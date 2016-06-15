Image 1 of 52 Tiff Cromwell was Canyon-SRAM's best finisher on stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 52 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 52 School children cheer on Alison Tetrick (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 52 Points leader Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 52 Most aggressive rider, Alison Tetrick (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 52 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) is consoled after her late move was cuaght just before the line (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 52 Ashleigh Moolman walks to sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 52 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) attacks (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 52 Nikki Harris was one local roads during stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 52 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 52 Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 52 World Champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 52 The Canyon-SRAM team at sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 52 The stage start was on Southwold pier (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 52 Rules are made to be broken... Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) claimed victory in the opening stage of the Aviva Women's Tour in Norwich after the breakaway was mopped up in the final kilometre. Majerus took the victory by a clear margin, distancing second placed rider Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) in the twisting, technical finale. Wiggle-High5’s Giorgia Bronzini edged out her compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale-Cipollini) for the final podium spot.

At one point it looked like the expected sprint finale wouldn’t happen when the American Alison Tetrick (Cyclance Pro Cycling) escaped with just over 20 kilometres to go. With indecision in the bunch as to who would take up the chase, Tetrick was allowed to build a substantial lead. A time trial specialist by trade, Tetrick appeared to be using all her skills to hold the pack at bay. As she entered the final 10 kilometres, there was still no serious chase behind and the gap was touching almost two minutes.

Tetrick looked agonisingly close to winning on her debut at the race but the peloton had organised and by the final kilometre her gap was just a couple of hundred metres. The chase was slowed slightly by a big crash in the bunch, which involved many of the big teams including Cervelo-Bigla, Orica-AIS and Boels-Dolmans. The incident only delayed the inevitable, however, and Tetrick was caught.

While several of her teammates were caught up in the incident behind, Majerus avoided such trouble. She made easy work of the technical finish, her cyclo-cross talents no doubt coming in handy, and pulled out a clear margin on Vos by the line. It is her second stage win at the Aviva Women’s Tour after claiming victory on stage 3 in Kettering last season.

The victory was enough for Majerus to take the leaders jersey by a single second over Vos, who had earned some bonus seconds in an intermediate sprint earlier on. Her victory also cements Boels Dolman’s place as the team to beat in 2016.

Join us for Women's Week on Cyclingnews from June 13-19, and check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:24:48 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 5 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:06 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:09 13 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 16 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 18 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:13 22 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 25 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 26 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 27 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:17 28 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 29 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 31 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 32 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 35 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 36 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 37 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 40 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 41 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:25 42 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 43 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 44 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 45 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 46 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 47 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 49 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 50 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 51 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 52 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 53 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 54 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 55 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 56 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 57 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 58 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 59 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 60 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 61 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 62 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 63 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:32 64 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:34 65 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 66 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 67 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 68 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 69 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 70 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 71 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 72 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 73 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 74 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 75 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 76 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 77 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 78 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 79 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:44 80 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:00:45 81 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:57 82 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:59 83 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:01:28 84 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:01:50 85 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:25 86 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 87 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:01:55 88 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:25 89 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 90 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09 DNF Emily Kay (GBr) British National Team

Sprint 1 - Beccles - km 54.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 - Pulham Market - km 84.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 3 pts 2 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 7 5 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 5 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 8 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Mountain 1 - Halesworth - km 12.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 5 3 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 5 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 2 6 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Mountain 2 - Homersfield - km 72.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 6 pts 2 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 5 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 4 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 5 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 2 6 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10:14:37 2 Wiggle High5 0:00:02 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:09 4 Alé Cipollini 0:00:10 5 Team Liv-Plantur 6 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:13 7 Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:26 8 Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 9 BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:30 10 Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:38 11 Hitec Products 0:00:42 12 British National Team 0:00:46 13 Orica-AIS 14 Drops Cycling Team 0:00:50 15 UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:02 16 Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:24:38 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:06 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:07 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:10 6 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:16 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:18 13 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:19 14 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 16 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 17 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:23 22 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 23 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 24 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 25 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 26 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 27 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:27 28 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 29 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 31 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 32 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 35 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 36 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 37 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 38 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 40 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 41 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:32 42 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:33 43 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:35 44 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 45 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 46 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 47 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 48 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 49 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 50 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 51 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 52 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 53 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 54 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 55 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 57 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 58 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 59 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 60 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 61 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 62 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 63 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 64 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 65 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 66 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:42 68 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:44 69 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 70 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 71 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 72 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 73 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 74 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 75 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 76 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 78 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 79 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 80 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 81 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 82 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 83 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:54 84 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:00:55 85 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:07 86 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:09 87 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:01:38 88 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:02:00 89 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:02:05 90 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 8 5 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 7 6 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 8 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 12 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1 13 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 9 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 4 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 5 5 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 4 6 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1 8 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3:24:54 2 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:03 3 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:07 4 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:11 5 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 6 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 7 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 0:00:19 8 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 9 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 11 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:28 12 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 13 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 15 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 16 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:51 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:53 19 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:01:22 20 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03