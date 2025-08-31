'Can somebody launch me?' - Visma-Lease a Bike delighted after Jonas Vingegaard catches Vuelta a España rivals napping with powerful surprise attack

By published

Dane's acceleration 10 kilometres from line completely unplanned, team say

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike attacks during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) accelerates to launch team leader Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody saw it coming - not even his own team. Jonas Vingegaard's devastating assault on the overall of the Vuelta a España even caught his own squad by surprise, Visma-Lease A Bike management and riders said afterwards, but there was no hiding the delight they felt afterwards at his remarkable triumph, either.

As the heavy rain teemed down on the finish at Valdezcaray, the Visma riders were visibly shivering as they quickly received warm clothes and rain jackets for the 11-kilometre ride down to the team bus. At the same time, though, the hugs and grins they shared at the success of Vingegaard's attack were plain to see as well.

"I said - right now? He said - right now, so I started sprinting, and sent the guy on his way. It's been a great day, we can go into rest day feeling very positive.”

Given all the course was hardly conducive to opening up big gaps, that made the fact Vingegaard could stay 24 seconds ahead of his closest pursuers João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5). But the margins taken on the rest of the field were even more impressive.

However, while the American was unable to stay in the main group of favourites, shedding nearly 30 seconds and is now 4:00 down, the Visma chase also ensured that Bahrain Victorious' racer Torsten Træen remained in the lead for another day.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.