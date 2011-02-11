Trending

Guardini wins in Doha Corniche as Renshaw takes overall

HTC-Highroad wrap up overall at Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) came away with a stage and the overall

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) came away with a stage and the overall
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 59

Garmin-Cervelo on the front in the final stage

Garmin-Cervelo on the front in the final stage
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 3 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was out to defend his overall lead.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was out to defend his overall lead.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was relaxed ahead of the final stage.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was relaxed ahead of the final stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 59

An Post-Sean Kelly has been one of the race's most aggressive teams.

An Post-Sean Kelly has been one of the race's most aggressive teams.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 59

HTC-Highroad talks tactics before the start.

HTC-Highroad talks tactics before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 59

HTC-Highroad opted to let an early break go.

HTC-Highroad opted to let an early break go.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 59

Road to nowhere. Qatar's exposed roads take their toll on breakaways.

Road to nowhere. Qatar's exposed roads take their toll on breakaways.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) with the winner's trophy.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) with the winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) on Doha's Al Corniche.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) on Doha's Al Corniche.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 59

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) speaks to the Italian press after the stage.

Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) speaks to the Italian press after the stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) waits to climb onto the podium.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) waits to climb onto the podium.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) said the finishing circuit suited him.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) said the finishing circuit suited him.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) explains how he won.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) explains how he won.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) phones home before the start.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) phones home before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 59

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) will be a factor in the Classics.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) will be a factor in the Classics.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 17 of 59

Hammond leads Haussler and Renshaw

Hammond leads Haussler and Renshaw
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 18 of 59

Garmin-Cervelo aim to lead Haussler to the line but it wasn't to be

Garmin-Cervelo aim to lead Haussler to the line but it wasn't to be
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 19 of 59

A Leopard Trek rider does his turn at the front

A Leopard Trek rider does his turn at the front
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 20 of 59

The day's two-man break

The day's two-man break
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 21 of 59

Bagdonas buries himself on the front

Bagdonas buries himself on the front
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 22 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) wins the stage

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) wins the stage
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 23 of 59

Gert Steegmans is happy to be back at Quick Step.

Gert Steegmans is happy to be back at Quick Step.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 24 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is in decent form for this stage of the season.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is in decent form for this stage of the season.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 25 of 59

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese-Neri) would not finish the stage.

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese-Neri) would not finish the stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 26 of 59

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) has had more freedom in Alessandro Petacchi's absence.

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) has had more freedom in Alessandro Petacchi's absence.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 27 of 59

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in the silver points jersey.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in the silver points jersey.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 28 of 59

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) has been quietly building form in Qatar.

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) has been quietly building form in Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 29 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) after the finish.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese-Neri) after the finish.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 30 of 59

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the final stage.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) on the final stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 31 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) en route to overall victory.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) en route to overall victory.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 32 of 59

Garmin-Cervelo led the bunch on the finishing circuit.

Garmin-Cervelo led the bunch on the finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 33 of 59

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the final stage in Doha.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the final stage in Doha.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 34 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) watches Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in Doha.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) watches Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) in Doha.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 35 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) marks Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final stage.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) marks Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final stage.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 36 of 59

Greg Avermaet (BMC) and Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) were still clear when the race reached Doha.

Greg Avermaet (BMC) and Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post-Sean Kelly) were still clear when the race reached Doha.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 37 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was a deserving winner of the Tour of Qatar.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was a deserving winner of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 38 of 59

The peloton awaits the start at the Sealine Beach Resort.

The peloton awaits the start at the Sealine Beach Resort.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 39 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) will be worth watching in the sprints this year.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) will be worth watching in the sprints this year.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 40 of 59

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 41 of 59

The back of the peloton

The back of the peloton
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 42 of 59

The day's main break was caught with less then 10km to go

The day's main break was caught with less then 10km to go
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 43 of 59

Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo on the front

Leopard Trek and Garmin-Cervelo on the front
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 44 of 59

The bunch take a corner

The bunch take a corner
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 45 of 59

Team Sky lead the field in the closing stages

Team Sky lead the field in the closing stages
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 46 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins the biggest race of his short career

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins the biggest race of his short career
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 47 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins the final stage in Qatar

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins the final stage in Qatar
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 48 of 59

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins stage five

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) wins stage five
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 49 of 59

Garmin-Cervelo were hoping to set something up for Haussler

Garmin-Cervelo were hoping to set something up for Haussler
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 50 of 59

(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 51 of 59

HTC-Highroad continued their strong start to the season

HTC-Highroad continued their strong start to the season
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) raises the winner's trophy

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) raises the winner's trophy
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 54 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's jersey

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 59

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) wins the Tour of Qatar

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) wins the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 56 of 59

The peloton head towards the finish

The peloton head towards the finish
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 57 of 59

The two-man break before they were caught

The two-man break before they were caught
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 58 of 59

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) leads the break

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) leads the break
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)
Image 59 of 59

The crowds in Qatar flock to the stage winner

The crowds in Qatar flock to the stage winner
(Image credit: Tom Morgan)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) underlined why he is one of Italian cycling’s most prized young talents with a wonderful sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour of Qatar. The neo-professional took the win ahead of his fellow countryman Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step), while Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) finished safely in the pack and secured the overall victory.

After dominating the flat stages at January’s Tour de Langkawi, Guardini showed that those five wins were no flash in the pan with an intelligent sprint on Doha’s Al Corniche. The 21-year-old found himself boxed in 300 metres from the line but refused to panic. Instead he bided his time to find space when Theo Bos (Rabobank) moved off the barriers and then unleashed a devastating finishing kick.

 

Video in association with Flamme Rouge Media

While Bos faded to finish in 3rd, Francesco Chicchi was closing fast all the way to the line on the opposite side of the road, but Guardini’s explosive acceleration 100 metres out was enough to see him get the nod in a tight finish over the man who won this stage twelve months ago. Ironically, Guardini revealed afterwards that it was Chicchi himself who had explained the subtleties of the finishing straight to him.

“300 metres out I was still back in 15th or 20th place, but I remembered that Chicchi told me that he was well back 300 metres out last year too, it’s a strange finish,” Guardini said. “I believed until the end, and little by little the riders in front fell away as there was a head wind and I managed to go on the right hand side.”

Guardini also pointed out that he was conscious to launch his sprint on that side of the road. “The finish was slightly curving to the right, so I had a slightly shorter path by going down the right hand side,” he said.

Neither overall winner Mark Renshaw, nor second-placed Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) made any real impact in what was a chaotic final sprint. After Leopard Trek had marshalled the finishes earlier the week in the hope of piloting Daniele Bennati to victory, Friday’s final stage saw the entire bunch arrive together.

Earlier in the stage, however, Renshaw had managed to pick up a bonus second behind the breakaway on each of the intermediate sprints, meaning that he was content to mark his fellow countryman Haussler in the final in order to wrap up the gold jersey.

“We were really hoping a breakaway would get clear,” Renshaw explained. “But those sprints gave me the confidence for the finish to follow Haussler, which was the tactic.”

Renshaw is nominally Mark Cavendish’s lead-out man at HTC-Highroad, but when handed his opportunity to lead in Qatar, he grabbed it with both hands. “I didn’t expect to be in the position of winning the Tour of Qatar at the start of the week,” he said. “Unfortunately Mark Cavendish had his crash [in the prologue] and the focus shifted to me.”

Early chaos

The final stage of the Tour of Qatar had no sooner begun before it was halted again after a crash at the rear of the peloton saw a number of riders take a tumble. As the crash took place in the neutralised zone, the race was stopped to allow the fallers to retake their place in the bunch. Among those to go down were Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), and the Italian champion, already the victim of two crashes earlier in the week, abandoned soon afterwards.

By the first intermediate sprint, the pair had five minutes over the peloton. Renshaw took the sprint for third and he would repeat the feat on the second sprint in Doha, thus opening his lead over Heinrich Haussler to 8 seconds ahead of the finale.

Van Avermaet and Bagdonas continued to battle gamely up front on the nine laps of the 6km course up and down Doha’s Al Corniche, but with the Garmin-Cervélo-led bunch gradually notching up the pace, the must surely have known that theirs was a futile endeavour. With two laps to go, their lead was down a minute, and they were swallowed up soon afterwards as the peloton sped towards the finish.

The final lap saw the first bona fide bunch sprint of the race as it was the first stage in which the wind hadn’t seriously depleted the peloton. From the chaos, it was Guardini who emerged victorious, while Renshaw had already done more than enough to take a deserved overall win.

As ever, the Tour of Qatar has provided some interesting pointers as to who might be the power players at the classics in April, but it may also have been a very significant step forwards in the careers of two fast finishers, Guardini and Renshaw.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:44:06
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
16Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
18Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
19Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
20Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
23Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
25Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
26Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
27Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
30Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
32John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
35Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
39Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
41Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
43Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
44Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
45Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
47Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
50Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
55Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
60Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
62Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:09
63Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
64Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
65Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
66Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
67Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
70Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
71Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
72Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
74Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
75Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
76Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:13
77Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
78Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
79Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:19
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:25
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:28
84Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
86Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
87Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:39
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:41
89Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
94Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
95Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
96Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
98Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
101Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
103Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:58
104Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:08
105Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:16
106Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:30
107Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
109Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:12
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:31
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:02:48
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:59
114Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:29
115Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
DNSWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Al Wukair, 41km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 84km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly3pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche, 126.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team12
3Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
4Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ7
5Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano6
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team5
7Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana4
8Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
9Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2:44:06
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
8Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
17Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
18Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:09
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:13
22Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:15
24Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:28
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:41
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
28Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
29Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:08
31Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:16
32Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:30
33Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:12
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:59
35Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team8:12:18
2Pro Team Astana
3An Post-Sean Kelly
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Sky Procycling
6Team Garmin - Cervelo
7HTC - Highroad
8BMC Racing Team
9FDJ
10Rabobank Cycling Team
11Geox - TMC
12Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
13Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:09
14Lampre - ISD
15Team Leopard-Trek0:00:18
16Skil-Shimano0:00:25

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad15:31:04
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:17
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:26
5Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
6Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:39
7Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:42
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:05
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:35
11Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:40
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:56
13Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:04:39
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:45
15Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:05:20
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:33
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:36
18Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
19Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:00
20Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:23
21Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:06:30
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:01
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:09
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:08:10
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:28
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:08:42
27Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:09
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:10:26
29Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:10
30Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:35
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:14
32Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:13:42
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:14:09
34Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:14:48
35Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:53
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:38
37Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:08
38Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:20:21
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:20:42
40Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:46
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:20:55
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:21:33
43Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:21:34
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:19
45Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:11
46Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:18
47Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:25:00
48Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:05
49Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:33
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:27:27
51Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:36:19
52Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:36:37
53Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:38:08
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:12
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:39:17
56Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:39:42
57Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:59
58Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:42:20
59Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:45:48
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:46:00
61Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:46:09
62Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:17
63Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:46:42
64Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:43
65Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:46:58
66Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:47:17
67Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:47:26
68Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:47:57
69Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:48:06
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:48:36
71John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:38
72Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:50:41
73Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC0:50:44
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:47
75Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:50:49
76Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:50:50
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:51
78Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:50:52
79Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:51:01
80Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:51:15
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:51:44
82Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:53:09
83Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:53:13
84Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:54:05
85Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:54:09
86Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:54:14
87Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:54:45
88Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:54:48
89Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:54:50
90Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:54:55
91Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:55:21
92Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:55:27
93Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:55:30
94Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:56:00
95Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:56:01
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:57:31
98Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:57:36
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:57:39
100Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:58:14
101Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:58:37
102Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:58:41
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:58:46
104Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:59:53
105Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:59:55
106Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1:00:01
107David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:12
108Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:00:17
109Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:00:29
110Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1:00:32
111Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC1:00:34
112Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC1:00:37
113Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:00:38
114Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1:01:02
115Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ1:01:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo52pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad46
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek41
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team33
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team23
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team21
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling19
8Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ18
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
10Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team16
11Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team12
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
14Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
16Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling6
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
18Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly5
19Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
20Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
21Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
25Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
26Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
27Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek1
28Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
29Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
30Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-3
31Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-5
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team-9
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling-9
34Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-10
35Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad-10
36Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC-12
37Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad-14
38Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-14
39Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-14
40Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team-15
41Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad-15
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano-15
43Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team-15
44Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling-15
45Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team-15
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-15
47Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC-15
48Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad-15
49Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team-15
50Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo-15
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano-15
52John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team-15
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad-15
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team-15
55Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
56Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-15
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
58Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
60Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
61Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
62Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-15
63Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-15
64Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
65Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
66Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-15
67Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
68Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano-15
69Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
70Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
71Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling-15
72Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
73Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek-15
74Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana-15
76Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
77Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team-15
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
79Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
80Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
81David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC-15
82Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC-15
83Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-15
84Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-15
85Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
86Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
87Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek-15
88Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
89Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-15

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15:33:00
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:40
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:04
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:06:14
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:32
6Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:08:30
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:18:59
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:15
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:37
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:25:31
11Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:34:23
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:34:41
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:03
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:44:21
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:47
16Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:45:02
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:45:21
18Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:01
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:46:40
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:48:45
21Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:48:56
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:49:05
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:49:48
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:52:49
25Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:52:52
26Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:54
27Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:53:25
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:05
29Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:55:35
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:56:18
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:57:57
32Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:57:59
33Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:58:38
34Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:58:41
35Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:59:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo46:34:58
2Team Leopard-Trek0:00:56
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:53
4Sky Procycling0:06:54
5HTC - Highroad0:07:38
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:19
7Katusha Team0:20:23
8Pro Team Astana0:28:00
9Skil-Shimano0:31:40
10FDJ0:34:45
11BMC Racing Team1:02:19
12Lampre - ISD1:45:20
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1:46:06
14An Post-Sean Kelly1:46:23
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:56:49
16Geox - TMC2:26:26

 

Latest on Cyclingnews