Women's race added to Maryland Cycling Classic with new date in 2025

Women's 1.1 race alongside men's 1.Pro race set to take place on September 6

The organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic, Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, have introduced a new women's 1.1-level race alongside its existing men's 1.Pro-level race both set to be held on September 6, 2025. 

Former professional cyclist and team director, Joanne Kiesanowski, has been appointed as the competition manager for the new women's event.

