Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) underlined why he is one of Italian cycling’s most prized young talents with a wonderful sprint victory on the final stage of the Tour of Qatar. The neo-professional took the win ahead of his fellow countryman Francesco Chicchi (Quick Step), while Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) finished safely in the pack and secured the overall victory.

After dominating the flat stages at January’s Tour de Langkawi, Guardini showed that those five wins were no flash in the pan with an intelligent sprint on Doha’s Al Corniche. The 21-year-old found himself boxed in 300 metres from the line but refused to panic. Instead he bided his time to find space when Theo Bos (Rabobank) moved off the barriers and then unleashed a devastating finishing kick.

While Bos faded to finish in 3rd, Francesco Chicchi was closing fast all the way to the line on the opposite side of the road, but Guardini’s explosive acceleration 100 metres out was enough to see him get the nod in a tight finish over the man who won this stage twelve months ago. Ironically, Guardini revealed afterwards that it was Chicchi himself who had explained the subtleties of the finishing straight to him.

“300 metres out I was still back in 15th or 20th place, but I remembered that Chicchi told me that he was well back 300 metres out last year too, it’s a strange finish,” Guardini said. “I believed until the end, and little by little the riders in front fell away as there was a head wind and I managed to go on the right hand side.”

Guardini also pointed out that he was conscious to launch his sprint on that side of the road. “The finish was slightly curving to the right, so I had a slightly shorter path by going down the right hand side,” he said.

Neither overall winner Mark Renshaw, nor second-placed Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) made any real impact in what was a chaotic final sprint. After Leopard Trek had marshalled the finishes earlier the week in the hope of piloting Daniele Bennati to victory, Friday’s final stage saw the entire bunch arrive together.

Earlier in the stage, however, Renshaw had managed to pick up a bonus second behind the breakaway on each of the intermediate sprints, meaning that he was content to mark his fellow countryman Haussler in the final in order to wrap up the gold jersey.

“We were really hoping a breakaway would get clear,” Renshaw explained. “But those sprints gave me the confidence for the finish to follow Haussler, which was the tactic.”

Renshaw is nominally Mark Cavendish’s lead-out man at HTC-Highroad, but when handed his opportunity to lead in Qatar, he grabbed it with both hands. “I didn’t expect to be in the position of winning the Tour of Qatar at the start of the week,” he said. “Unfortunately Mark Cavendish had his crash [in the prologue] and the focus shifted to me.”

Early chaos

The final stage of the Tour of Qatar had no sooner begun before it was halted again after a crash at the rear of the peloton saw a number of riders take a tumble. As the crash took place in the neutralised zone, the race was stopped to allow the fallers to retake their place in the bunch. Among those to go down were Tom Boonen (Quick Step) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), and the Italian champion, already the victim of two crashes earlier in the week, abandoned soon afterwards.





By the first intermediate sprint, the pair had five minutes over the peloton. Renshaw took the sprint for third and he would repeat the feat on the second sprint in Doha, thus opening his lead over Heinrich Haussler to 8 seconds ahead of the finale.

Van Avermaet and Bagdonas continued to battle gamely up front on the nine laps of the 6km course up and down Doha’s Al Corniche, but with the Garmin-Cervélo-led bunch gradually notching up the pace, the must surely have known that theirs was a futile endeavour. With two laps to go, their lead was down a minute, and they were swallowed up soon afterwards as the peloton sped towards the finish.

The final lap saw the first bona fide bunch sprint of the race as it was the first stage in which the wind hadn’t seriously depleted the peloton. From the chaos, it was Guardini who emerged victorious, while Renshaw had already done more than enough to take a deserved overall win.

As ever, the Tour of Qatar has provided some interesting pointers as to who might be the power players at the classics in April, but it may also have been a very significant step forwards in the careers of two fast finishers, Guardini and Renshaw.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:44:06 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 16 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 18 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 19 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 20 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 23 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 26 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 27 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 30 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 32 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 35 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 37 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 43 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 44 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 45 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 47 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 55 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 59 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 60 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 62 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:09 63 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 64 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 65 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 66 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 67 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 70 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 71 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 72 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 73 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 74 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 75 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 76 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:13 77 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 78 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 79 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 80 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 81 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:25 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 83 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:28 84 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 86 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 87 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:39 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:41 89 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 94 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 95 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 96 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 98 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 99 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 100 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 103 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:58 104 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:08 105 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:16 106 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 107 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 109 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:12 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:31 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:02:48 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:59 114 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:29 115 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli DNS William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Al Wukair, 41km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche, 84km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche, 126.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 4 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 7 5 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 6 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 7 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 4 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 9 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2:44:06 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 7 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 8 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 15 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 17 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 18 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:09 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:13 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:15 24 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:28 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:41 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 28 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 29 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:08 31 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:16 32 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:30 33 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:12 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:59 35 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 8:12:18 2 Pro Team Astana 3 An Post-Sean Kelly 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Sky Procycling 6 Team Garmin - Cervelo 7 HTC - Highroad 8 BMC Racing Team 9 FDJ 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Geox - TMC 12 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:09 14 Lampre - ISD 15 Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:18 16 Skil-Shimano 0:00:25

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15:31:04 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:17 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 5 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 6 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 7 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:42 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:05 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:35 11 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:40 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:56 13 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:04:39 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:45 15 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:05:20 16 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:33 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:36 18 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 19 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:00 20 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:23 21 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:06:30 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:01 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:09 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:08:10 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:28 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:08:42 27 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:09 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:10:26 29 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:10 30 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:35 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:14 32 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:13:42 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:14:09 34 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:14:48 35 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:53 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:38 37 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:08 38 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:20:21 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:20:42 40 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:46 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:20:55 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:21:33 43 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:21:34 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:19 45 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:11 46 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:18 47 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:25:00 48 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:05 49 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:33 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:27:27 51 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:36:19 52 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:36:37 53 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:38:08 54 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:12 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:39:17 56 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:39:42 57 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:59 58 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:42:20 59 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:45:48 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:46:00 61 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:46:09 62 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:17 63 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:46:42 64 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:43 65 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:46:58 66 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:47:17 67 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:47:26 68 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:47:57 69 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:48:06 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:48:36 71 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:38 72 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:50:41 73 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:50:44 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:47 75 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:50:49 76 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:50:50 77 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:51 78 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:50:52 79 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:51:01 80 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:51:15 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:51:44 82 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:53:09 83 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:53:13 84 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:54:05 85 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:54:09 86 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:54:14 87 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:54:45 88 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:54:48 89 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:54:50 90 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:54:55 91 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:55:21 92 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:55:27 93 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:55:30 94 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:56:00 95 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 96 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:56:01 97 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:57:31 98 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:57:36 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:57:39 100 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:58:14 101 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:58:37 102 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:58:41 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:58:46 104 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:59:53 105 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:59:55 106 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1:00:01 107 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:12 108 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:00:17 109 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:00:29 110 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1:00:32 111 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 1:00:34 112 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 1:00:37 113 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:00:38 114 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1:01:02 115 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 1:01:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 46 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 41 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 19 8 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 18 9 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 11 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 12 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 14 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 15 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 17 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 18 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 19 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 20 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 21 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 25 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 26 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 27 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 28 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 29 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 30 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -3 31 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -5 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team -9 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling -9 34 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -10 35 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad -10 36 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC -12 37 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad -14 38 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -14 39 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -14 40 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team -15 41 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad -15 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano -15 43 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team -15 44 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling -15 45 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team -15 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -15 47 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC -15 48 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad -15 49 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team -15 50 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo -15 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano -15 52 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team -15 53 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad -15 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team -15 55 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 56 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -15 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 58 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 60 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 61 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 62 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -15 63 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -15 64 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 65 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 66 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ -15 67 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 68 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano -15 69 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 70 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 71 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling -15 72 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 73 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek -15 74 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana -15 76 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 77 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team -15 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 79 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 80 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 81 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC -15 82 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC -15 83 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -15 84 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ -15 85 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 86 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 87 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek -15 88 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 89 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ -15

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15:33:00 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:40 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:04 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:06:14 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:32 6 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:08:30 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:18:59 8 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:15 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:37 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:25:31 11 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:34:23 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:34:41 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:03 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:44:21 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:47 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:45:02 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:45:21 18 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:01 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:46:40 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:48:45 21 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:48:56 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:49:05 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:49:48 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:52:49 25 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:52:52 26 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:54 27 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:53:25 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:05 29 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:55:35 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:56:18 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:57:57 32 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:57:59 33 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:58:38 34 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:58:41 35 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:59:06