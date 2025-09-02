'Ayuso's role will be to support Almeida' – UAE management say Spaniard, set to leave squad after 2025, will help GC leader in Vuelta a España

Team manager Matxin describes João Almeida's comments after stage 9 as "not criticism, but a reflection of reality"

PAL, ANDORRA - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 6 a 170.3km stage from Olot to Pal - Andorra 1900m / #UCIWT / on August 28, 2025 in Pal, Andorra. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ayuso and Almeida during the first week of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG team manager Joxean Fernández Matxin has said that Juan Ayuso, set to end his contract early and leave the squad at the end of 2025, will have a team role in what remains in the Vuelta a España.

Ayuso's bombshell exit from the squad was announced late on Monday evening, with Lidl-Trek widely tipped as a possible destination for the 22-year-old Spanish star.

The team's GC leader João Almeida, currently running third overall, complained after stage 9 that during the finale when arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard and top Vuelta favourite attacked he had been lacking in sufficient teammates' support to help him chase down the Visma-Lease a Bike rider.

Regarding Almeida's comments at the finish that he had been isolated, Matxin said: "If the entire team had been together, as Visma were, we could have reacted. I have no doubt that Jay Vine did a good job, he worked there, and possibly a rider like Ayuso, like [Marc] Soler, like [Felix] Großschartner would have been useful.

"Almeida is a rider who builds up gradually and who goes from less to more," Matxin said. "We'll hope he goes on doing that. Jonas will have to keep more of an eye on the riders behind him that he usually does – I have no doubt about that."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

