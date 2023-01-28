Kobe Goossens wins stormy Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana at Challenge Mallorca
A decisive finish on a course shortened to 123km by severe weather conditions in Mallorca
Kobe Goossens made a decisive solo attack in the final two kilometres of Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, taking his second stage in a row of the Challenge Mallorca on a day of severe weather conditions in the Tramuntana mountain range.
The Belgian rider delivered Intermarché-Circus-Wanty their third win in the race so far with his solo victory from the day’s successful breakaway, riding into an uphill finish in the town of Lloseta ahead of Lennert Van Eetvelt in second place and Ilan Van Wilder in third.
The day was marked by an early course alteration, caused by snow layered across the high mountains of the Tramuntana range, which resulted in a decision to shorten the stage from 155.5km to 123.2km, and restricted the course to remaining below an elevation of 500m.
Despite the alteration to the course, the weather still presented considerable adversity to the riders, with severe rain and hail throughout the day’s racing which rendered time gap information unavailable to riders and commentators.
Goossens was part of the day’s successful break. It followed an early split in the peloton with 80km remaining, which was brought back together with around 50km remaining. From there, a successful 8-man breakaway formed at 25km to go, containing Andrea Bagioli, Lilian Calmejane, Hugh Carthy, Kobe Goossens, Davide Martinelli, Brandon McNulty, Harry Sweeny, Lennert Van Eetvelt.
The 8-man breakaway was pursued by a four-man chasing group of Joao Almeida, Alessandro Tonelli, Ilan Van Wilder and Cian Uijtdebroeks, who caught the main break over the day’s hardest climb of Coll de sa Batalla, where Hugh Carthy made an aggressive attack to no avail.
The descent saw Uijtdebroeks and Eiking dropped as they descended cautiously on the drenched Mallorcan roads, before the remaining 10 riders rode into Lloseta.
Goossens made an opportune attack just as they approached the finish town, and some indecision among the chasers gave him a buffer of around 15 seconds - enough to hold off the chase all the way to the finish line, where Van Eetvelt beat Van Wilder in the sprint for second.
"I was super cold today," said Van Eetvel after the finish. "Second after the third place yesterday, which is pretty amazing but kind of sucks as well."
The win marked Goossens’s second in two days, and distinguished Intermarché-Circus-Wanty as the most successful team in the race series ahead of the final stage tomorrow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wout van Aert dominates X2O Badkamers Trofee FlandriencrossVan Aert took made a decisive early attack at Flandriencross
-
Kobe Goossens wins stormy Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana at Challenge MallorcaA decisive finish on a course shortened to 123km by severe weather conditions in Mallorca
-
Fem van Empel wins Flandriencross in HammeVan Anrooij takes second ahead of Alvarado in third
-
Marcos Maynar publicly vouches for innocence of Miguel Ángel LópezThe doctor being investigated by anti-doping authorities spoke out on Wednesday