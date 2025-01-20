Women's race added to Maryland Cycling Classic with new date in 2025

The organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic, Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, have introduced a new women's 1.1-level race alongside its existing men's 1.Pro-level race both set to be held on September 6, 2025.

Former professional cyclist and team director, Joanne Kiesanowski, has been appointed as the competition manager for the new women's event.

“It’s exciting to see world-class women’s professional cycling return to the United States, and I’m glad to be part of the team,” Kiesanowski said in a press release issued on Monday. “Our goal is to attract a highly competitive field that showcases some of the best women in the world.”

The Maryland Cycling Classic was supposed to have held its inaugural men's event in 2020 however, it was postponed for two years in a row amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The first edition of the event was held in 2022. Sep Vanmarcke won the first victory of the race in 2022 and Mattias Skjelmose claimed the victory in the 2023 edition, both were 1.Pro events.

Last year, organisers were again forced to cancel the race, stating that the shipping disaster that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last March had heavily impacted traffic in the area, and holding the race that was initially scheduled to have taken place on September 1, could have added to the difficulties for area residents.

Now back on the calendar, the Maryland Cycling Classic men's race is the only remaining one-day UCI race in the United States and is part of the UCI Pro Series. The organisers initially aimed to host a women's race in 2023, stating that parity was a priority, however, it didn't come to fruition.

“We’re excited to announce the event dates and the addition of a women’s event, which we have been developing plans for since the inception of the project,” said Terry Hasseltine, the President of the Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, which owns and produces the event.

The women’s and men's races will be held on the same day, September 6, and as part of a wider community and festival held between September 2-7. The women's race and men's races will use parts of the same course, however, organisers will release the full route details in the coming months.

The women's race is expected to attract a quality field and to provide an opportunity for Continental teams that are registered in North America.

“Adding the women’s race is a great added component and will continue to help the event grow and diversify. It will be exciting for broadcast and spectator audiences to see a ‘double-header of sorts’ on race day. This will be unique to international pro bike racing and underscore America’s Biggest Race designation," said John Kelly, the event’s chair.

In addition to adding Kiesanowski as the competition manager of the women's race, other structural re-organisation included Steve Brunner, who has been involved in a key role for the event since its inception in 2020 and has been named executive director. Jim Birrel will take on the role of the race director, Bill Schoonmaker as chief commercial officer and Bobby Julich has been named competition manager.