06
|14
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|1:46:23
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:56:49
|16
|Geox - TMC
|2:26:26
