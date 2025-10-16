'Cycling isn't just about data' – Tosh van der Sande announces planned retirement amidst looming employment crisis for nearly 20 other Belgian pros

Veteran domestique quitting sport on own terms, others may not be so fortunate

Tosh Van Der Sande (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran Belgian domestique Tosh Van der Sande, 34, announced he is making a planned retirement from the sport on Thursday, even as local media made a dire warning the same day that nearly 20 riders from the same country may not be so lucky in a radically squeezed job market in 2026.

Having turned pro with Lotto-Belisol back in 2012, Van der Sande rode the last two seasons of his 14-year-career with Visma-Lease a Bike. He had just two wins to his name during his time as a racer, a stage of the Tour de l'Ain and another in the Tour de Wallonie, but crafted a reputation as a well-established team worker.

HLN points out that in Belgium, ProTeam Wagner Bazin WB is set to fold, subject to a final confirmation, with its first-year pros already released from their contracts. It's a similar story in France for WorldTour squad Arkéa-B&B Hotels, whose demise was widely expected, but the squad's confirmation they have not applied for a licence for 2026 means an additional squeeze of the job market.

Then there's the ongoing fusion between Intermarché-Wanty and Lotto, still subject to a final confirmation on October 18, which will also create another drop in the numbers of available positions on teams, with 16 riders from the two squads currently jobless. These include Kobe Goossens, who took a couple of wins at the Mallorca Challenge for Intermarché back in their very successful start of the season in 2023, and Dries De Pooter, one of Intermarché's most recent winners earlier this week in a stage of the Tour of Kyushu, where he ended in second overall .

