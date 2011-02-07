Video: Stage One Highlights of the Tour of Qatar
Hammond, Cavendish, cross winds and Boonen
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) bounced back from a full year of near misses with a winning performance on stage one of the Tour of Qatar, sprinting to the line ahead of a breakaway.
Related Articles
Incredibly it was the Belgian’s first win since last March.
The stage was marked by a group of 18 riders breaking free from the bunch in strong crosswinds. Lars Boom (Rabobank) started the stage with a four-second lead on general classification but soon fell back with stomach problems.
In this exclusive Cyclingnews video Roger Hammond (Garmin-Cervélo) gives his take on the stage while there’s highlights from both out on the road and the sprint finish.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy