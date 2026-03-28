'I didn't want to take any risks' - Remco Evenepoel becomes top climbing domestique for a day at Volta a Catalunya for teammate Florian Lipowitz

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate now moves up to third overall, Evenepoel eying repeat victory in Montjuic on Sunday

2026 Volta a Catalunya stage 6: Remco Evenepoel leads the favourites&#039; group
2026 Volta a Catalunya stage 6: Remco Evenepoel leads the favourites' group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel's hopes of battling Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the Volta a Catalunya may have gone up in smoke after his bad crash on stage 3, but he found a new kingmaker's role for himself on the key mountain stage to Queralt.

Evenepoel made a massive effort on the final hour of racing to keep a select front group of seven, including Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Florian Lipowitz, ahead and away from the chasers.

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Overall, Evenepoel barely lost time, too, just 10 seconds to his teammate at the finish, showing that he was on a much better day than on stage 5 and also is in good shape for the Montjuic stage, too, where he narrowly claimed the victory in 2023 against overall winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

"In the valley, I was able to work with someone from Bahrain [Afonso Eulálio.]. On the final climb, I just rode at a hard pace. In the end, I only lost about ten seconds to Lipo' and [Lenny] Martinez (Bahrain Victorious)."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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