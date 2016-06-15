Trending

Aviva Women's Tour: Majerus takes victory on stage 1

Tetrick caught in the final kilometre, Vos finishes second

Tiff Cromwell was Canyon-SRAM's best finisher on stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
School children cheer on Alison Tetrick

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Points leader Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Most aggressive rider, Alison Tetrick (Cylance)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (Cylance) is consoled after her late move was cuaght just before the line

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Ashleigh Moolman walks to sign on

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (Cylance) attacks

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Nikki Harris was one local roads during stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
World Champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The Canyon-SRAM team at sign on

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The stage start was on Southwold pier

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Rules are made to be broken...

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lizzie Armitstead (GBR) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team celebrates the best British rider's jersey after the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Ilona Hoeksma (NED) of Parkhotel Valkenburg Cycling Team celebrates the mountains jersey after the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Floortje Mackaaij (NED) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team celebrates the best young rider's jersey after the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team celebrates winning the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick of Cylance Pro Cycling spent the last 20 km in a brave brakeaway, only to be caught in the last 100 metres during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Speeding through streets lined with fans and bunting at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team celebrates winning the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Clara Koppenburg (Cervélo Bigla) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (Cylance) attacks at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alena Amialiusik (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The front group speed through town with the World Champion keeping an eye on her competition at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Emilie Moberg leads the chase of lne attacker, Esra Tromp at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Boels Dolmans set the pace lead by Nikki Harris at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Beccles locals dressed up an old clunker to welcome the riders of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team and the rest of the team signs on before the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Sweet delights tempts the riders before the start of the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team celebrates the yellow jersey, after the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Malgorzata Jasinska (Alé Cipollini) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton rides at a casual pace just a few kilometres after the start the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Italitan Champion, Elena Cecchini rolls up to the start line at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Rabo Liv wait for their moment to sign in under the shadow of Southwold at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lizzie Armitstead enjoys a joke with her Boels Dolmans teammates at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Laurel Rathbun (USA) of UnitedHealthcare Cycling Team rides in the peloton during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team team mechanic, Richard Steege swaps the punctured wheel of Ellen van Dijk (NED) during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The start in Southwold at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Tayler Wiles (Orica AIS) at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick makes her solo move at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (Cylance) races solo toward Norwich at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage winner, Christine Majerus catches up with her Boels Dolmans teammate, Lizzie Armitstead at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton rides through Beccles during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The peloton approaches the Beccles high street during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The race convoy slowly assembles before the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (Cylance) on the attack

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lizzie Armitstead congratulates her teammate Christine Majerus

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) claimed victory in the opening stage of the Aviva Women's Tour in Norwich after the breakaway was mopped up in the final kilometre. Majerus took the victory by a clear margin, distancing second placed rider Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in the twisting, technical finale. Wiggle-High5’s Giorgia Bronzini edged out her compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale-Cipollini) for the final podium spot.

At one point it looked like the expected sprint finale wouldn’t happen when the American Alison Tetrick (Cyclance Pro Cycling) escaped with just over 20 kilometres to go. With indecision in the bunch as to who would take up the chase, Tetrick was allowed to build a substantial lead. A time trial specialist by trade, Tetrick appeared to be using all her skills to hold the pack at bay. As she entered the final 10 kilometres, there was still no serious chase behind and the gap was touching almost two minutes.

Tetrick looked agonisingly close to winning on her debut at the race but the peloton had organised and by the final kilometre her gap was just a couple of hundred metres. The chase was slowed slightly by a big crash in the bunch, which involved many of the big teams including Cervelo-Bigla, Orica-AIS and Boels-Dolmans. The incident only delayed the inevitable, however, and Tetrick was caught.

While several of her teammates were caught up in the incident behind, Majerus avoided such trouble. She made easy work of the technical finish, her cyclo-cross talents no doubt coming in handy, and pulled out a clear margin on Vos by the line. It is her second stage win at the Aviva Women’s Tour after claiming victory on stage 3 in Kettering last season.

The victory was enough for Majerus to take the leaders jersey by a single second over Vos, who had earned some bonus seconds in an intermediate sprint earlier on. Her victory also cements Boels Dolman’s place as the team to beat in 2016.

Join us for Women's Week on Cyclingnews from June 13-19, and check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:24:48
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:06
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
11Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
12Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:09
13Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
16Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
18Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13
22Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
25Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
26Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
27Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:17
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
30Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
31Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
32Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
35Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
36Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
37Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
40Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
41Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:25
42Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
43Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
44Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
45Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
46Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
47Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
48Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
49Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
50Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
51Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
52Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
53Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
55Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
56Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
57Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
58Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
59Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
60Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
61Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
62Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
63Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:32
64Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:34
65Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
66Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
67Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
68Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
69Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
70Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
71Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
72Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
73Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
74Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
75Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
76Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
77Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
78Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
79Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:44
80Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:00:45
81Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:57
82Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:59
83Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:01:28
84Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:01:50
85Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:25
86Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
87Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:01:55
88Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:25
89Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
90Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:09
DNFEmily Kay (GBr) British National Team

Sprint 1 - Beccles - km 54.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS2
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - Pulham Market - km 84.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur3pts
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High59
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini7
5Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur5
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
8Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1

Mountain 1 - Halesworth - km 12.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS5
3Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
5Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women2
6Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1

Mountain 2 - Homersfield - km 72.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6pts
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini5
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS4
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling3
5Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women2
6Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team10:14:37
2Wiggle High50:00:02
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:09
4Alé Cipollini0:00:10
5Team Liv-Plantur
6Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:13
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:26
8Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
9BTC City Ljubljana0:00:30
10Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:38
11Hitec Products0:00:42
12British National Team0:00:46
13Orica-AIS
14Drops Cycling Team0:00:50
15UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:02
16Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:24:38
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:01
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:06
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:07
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:10
6Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:16
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
11Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
12Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
13Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:19
14Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
16Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
17Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:23
22Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
23Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
25Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
26Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
27Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:27
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
30Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
31Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
32Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
35Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
36Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
37Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
40Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
41Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:32
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:33
43Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:35
44Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
45Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
46Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
47Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
48Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
49Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
50Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
51Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
52Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
53Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
54Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
55Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
57Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
58Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
59Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
60Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
61Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
62Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
63Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
64Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
65Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
66Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:42
68Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:44
69Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
70Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
71Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
72Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
73Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
74Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
75Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
76Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
78Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
79Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
80Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
81Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
82Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
83Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:54
84Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:00:55
85Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:07
86Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:09
87Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:01:38
88Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:00
89Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:02:05
90Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:19

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team15
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High59
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur8
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini7
6Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
8Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS3
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1
13Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS9
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling6
4Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini5
5Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women4
6Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
7Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1
8Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3:24:54
2Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:03
3Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:07
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:11
5Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
6Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
7Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team0:00:19
8Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
11Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:28
12Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
13Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:51
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:53
19Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:01:22
20Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team10:14:37
2Wiggle High50:00:02
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:09
4Alé Cipollini0:00:10
5Team Liv-Plantur
6Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:13
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:26
8Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
9BTC City Ljubljana0:00:30
10Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:38
11Hitec Products0:00:42
12British National Team0:00:46
13Orica-AIS
14Drops Cycling Team0:00:50
15UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:02
16Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

