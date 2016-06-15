Solo Tetrick loses out on Aviva Women's Tour stage victory by 10 metres

Image 1 of 5 Alison Tetrick of Cylance Pro Cycling spent the last 20 km in a brave brakeaway, only to be caught in the last 100 metres during the Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) attacks at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Alison Tetrick Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) races solo toward Norwich at Aviva Women's Tour 2016 - Stage 1 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Most aggressive rider, Alison Tetrick (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Alison Tetrick (Cylance) was so close to victory that she could almost reach out and touch it on Wednesday during the opening stage of the Aviva Women's Tour. The American made a bold late-race move but was caught by the bunch sprint right at the line.

"Getting passed there was tough," Tetrick said with the emotions of her loss wavering in her voice. "I think I timed it well, read the race right and rolled the dice a little bit. It would have been my biggest win.

"I sure would have liked to have won here but I have four more stages."

Stage 1 at the Avivia Women's Tour was 132km from Southwold to Norwich, one of the flatter stages of the tour. Although there were several attempts at a breakaway none stuck except for Tetrick's late attack with 25 km to go where she gained almost two minutes. The pack reeled her in but she nearly held off the bunch sprint, only to be caught with 10 metres to the line.

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) claimed the stage victory and took the leader's jersey. She won the sprint ahead of Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv), while Wiggle-High5's Giorgia Bronzini edged out her compatriot Marta Bastianelli (Ale-Cipollini) for the final podium spot.

"I was reading the race accordingly and taking opportunities," Tetrick said. "The race was relatively aggressive but nothing seemed to be staying away, there were large groups and people seemed really motivated for a sprint finish.

"I attack a lot and with that comes some mistakes and some successes, and you can read a race to see when they might let something go that isn't too threatening at the moment.

"I was able to take a bold move. You go as hard as you can and you never believe you are going to win until you cross the line, but oh man, with 10 metres to go I believed that I could win."



