Aviva Women's Tour: Majerus takes victory on stage 1
Tetrick caught in the final kilometre, Vos finishes second
Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) claimed victory in the opening stage of the Aviva Women's Tour in Norwich after the breakaway was mopped up in the final kilometre. Majerus took the victory by a clear margin, distancing second placed rider Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in the twisting, technical finale. Wiggle-High5’s Giorgia Bronzini edged out her compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale-Cipollini) for the final podium spot.
At one point it looked like the expected sprint finale wouldn’t happen when the American Alison Tetrick (Cyclance Pro Cycling) escaped with just over 20 kilometres to go. With indecision in the bunch as to who would take up the chase, Tetrick was allowed to build a substantial lead. A time trial specialist by trade, Tetrick appeared to be using all her skills to hold the pack at bay. As she entered the final 10 kilometres, there was still no serious chase behind and the gap was touching almost two minutes.
Tetrick looked agonisingly close to winning on her debut at the race but the peloton had organised and by the final kilometre her gap was just a couple of hundred metres. The chase was slowed slightly by a big crash in the bunch, which involved many of the big teams including Cervelo-Bigla, Orica-AIS and Boels-Dolmans. The incident only delayed the inevitable, however, and Tetrick was caught.
While several of her teammates were caught up in the incident behind, Majerus avoided such trouble. She made easy work of the technical finish, her cyclo-cross talents no doubt coming in handy, and pulled out a clear margin on Vos by the line. It is her second stage win at the Aviva Women’s Tour after claiming victory on stage 3 in Kettering last season.
The victory was enough for Majerus to take the leaders jersey by a single second over Vos, who had earned some bonus seconds in an intermediate sprint earlier on. Her victory also cements Boels Dolman’s place as the team to beat in 2016.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:24:48
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|5
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:06
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:09
|13
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|16
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|17
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|22
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|25
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|26
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|27
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:17
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|31
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|35
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|36
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|37
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|40
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|41
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|42
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|43
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|44
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|45
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|46
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|47
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|49
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|50
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|51
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|52
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|53
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|54
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|55
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|56
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|57
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|58
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|59
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|60
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|61
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|62
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:32
|64
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:34
|65
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|66
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|67
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|68
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|69
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|70
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|71
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|72
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|73
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|74
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|75
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|76
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|77
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|78
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:44
|80
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:45
|81
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:57
|82
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|83
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:28
|84
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:01:50
|85
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:25
|86
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|87
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:01:55
|88
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:25
|89
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|DNF
|Emily Kay (GBr) British National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|pts
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|5
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|2
|6
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|5
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|4
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|2
|6
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10:14:37
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:02
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:09
|4
|Alé Cipollini
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:30
|10
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:38
|11
|Hitec Products
|0:00:42
|12
|British National Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Orica-AIS
|14
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:02
|16
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:24:38
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:06
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:07
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:10
|6
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:16
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|13
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:19
|14
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|16
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|17
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|22
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|23
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|25
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|26
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|27
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:27
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|31
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|35
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|36
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|37
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|40
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|41
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:32
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:33
|43
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|44
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|45
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|46
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|47
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|48
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|49
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|50
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|51
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|52
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|53
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|54
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|57
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|58
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|59
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|60
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|61
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|62
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|63
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|64
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|65
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|66
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:42
|68
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:44
|69
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|70
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|71
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|72
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|73
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|74
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|75
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|78
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|79
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|80
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|81
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|82
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:54
|84
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:55
|85
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:07
|86
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:09
|87
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:38
|88
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:00
|89
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:02:05
|90
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|8
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|6
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|13
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|9
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|4
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|5
|5
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|6
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|8
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3:24:54
|2
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|5
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|6
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|7
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|0:00:19
|8
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|11
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|12
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|13
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|16
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:51
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:53
|19
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:01:22
|20
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10:14:37
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:02
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:09
|4
|Alé Cipollini
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:30
|10
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:38
|11
|Hitec Products
|0:00:42
|12
|British National Team
|0:00:46
|13
|Orica-AIS
|14
|Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|15
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:02
|16
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
