'I felt a lot better than on the previous mountain stages' – Jonas Vingegaard back in full flight for 40th career victory at Vuelta a España despite mistimed attack

By published

'Maybe I didn't do my homework good enough, because I thought it was closer to the finish' says Dane after making gains on all GC rivals with solo move

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) put in a devastating acceleration that no one could match on his way to winning stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the main question marks during the first week of the Vuelta a España has been Visma-Lease a Bike's lack of aggression on the mountain days, letting the breaks go on stages 6 and 7, and Jonas Vingegaard riding purely defensively, instead of his usual attacking style.

But the Dane confirmed after his second victory of the 2025 race and Visma's stunning lead-out that launched him to eventually arrive solo up to Valdezcaray that it was, in fact, his legs that were the issue, and that with a great feeling returning on stage 9, he couldn't help but attack.

Even a charge behind from João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) couldn't bring him back, with Vingegaard eventually crossing the line with a 24-second advantage on that duo. He also closed the gap significantly to Torstein Træen (Bahrain-Victorious), who leads the race, with now just 37 seconds separating him from a third stint in the red jersey at this Vuelta.

"I haven't seen the file yet, so I don't know yet if it was one of my best days, but I definitely know it was not one of my worst days. I think it was a very good performance I did today, and I think I can be happy with it – the performance, but also the stage win – it's a nice way to finish the first week."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

