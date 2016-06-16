Trending

Behind the scenes at the Aviva Women's Tour with Strava - Stage 1

A different look at the first day of racing

Riders assemble at the start line

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Barbara Guarischi in the zone with Canyon SRAM

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Chopper

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Dani King warms down

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Tightly bunched as the riders leave Southwold

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Attitude

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Joy and despair

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Emotions at the finish

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Neon by the sea

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Canyon SRAM equipment

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Lizzie Armitstead is relaxed at the start line

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Lisa Brennauer, reigning champion is all smiles post race, despite taking a tumble on stage 1

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
Southwold lead out

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
QOM leader, Ilona Hoeksma leads the way out of QOM 2

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
CerveloBigla Pro Cycling taking the start line lightly

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
The race party stuffed itself into Norwich's narrow streets

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)
QOM 2

(Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)

Stage 1 of the Aviva Women's Tour saw the peloton roll out from Southwold and snake its way to Norwich 132km later. On the finish line it was Boels Dolmans' Christine Majerus raising her arms in triumph. The Luxembourg national champion also leads the race with a one second advantage over Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) who she is also tied top of the points classification with.

While there was plenty of attention to the first day of racing in the third edition of the race, there was also a buzz along the route as fans and locals came out droves as captured in the first of our behind the scenes galleries from the 2016 Aviva Women's Tour.

For each stage of this year's race, Cyclingnews will bring our readers a behind the scenes gallery thanks to Strava. Have a look through the gallery above to see the cyclists warming up, waiting for the start, contesting the QOMs and warming down.

Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Women’s Tour.

Strava photographer George Marshall has captured these images from Stage 1 from Southwold to Norwich (132 km). 