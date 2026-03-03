'Bounced off barbed wire' - Lauren De Crescenzo escapes serious injury but goes runner-up to Emily Newsom at Homegrown Gravel in Georgia

News
By published

'I could tell she wasn't feeling great. It was pretty epic' eventual winner said about the defending champion's unexpected sideways move and dramatic 30-mile chase

2026 winner Emily Newsom (left) gets a hug from defending champion Lauren De Crescenzo (right), who finished runner-up after struggling with injuries suffered in collision with barbed wire fence
2026 winner Emily Newsom (left) gets a hug from defending champion Lauren De Crescenzo (right), who finished runner-up after struggling with injuries suffered in collision with barbed wire fence (Image credit: Mark Graham / Homegrown Gravel 2026)

Lauren De Crescenzo (The Feed-Argonaut-Castelli-Maxxis) opened her 2026 gravel campaign on familiar territory in Georgia, returning as the two-time elite women's winner of Homegrown Gravel Adventure, supported by Wahoo. Several dicey mud sections put her in unfamiliar situations, however, leaving her with a runner-up finish and a battered left arm.

The early prognostication was for a battle against Emily Newsom, making her first start with a new Ventum-BikeTiresDirect setup, no matter what the course conditions. Heavy rain in the days leading up to the 100-mile race factored into how the two riders would survive to the final 1.5 miles to decide the win. Newsom would earn the victory in her first appearance in Franklin, Georgia, finishing in 5:34:10, 30 seconds ahead of two-time winner De Crescenzo.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our gravel cycling coverage in 2026. We'll be on the ground at the biggest races of the season, bringing you breaking news, expert analysis, in-depth features, and much more. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.