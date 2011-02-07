Video: Stage One Highlights of the Tour of Qatar

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the stage and took the lead (Image credit: AFP)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) bounced back from a full year of near misses with a winning performance on stage one of the Tour of Qatar, sprinting to the line ahead of a breakaway.

Incredibly it was the Belgian’s first win since last March.

The stage was marked by a group of 18 riders breaking free from the bunch in strong crosswinds. Lars Boom (Rabobank) started the stage with a four-second lead on general classification but soon fell back with stomach problems.

In this exclusive Cyclingnews video Roger Hammond (Garmin-Cervélo) gives his take on the stage while there’s highlights from both out on the road and the sprint finish.